Steve Stricker

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (50) / 2/23/1967
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190

Due to a dangerous weather situation, the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was suspended at 10:03am CT with players being removed from the course.
Tournament officials had pro-actively moved R4 tee times forward to a 6:40am start off both sets of tees. All 36 teams are on the course with the duo of Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly making a nice move in four-ball action. The Wisconsinites were bogey-free 5-under thru 11 holes, 15 under total, and moved up the board to T6 when the horn sounded. When play resumes, the 50-somethings will be at the par-4 12th with Stricker on the green in regulation looking at a 24'4" birdie try. Apr 30 - 11:21 AM
Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201740 0 0 01694423610
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The Masters1600114421410
Valspar Championshipn/a000622800
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am230011349900
Waste Management Phoenix Open420001156500
 

 