Bob Estes Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (51) / 2/2/1966 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 180

Bob Estes electrified Glen Abbey Golf Club during round one of the RBC Canadian Open, firing a bogey-free, 5-under-par 33-34=67 to throw his name into contention early in the week. Estes opened his day with early birdie looks from 10'4" and 5'5" but he missed on both. Perhaps they were too easy for him, as he proceeded to drain birdie bombs from 34'6" and 35'8" at the 5th and 6th holes, respectively. He would later add three shorter birdies but overall he was just 3-for-9 converting on scoring chances from inside 16 feet. Estes is no stranger to success around Glen Abbey, posting four top 15s at this week's course. More recently, he hasn't posted a top 25 on the PGA TOUR since the 2014 OHL Classic at Mayakoba (T10), way back in November of 2013. Estes is still playing on a Major Medical Extension, with 10 starts remaining to earn $479,415.

World No. 1336 Bob Estes withdrew prior to Round 2 of the Travelers Championship. UPDATE: The WD was due to illness. UPDATE #2: Estes returned to action July 13th at the John Deere Classic and missed the cut at 4-over 71-75=146. As of post time, no reason has been cited. The 51-year-old labored to a 4-over-par 37-37=74 in Round 1, erasing one birdie with five bogeys on eight (of 14) fairways and nine greens in regulation. Playing this season on a Major Medical Extension, he now has 11 starts remaining (of an original 23) to earn 300.010 FedExCup points or $479,415 to retain status. This is the Texan's second mid-tourney WD in 655 career events, first since the 2009 BMW Championship. Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter

University of Texas alum Bob Estes coasted to a 3-under-par 36-33=69 during the second round of the Valero Texas Open, reaching 7-under 137 after 36 holes, just one stroke off the co-leaders Tony Finau and Bud Cauley. The 51-year-old is turning back the clocks in his home state of Texas. He opened the week with a 4-under 68 and backed it up nicely today. The biggest weapon in his Friday arsenal was his flat stick, rolling home a 29'9" birdie bomb at the par-3 third and later adding a 57'4" MOAB at the par-3 13th. His lone blemish of the round (and week so far) came at the par-5 eighth where he found a greenside bunker on his approach and failed to earn a sandy token. Estes arrived with virtually zero form, 1-for-7 on the season, but he's certainly found something at TPC San Antonio. He has 16 starts remaining on his Major Medical Extension with $536,500 left to earn.