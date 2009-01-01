Player Page

Boo Weekley

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (43) / 7/23/1973
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 210

World No. 390 Boo Weekley handed in a 2-under-par 36-32=68 after the second round of the Travelers Championship for a 36-hole total of 6-under 134, up two spots to T4, two shy of leader Jordan Spieth.
The 43-year-old conjured six (of 14) fairways but peppered 16 greens in regulation, No. 1 in the latter thru 36 holes at 86.11 percent (31/36). He squared two, 3-putt bogeys at holes 4 (from 42'1") and 13 (from 44'1"), offset by a hole-out eagle-2 at 10 from 170 yards away, and birdies at 16 and 18, from 14'6" and 25'0", respectively. The Florida native and resident gained 3.397 stokes tee-to-green, No. 1 in SGTTG with a cumulative 6.875, but lost 0.573 strokes on-the-green, needing 32 total putts. This is his 22nd start of the season and second time he's been in the top 10 after any round. Weekley's season best among just eight made cuts is T37 at the opposite-field Puerto Rico Open, where he was T12 thru 54 holes. Jun 23 - 8:04 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017190 0 0 06011655165144
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
FedEx St. Jude Classicn/a000623610
DEAN & DELUCA Invitationaln/a000126711
AT&T Byron Nelson4000214411320
THE PLAYERS Championship4800012461220
Wells Fargo Championshipn/a000523800
Zurich Classic of New Orleansn/a0001119501
RBC Heritage4400012501000
Shell Houston Openn/a0007181100
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard6600012421800
Valspar Championshipn/a000523611
The Honda Classic480001053720
Waste Management Phoenix Open5200114461010
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000225810
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001333710
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a0001018800
The RSM Classicn/a000523611
OHL Classic at Mayakoba6000215411310
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000626400
Safeway Openn/a000525600
 

 