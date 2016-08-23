Michael Hoey Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (38) / 2/13/1979 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 167

Michael Hoey made it two atop the Rocco Forte Open leaderboard after producing a 10-under-par 30-31=61 to pull level with early pacesetter Sebastian Soderberg. The Swede looked a virtual certainty to end round one out on his own at the head of the field but Hoey had other ideas on his afternoon cruise around Verdura GC in Sicily. Starting at 11 on the par 71 (a composite of two of the venue's two links-style layouts), the Northern Irishman opened with birdie-3 and splashed further red at 13, 15, 16 and 17. It still seemed a tall order to reel in Soderberg but Hoey stayed on the birdie trail with a hat-trick of circles from Nos. 1-3. He cooled off with a run of four pars but then ticked 8 and 9 before parring 10 to complete a stunning opening 18 holes. Right now, Hoey and Soderberg enjoy a two-shot clubhouse lead over Spain's Alvaro Quiros. Hoey has missed his last three cuts on the European Tour but did show a flash of form with T8 in March's Indian Open.

Michael Hoey ended his delayed second round at the Hero Indian Open with a pair of birdies to complete a 1-under-par 34-37=71 and finish at 2-under 142 at the midpoint, T5 on the live leaderboard and three strokes behind leader S.S.P. Chawrasia. A theme of this week's scoring at the tough Gary Player course at DLF Golf and Country Club has been how many players have struggled on the par 5s. Hoey, by contrast, is making them his chief source of profit. He ticked three of the four in his opening 71 and repeated the feat today. Those birdies came at 15 and 18 on his opening nine and at 8 on his second. He followed that par breaker on his 17th hole with a walk-off birdie-3 while his other gain came at No. 13. Bogeys and worse appear impossible to avoid on this opinion-splitting layout and Hoey swallowed a double-bogey 6 at No. 6 and dropped further shots at 17 and 3. This is his first start of the calendar year after he lost his card in 2016. The Northern Irisman, a five-time European Tour winner, is playing on a sponsor's invite.

Michael Hoey hopes the Made in Denmark tournament at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort will provide the big finish he needs before season's end. Two years ago the Northern Irishman withdrew from this event after two rounds of 73, but last year he opened with two 71s and then spent the weekend creeping up the scoreboard, suggesting he was coming to terms with the test. He eventually finished T27 after closing rounds of 69-68. This season started with two finishes outside the top 60 and then got worse with 11 straight missed cuts. He followed by making three cuts in fives starts, but was still lacking a top 30 finish. A T8 in the Challenge Tour’s Northern Ireland Open helped him win 2 of 3 matches on his last start in the Paul Lawrie Match Play, but something more is desperately needed: he's 175 on the rankings. Source: EuropeanTour.com