Steve Stricker Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (50) / 2/23/1967 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 190

Latest News Recent News

Due to a dangerous weather situation, the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was suspended at 10:03am CT with players being removed from the course. Tournament officials had pro-actively moved R4 tee times forward to a 6:40am start off both sets of tees. All 36 teams are on the course with the duo of Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly making a nice move in four-ball action. The Wisconsinites were bogey-free 5-under thru 11 holes, 15 under total, and moved up the board to T6 when the horn sounded. When play resumes, the 50-somethings will be at the par-4 12th with Stricker on the green in regulation looking at a 24'4" birdie try. Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter

Steve Stricker readies for his 16th appearance at this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans, this time pairing up with Jerry Kelly for the new team format. The Wisconsin natives bring plenty of experience to the table, playing this event a total of 31 times and arriving with a combined age of 100. Stricker brings a career record in team play events of 14-12-1, most recently going 3-1-0 at the 2013 Presidents Cup. Stricker posted a T16 in his latest PGA TOUR start (81st Masters) before collecting a T8 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf on the senior circuit. If experience is a key part of your grading scale this week, the Stricker & Kelly combo have to rise to the top. Source: PGATOUR.com

Steve Stricker takes his talents to Palm Harbor, Florida, ahead of his seventh appearance at this week's Valspar Championship. Stricker missed the cut in his first two trips to Innisbrook Resort but he's rattled off top 15s in each of his last four visits. The most recent was last year's T7 which was his first Valspar start since 2010. More recently, the Presidents Cup Captain has just two starts since the new season started. On the bright side, he's earned a paycheck in both, grabbing a T42 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open before a T23 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The recently-turned 50-year-old will have the option to peg it on the Champions Tour from now on, but he's proven that he can still hang with the big boys. Gamers looking for a steady cut-maker should look in his direction this week. Source: PGATOUR.com