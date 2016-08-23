Player Page

Michael Hoey

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (38) / 2/13/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 167

Michael Hoey made it two atop the Rocco Forte Open leaderboard after producing a 10-under-par 30-31=61 to pull level with early pacesetter Sebastian Soderberg.
The Swede looked a virtual certainty to end round one out on his own at the head of the field but Hoey had other ideas on his afternoon cruise around Verdura GC in Sicily. Starting at 11 on the par 71 (a composite of two of the venue's two links-style layouts), the Northern Irishman opened with birdie-3 and splashed further red at 13, 15, 16 and 17. It still seemed a tall order to reel in Soderberg but Hoey stayed on the birdie trail with a hat-trick of circles from Nos. 1-3. He cooled off with a run of four pars but then ticked 8 and 9 before parring 10 to complete a stunning opening 18 holes. Right now, Hoey and Soderberg enjoy a two-shot clubhouse lead over Spain's Alvaro Quiros. Hoey has missed his last three cuts on the European Tour but did show a flash of form with T8 in March's Indian Open. May 18 - 11:18 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201410 0 0 01120500
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 