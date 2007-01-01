Lucas Glover Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (37) / 11/12/1979 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 195

Beginning on No. 10 tee, World No. 157 Lucas Glover tacked on a 3-under-par 36-33=69 in today's second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational to post 7-under 137, up one spot on the live leaderboard to T2 and good for the early 36-hole clubhouse lead. The 37-year-old striped 11 (of 14) fairways and hit 13 greens in regulation, gaining 0.857 strokes off-the-tee and 3.060 tee-to-green. He's the current stat leader in SGTTG with a cumulative 8.399. The Tequesta, Florida, resident squared a lone bogey-4 at 2 (his 11th hole), erasing it with birdies at 12, 14, 16 and 6, each from inside of eight feet. He recorded 0.643 in SG: Putting and 1.769 putts per GIR, taking 29 total whacks with the flat stick.

Lucas Glover flew up the leaderboard in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, styling a 4-under-par 35-33=68 to position himself one off the early lead. Glover is know for his tremendous ball-striking, and he lived up to his reputation on day one. The Clemson product gave himself seven birdie looks from inside 10 feet. That was good for 5.599 strokes gained approaching-the-green. It's hard to gain strokes with the flat stick when you're striping it that good, but Glover did manage to roll in four putts from the 8-to-18 foot range. The 37-year-old has finished T27 or better in four of his seven previous API appearances and he's off to another good start at Bay Hill Club and Lodge.

World No. 161 Lucas Glover tacked on a 2-under-par 33-36=69 in today's third round of the Valspar Championship for a three-day total of 6-under 207, up seven places to T7 with play still in progress. After opening his 14th (straight) appearance with 68-70, the 37-year-old began the third round on 4-under (T14), six in arrears of 36-hole leader Adam Hadwin. He went out in blemish-free 3-under with birdies at Nos. 1, 4 (from 14'9") and 6, coming home in 1-over with a lone bogey-4 at 13, missing a par-saver from 48 inches. The Florida resident conjured six (of 13) fairways and 10 greens in regulation, gaining 2.837 strokes tee-to-green though just 0.190 SG: Putting.