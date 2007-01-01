Player Page

Lucas Glover

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (37) / 11/12/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 195

Beginning on No. 10 tee, World No. 157 Lucas Glover tacked on a 3-under-par 36-33=69 in today's second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational to post 7-under 137, up one spot on the live leaderboard to T2 and good for the early 36-hole clubhouse lead.
The 37-year-old striped 11 (of 14) fairways and hit 13 greens in regulation, gaining 0.857 strokes off-the-tee and 3.060 tee-to-green. He's the current stat leader in SGTTG with a cumulative 8.399. The Tequesta, Florida, resident squared a lone bogey-4 at 2 (his 11th hole), erasing it with birdies at 12, 14, 16 and 6, each from inside of eight feet. He recorded 0.643 in SG: Putting and 1.769 putts per GIR, taking 29 total whacks with the flat stick. Mar 17 - 12:50 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201780 1 1 034612336161
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Valspar Championship180001350900
The Honda Classic210001647621
Waste Management Phoenix Open360002238930
Farmers Insurance Open330011053800
CareerBuilder Challenge4100116451000
The RSM Classic360001845810
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open30012242700
Safeway Openn/a000626400
 

 