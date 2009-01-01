Paul Casey Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (39) / 7/21/1977 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 180

World No. 14 Paul Casey crafted a 2-under-par 36-32=68 in the third round of the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational to reach 7-under 203, up three spots to T2, two back of 54-hole leader Webb Simpson, who he'll be grouped with in Sunday's final threesome. After opening in 69-66, the 39-year-old began in a 4-way T5 on 5-under, one shy of a foursome of overnight leaders. Playing out of the third-to-last threesome, he went out in birdie-less 1-over, but awoke to come home in 3-under. The Englishman landed nine (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, gaining 3.139 strokes tee-to-green. He squared bogeys at eight and 12 (failed scrambles), overshadowed by four birdies at 10, 11, 13 and 18, three from inside of five feet and a walk-off 3 from 23'2". Casey recorded 1.667 putts per GIR though -0.139 SG: Putting. He's chasing his second TOUR title in 211 career events, joining his maiden win at the 2009 Shell Houston Open where he was a 54-hole co-leader and won in a playoff.

Paul Casey cruised to a 4-under-par 33-33=66 during round two of the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, tossing his name into contention at the midpoint as he posts up at 5-under 135. The Englishman kicked off the on back nine today and drilled a 15'5" birdie putt to set the tone at the par-4 10th. He would add four more birdies before his round was over but it was key par-saving putts that glued this round together. That includes converted par-savers from 11'9", 12'7", and 25'7" today. Fighting some heavy winds and hot weather, Casey kept his driver in the bag for most of the day (hit just two drivers today). With a pair of top 15s already on his Colonial Country Club resume, Casey should be one to watch very closely this weekend.

Paul Casey takes his talents to Fort Worth, Texas, for a fifth appearance at this week's DEAN & DELUCA Invitational. The Englishman has some success at Colonial Country Club (solo fifth in 2009 and T13 in 2010) but his last two trips have yielded a missed cut and T43. His most recent visit was in 2015 where he lost 4.2 strokes putting on the week, settling for a T43. This time around, he appears to be rounding into form just in time, gaining 4 or more strokes approaching-the-green in four of his last five lasered events on top of a solo 6th at the Masters. Gamers should give Casey a long look in all formats this week. Source: PGATOUR.com