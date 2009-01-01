Boo Weekley Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (43) / 7/23/1973 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 210

Latest News Recent News

World No. 390 Boo Weekley handed in a 2-under-par 36-32=68 after the second round of the Travelers Championship for a 36-hole total of 6-under 134, up two spots to T4, two shy of leader Jordan Spieth. The 43-year-old conjured six (of 14) fairways but peppered 16 greens in regulation, No. 1 in the latter thru 36 holes at 86.11 percent (31/36). He squared two, 3-putt bogeys at holes 4 (from 42'1") and 13 (from 44'1"), offset by a hole-out eagle-2 at 10 from 170 yards away, and birdies at 16 and 18, from 14'6" and 25'0", respectively. The Florida native and resident gained 3.397 stokes tee-to-green, No. 1 in SGTTG with a cumulative 6.875, but lost 0.573 strokes on-the-green, needing 32 total putts. This is his 22nd start of the season and second time he's been in the top 10 after any round. Weekley's season best among just eight made cuts is T37 at the opposite-field Puerto Rico Open, where he was T12 thru 54 holes.

Boo Weekley heads back to this week's Travelers Championship, his sixth appearance at TPC River Highlands. Weekley is 2-for-5 here at the Travelers with a T14 in 2009 being the only top 50 on the resume. More recently, he is 8-for-21 on the season but ranks just 193rd in the FedExCup standings since he's yet to find a top 35 on the season. The weakness continues to come on the greens as he's averaged 28 putts or more in each of his last 13 starts, losing strokes putting in all 13 events. If Weekley can find his flat stick, he should find a way into contention, but that is a big 'if' for the 43-year-old. Source: PGATOUR.com

World No. 384 Boo Weekley embarks on his 10th PLAYERS in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and arrives at 200th in the FedExCup standings. The 43-year-old added a second top 25 at TPC Sawgrass last year and his best finish with T16. He was T6 thru 36 holes (66-69) but a third-round 78 set him back, closing in 3-under 69. The Florida native and resident has made just six cuts this season in 17 events and his season best is T37 at the opposite-field Puerto Rico Open five starts ago (68-68-69-73). His ball-striking prowess has remained steady, ranking 21st in SG: Off-the-Tee and 50th in SG: Approach-the-Green, but he's 191st in SG: Around-the-Green and 207th in SG: Putting. Source: PGATOUR.com