Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Adam Eaton (knee) likely to miss 6-9 months
Sean Manaea (shoulder) lands on disabled list
Gary Sanchez (biceps) expected back this week
Aaron Sanchez activated for Sunday start
Justin Turner extends hit streak to 15 games
Carlos Gomez hits for cycle in Saturday's win
Three company: Kemp, Braves thump Brewers
Nova goes the distance, shuts out Marlins
Triggs fans career-high nine against Astros
Davis fans the side, closes out Red Sox
Hill (blister) set for rehab start Thursday
Desmond to be activated, start Sunday?
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Zurich finale suspended; dangerous weather
Levy lands Volvo China Open for second time
Senden taking indefinite leave of absence
MDF sends six teams packing at Zurich Classic
Final-round tee times in NOLA pushed forward
Blixt & Smith extend to 4; bogey-free thru 54
Spieth, Palmer 5 adrift after up-and-down 70
Hoffman & Watney join clubhouse mark w/ 69
Kisner & Brown post 15-under with day-low 67
Watson & Holmes card bogey-free 68 in R3
Frittelli in control at the Volvo China Open
Van Aswegen & Goosen flirt with 59 in Round 2
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Mr Irrelevant: Chad Kelly falls to last pick
Lions add QB Brad Kaaya behind Stafford
Brantley falls to sixth round after arrest
Marlon Mack lands in Indy behind Gore
Wayne Gallman added to Giants' backfield mix
Steelers take quarterback flyer on Josh Dobbs
Auburn EDGE Carl Lawson slides to Day 3
Redskins add Samaje Perine to backfield
Jaguars take Dede Westbrook amid backlash
Bama's ArDarius Stewart drafted in 3rd round
Saints move up for Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara
Smith-Schuster lands in Round 2 with Steelers
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Negredo has his revenge against Man City
Gabriel Jesus starts, scores in City draw
Siggy's sublime FK rescues big point for SWA
Even with big break, United drop points late
Vardy, Foxes conjure memories of last season
Sound the alarms, Burnley win on the road
Palace frustrated as Burnley leapfrog them
No late run this time, Black Cats relegated
Jakupovic palms Hull City towards safety
King continues to rule, scoring late winner
Stoke and West Ham play out scoreless draw
Steve Stricker
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
50
) / 2/23/1967
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Due to a dangerous weather situation, the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was suspended at 10:03am CT with players being removed from the course.
Tournament officials had pro-actively moved R4 tee times forward to a 6:40am start off both sets of tees. All 36 teams are on the course with the duo of Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly making a nice move in four-ball action. The Wisconsinites were bogey-free 5-under thru 11 holes, 15 under total, and moved up the board to T6 when the horn sounded. When play resumes, the 50-somethings will be at the par-4 12th with Stricker on the green in regulation looking at a 24'4" birdie try.
Apr 30 - 11:21 AM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
Steve Stricker readies for his 16th appearance at this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans, this time pairing up with Jerry Kelly for the new team format.
The Wisconsin natives bring plenty of experience to the table, playing this event a total of 31 times and arriving with a combined age of 100. Stricker brings a career record in team play events of 14-12-1, most recently going 3-1-0 at the 2013 Presidents Cup. Stricker posted a T16 in his latest PGA TOUR start (81st Masters) before collecting a T8 at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf on the senior circuit. If experience is a key part of your grading scale this week, the Stricker & Kelly combo have to rise to the top.
Apr 25 - 9:05 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Steve Stricker takes his talents to Palm Harbor, Florida, ahead of his seventh appearance at this week's Valspar Championship.
Stricker missed the cut in his first two trips to Innisbrook Resort but he's rattled off top 15s in each of his last four visits. The most recent was last year's T7 which was his first Valspar start since 2010. More recently, the Presidents Cup Captain has just two starts since the new season started. On the bright side, he's earned a paycheck in both, grabbing a T42 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open before a T23 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The recently-turned 50-year-old will have the option to peg it on the Champions Tour from now on, but he's proven that he can still hang with the big boys. Gamers looking for a steady cut-maker should look in his direction this week.
Mar 6 - 7:09 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Steve Stricker concocted a 4-under-par 34-33=67 to open his week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Stricker is making his first start of the new campaign, but his short game was in mid-season form today at TPC Scottsdale. He showcased a lot of that magic early, splashing home a 10-footer for birdie at the par-4 first and following that up with a hole-out birdie from 88'7" at the 2nd. The 50-year-old sprinkled in three more birdie conversions from outside 10 feet before his round was over. He walked off the course gaining 1.90 strokes around-the-green and 1.58 strokes putting. In 15 previous starts at the WM Phoenix Open, Stricker has collected just one top 10, so it will be interesting to see if he can maintain this pace for three more days.
Feb 2 - 3:11 PM
Zurich finale suspended; dangerous weather
Apr 30 - 11:21 AM
Stricker teams up with J. Kelly at the Zurich
Apr 25 - 9:05 PM
Stricker set for 3rd start of 2016-17 season
Mar 6 - 7:09 PM
Stricker starts his season strong at the WMPO
Feb 2 - 3:11 PM
More Steve Stricker Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
4
0
0
0
0
169
44
2
36
1
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The Masters
16
0
0
1
14
42
14
1
0
Valspar Championship
n/a
0
0
0
6
22
8
0
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
23
0
0
1
13
49
9
0
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
42
0
0
0
11
56
5
0
0
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Ross Fisher has flashed some form recently, making him a popular target this week in China.
