Paul Casey

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (39) / 7/21/1977
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 180

World No. 14 Paul Casey crafted a 2-under-par 36-32=68 in the third round of the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational to reach 7-under 203, up three spots to T2, two back of 54-hole leader Webb Simpson, who he'll be grouped with in Sunday's final threesome.
After opening in 69-66, the 39-year-old began in a 4-way T5 on 5-under, one shy of a foursome of overnight leaders. Playing out of the third-to-last threesome, he went out in birdie-less 1-over, but awoke to come home in 3-under. The Englishman landed nine (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, gaining 3.139 strokes tee-to-green. He squared bogeys at eight and 12 (failed scrambles), overshadowed by four birdies at 10, 11, 13 and 18, three from inside of five feet and a walk-off 3 from 23'2". Casey recorded 1.667 putts per GIR though -0.139 SG: Putting. He's chasing his second TOUR title in 211 career events, joining his maiden win at the 2009 Shell Houston Open where he was a 54-hole co-leader and won in a playoff. May 27 - 6:46 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017120 1 2 0542174592132
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
THE PLAYERS Championship2200016411410
Wells Fargo Championship120011252520
The Masters600016441200
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard410001939941
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship1600115451100
The Honda Classic110001155600
Genesis Open3900115431210
Farmers Insurance Open280011152800
CareerBuilder Challenge580001846521
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a001426410
CIMB Classic210001554210
Safeway Open30002245410
 

 