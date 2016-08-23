Michael Hoey

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Mig Trouble?
May 18
Diaz Mio!
May 17
Roundtable: Bradley Zimmer
May 17
Notes: Scavenging for Saves
May 17
Dose: Diaz Demoted
May 17
MLB Power Rankings: Week 7
May 16
MLB Live Chat
May 16
Daily Dose: Perdomo Producing
May 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Lucroy, Napoli not in TEX lineup on Thursday
Freddie Freeman (wrist) could miss 8-10 wks
Pazos could be first in line for saves in SEA
Haniger (oblique) ready for rehab assignment
Schwarber getting day off Thursday vs. PIT
Zimmerman, Werth out of Nats lineup Thurs.
Reds recall Amir Garrett for Thursday start
Miguel Cabrera (oblique) not playing Thursday
Josh Bell at cleanup for Pirates on Thursday
Kang's eight-month sentence for DUI upheld
Collins smokes two longballs vs Orioles Wed.
Cole holds Nats to one run in seven innings
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
Front Office Friction
May 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Zay Jones 'week-to-week' with knee injury
Andy Dalton praises Joe Mixon's 'versatility'
Dalton thinks offense will make 'a big jump'
Evans: DeSean Jackson will be 'very helpful'
Joseph: Decision-making 'major factor' at QB
Jags get No. 4 pick Fournette signed, sealed
Jamaal Charles '50-50' to make 53-man roster?
Joe Williams has 'legit chance' to usurp Hyde
Battery case dismissed vs. Browns DT Brantley
Devonta Freeman wants to make elite RB money
Eagles likely to cut Mathews after Blount add
Eagles do 1-year deal with LeGarrette Blount
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Mock Draft: 5/18
May 18
Dose: Cavs Crush the Celtics
May 18
Eastern Conf. Finals Preview
May 17
NBA Combine: Shooting
May 17
Dose: Warriors romp & Lottery!
May 17
NBA Combine: Agility Testing
May 17
NBA Combine: Measurements
May 16
NBA Draft Lottery Preview
May 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Mavericks interested in Jrue Holiday
Isaiah Thomas struggles in Gm 1 loss vs. Cavs
Tristan Thompson scores 20 pts on 7-of-7 FGs
Kevin Love scores playoff career-high 32 pts
Cavs win Game 1 behind LeBron James' 38/9/7
Kemba Walker undergoes left knee surgery
Denzel Valentine undergoes ankle scope
Stephen Curry scores 29 points in 136-100 win
Jonathon Simmons scores 22 points in loss
Zaza Pachulia (heel) will not return Tuesday
Boston Celtics win the draft lottery
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) won't play in Game 2
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Sens are Just Fine
May 18
Sens Mightier than the Pens
May 18
Josi Puts Preds Ahead of Ducks
May 17
2017 Mock Draft 1.0
May 16
Pens mightier than the Sens
May 16
Rinne in tough as Ducks win
May 15
Bobby Ryan comes up clutch
May 14
Neal, Preds Take Game 1 in OT
May 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Anderson has another strong start in Game 3
Hornqvist, Rust and Schultz out for Game 3
Corey Perry scores, but Ducks still lose GM 3
Roman Josi scores late GWG in Game 3 win
Peter Chiarelli named finalist for GM of Year
New deal for Leon Draisaitl is a top priority
Justin Schultz (UBI) to travel with the team
Andrej Sekera has torn ACL, out 6-9 months
Kevin Shattenkirk will keep his options open
Justin Schultz suffers injury early in Game 2
Bryan Rust forced to leave Game 2 early
Pittsburgh G Marc-Andre-Fleury earns shutout
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
GoBowling.com 400 Stats
May 12
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 11
Chasing Kansas (Spring)
May 10
Caps After Talladega (Spring)
May 9
Wrapup: Talladega
May 8
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brett Moffitt: NC Education Lottery 200 advan
Derek Kraus: Orange Show 150 advance
Peters: NC Education Lottery 200 advance
New look for Alex Tagliani in Pinty's Series
Todd Gilliland: Orange Show 150 advance
Friesen: NC Education Lottery 200 advance
Chris Eggleston: Orange Show 150 advance
Regan Smith in #43 for Almirola at Charlotte
Hathaway: Back for more in Pinty's Series
Nicole Behar: Orange Show Speedway advance
L.P. Dumoulin, WeatherTech renew partnership
Two Ohio sponsors join Theriault at Toledo
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
AT&T Byron Nelson: Power Ranks
May 16
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 16
Si Woo Kim wins THE PLAYERS
May 15
The Rocco Forte Open Preview
May 15
FanDuel Focus: THE PLAYERS
May 10
THE PLAYERS: Power Rankings
May 9
Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS
May 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hoey matches Soderberg's 61; ties Italy lead
Hole-in-one for Quiros in R1 63 at Verdura GC
Soderberg shoots 61 in Italy; leads by three
Colsaerts happy to make return to Verdura GC
Garcia returns for Byron Nelson title defense
Smotherman set for TOUR debut @ the Nelson
Alex Moon takes top honors at Byron Nelson OQ
Oosthuizen carves out joint runner-up with 73
Poulter's closing 71 enough for two-way T2
Si Woo Kim wins PLAYERS with bogey-free 69
Albatross buoys Cabrera Bello to top-5 finish
Wallace hangs strong; claims Open de Portugal
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ex-A&M WR Merritt headed to Last Chance U
Andreu: UF WR Callaway cited for marijuana
WR Dudek (ACL) cleared to return to the field
Scout: Fitzgerald is a rich man's Tim Tebow
Wazzu boots WR Priester off the team... again
FSU S Marshall must sit 1st half of Bama game
Ex-BC bballer transfers to Maryland as TE
Kiffin compares Alabama QB Tua to Steve Young
Vanderbilt extends HC Mason through 2021
Scout ranks QB Rosen behind Sam, Allen, L-Jax
Trenton Thompson returning to UGA this summer
LSU lands former Texas Tech star WR Jon Giles
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 18
The Bargain Hunter-Week 38
May 17
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 37
May 16
DFS Soccer: Week 37
May 12
Team News - Week 37
May 12
Late Fitness Check GW37
May 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW37
May 12
Sean's Super Subs - GW37
May 11
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Maguire to remain in Tigers treatment room
Man Utd "very close" to signing Michael Keane
Bournemouth lining up big bid for Blues duo
Pogba and youngsters to start at Selhurst
Claude Puel insists a review is "normal"
Palace travel to Manchester w/o key players
Next stop for Marco Silva - Wolves?
Romero saves penalty as United held
No risks taken with Rondon at the Etihad
Leicester lose another player to injury
Watford relieve Walter Mazzarri of duties
Spurs down two right backs for Leicester
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Michael Hoey
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 2/13/1979
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 167
Latest News
Recent News
Michael Hoey made it two atop the Rocco Forte Open leaderboard after producing a 10-under-par 30-31=61 to pull level with early pacesetter Sebastian Soderberg.
The Swede looked a virtual certainty to end round one out on his own at the head of the field but Hoey had other ideas on his afternoon cruise around Verdura GC in Sicily. Starting at 11 on the par 71 (a composite of two of the venue's two links-style layouts), the Northern Irishman opened with birdie-3 and splashed further red at 13, 15, 16 and 17. It still seemed a tall order to reel in Soderberg but Hoey stayed on the birdie trail with a hat-trick of circles from Nos. 1-3. He cooled off with a run of four pars but then ticked 8 and 9 before parring 10 to complete a stunning opening 18 holes. Right now, Hoey and Soderberg enjoy a two-shot clubhouse lead over Spain's Alvaro Quiros. Hoey has missed his last three cuts on the European Tour but did show a flash of form with T8 in March's Indian Open.
May 18 - 11:18 AM
Michael Hoey ended his delayed second round at the Hero Indian Open with a pair of birdies to complete a 1-under-par 34-37=71 and finish at 2-under 142 at the midpoint, T5 on the live leaderboard and three strokes behind leader S.S.P. Chawrasia.
A theme of this week's scoring at the tough Gary Player course at DLF Golf and Country Club has been how many players have struggled on the par 5s. Hoey, by contrast, is making them his chief source of profit. He ticked three of the four in his opening 71 and repeated the feat today. Those birdies came at 15 and 18 on his opening nine and at 8 on his second. He followed that par breaker on his 17th hole with a walk-off birdie-3 while his other gain came at No. 13. Bogeys and worse appear impossible to avoid on this opinion-splitting layout and Hoey swallowed a double-bogey 6 at No. 6 and dropped further shots at 17 and 3. This is his first start of the calendar year after he lost his card in 2016. The Northern Irisman, a five-time European Tour winner, is playing on a sponsor's invite.
Mar 10 - 8:22 AM
Michael Hoey hopes the Made in Denmark tournament at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort will provide the big finish he needs before season's end.
Two years ago the Northern Irishman withdrew from this event after two rounds of 73, but last year he opened with two 71s and then spent the weekend creeping up the scoreboard, suggesting he was coming to terms with the test. He eventually finished T27 after closing rounds of 69-68. This season started with two finishes outside the top 60 and then got worse with 11 straight missed cuts. He followed by making three cuts in fives starts, but was still lacking a top 30 finish. A T8 in the Challenge Tour’s Northern Ireland Open helped him win 2 of 3 matches on his last start in the Paul Lawrie Match Play, but something more is desperately needed: he's 175 on the rankings.
Tue, Aug 23, 2016 12:16:00 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Michael Hoey dispatched David Drysdale 4&3 in round one of the Paul Lawrie Match Play over the Fidra track at Archerfield Links Golf Club.
Northern Irishman Hoey has endured a rough patch of form since last August, going 8-for-23 and having to wait until last week - when playing the Challenge Tour's Northern Ireland Open (T8) - to break into the top 30. But he proved last year, when only defeated by the eventual winner Kiradech Aphibarnrat in the quarter finals, that he has the mentality for match play golf and he backed it up Thursday. He made six red numbers and only one blue in his opening lap, ultimately finishing the job with a birdie-3 on the 15th. He will play Matthew Southgate, who defeated Kristoffer Broberg at the 19th hole, on Friday.
Thu, Aug 4, 2016 08:09:00 AM
Hoey matches Soderberg's 61; ties Italy lead
May 18 - 11:18 AM
Hoey moves three back in India with second 71
Mar 10 - 8:22 AM
Hoey needs to up his game sooner not later
Tue, Aug 23, 2016 12:16:00 PM
Hoey relishes the return to Match Play golf
Thu, Aug 4, 2016 08:09:00 AM
More Michael Hoey Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
S. Kim
PGA
(846)
2
B. Snedeker
PGA
(661)
3
K. Stanley
PGA
(654)
4
K. Na
PGA
(627)
5
T. Clark
PGA
(577)
6
L. Oosthuizen
PGA
(480)
7
K. Stadler
PGA
(460)
8
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(424)
9
J. Holmes
PGA
(418)
10
D. Willett
PGA
(410)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2014
1
0
0
0
0
11
2
0
5
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
Louis Oosthuizen doesn't provide much consistency week-to-week but he brings plenty of upside.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
»
AT&T Byron Nelson: Power Ranks
May 16
»
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 16
»
Si Woo Kim wins THE PLAYERS
May 15
»
The Rocco Forte Open Preview
May 15
»
FanDuel Focus: THE PLAYERS
May 10
»
THE PLAYERS: Power Rankings
May 9
»
Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS
May 9
GOL Headlines
»
Hoey matches Soderberg's 61; ties Italy lead
»
Hole-in-one for Quiros in R1 63 at Verdura GC
»
Soderberg shoots 61 in Italy; leads by three
»
Colsaerts happy to make return to Verdura GC
»
Garcia returns for Byron Nelson title defense
»
Smotherman set for TOUR debut @ the Nelson
»
Alex Moon takes top honors at Byron Nelson OQ
»
Oosthuizen carves out joint runner-up with 73
»
Poulter's closing 71 enough for two-way T2
»
Si Woo Kim wins PLAYERS with bogey-free 69
»
Albatross buoys Cabrera Bello to top-5 finish
»
Wallace hangs strong; claims Open de Portugal
GOL Links
»
FanDuel golf is here — play now!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved