Bob Estes

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (51) / 2/2/1966
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 180

Bob Estes electrified Glen Abbey Golf Club during round one of the RBC Canadian Open, firing a bogey-free, 5-under-par 33-34=67 to throw his name into contention early in the week.
Estes opened his day with early birdie looks from 10'4" and 5'5" but he missed on both. Perhaps they were too easy for him, as he proceeded to drain birdie bombs from 34'6" and 35'8" at the 5th and 6th holes, respectively. He would later add three shorter birdies but overall he was just 3-for-9 converting on scoring chances from inside 16 feet. Estes is no stranger to success around Glen Abbey, posting four top 15s at this week's course. More recently, he hasn't posted a top 25 on the PGA TOUR since the 2014 OHL Classic at Mayakoba (T10), way back in November of 2013. Estes is still playing on a Major Medical Extension, with 10 starts remaining to earn $479,415. Jul 27 - 12:21 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017130 0 0 039891289113
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
John Deere Classicn/a001522530
Travelers Championshipn/a000112500
FedEx St. Jude Classicn/a000623610
AT&T Byron Nelson7000012461031
Wells Fargo Championshipn/a000328500
Valero Texas Open2700011511000
Shell Houston Openn/a000819801
Genesis Openn/a0002221200
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am100000641520
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001038600
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000525600
OHL Classic at Mayakoba460011646720
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000625401
 

 