Chez Reavie Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (35) / 11/12/1981 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 160

Latest News Recent News

Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 140 Chez Reavie twirled a career-tying-low 9-under-par 33-28=61 in the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii to finish up his seventh appearance on 16-under 264, up 42 spots on the live leaderboard to T6 and good for the low round in the clubhouse. This is the 35-year-old's third 61 on TOUR in 659 career rounds, second of the season. Ten weeks ago, he opened the Shriners with 5-over 76 before going 15 shots better in R2, eventually finishing T24. After opening in 67-67-69, the Arizona State product kicked off with birdies at 10 (from 22'1") and 11, went back-to-back at 14 and 15, and then aced the par-3 17th with a 6-iron from 197 yards (video link below). The Kansas native birdied the par-5 18th to turn 7-under and the 59 watch was on. He added another set of back-to-backs at 2 (26'4") and 3, to move to 9-under thru 12 holes, but a failed sand save led to bogey-5 at the sixth, derailing his momentum. Reavie, who arrived off a T4 (OHL Classic), wrapped with a 9'7" birdie at the par-5 ninth. Source: GolfChannel.com

Chez Reavie rallied for a 4-under-par 35-32=67 in today's final round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba for a 72-hole tally of 17-under 267, up two places into a three-way T4, four shy of champion Pat Perez. The ASU product arrived for his fourth OHL off a T24 at the Shriners, where he followed an opening 76 with a career-tying-low 61-68-67, playing rounds 2 and 3 blemish-free. He began the final round in a four-way T6 on 13-under after laps of 70-71 and bogey-free 63. Playing out of the penultimate threesome, he slightly outpaced three bogey-5s with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 4 and 5, and 7 and 8 to turn 1-under, and then connected three straight circles at 15-17. Reavie's T4 is his first top 10 since T7 at the 2016 Shell Houston Open 32 weeks (and 18 starts) ago.

Chez Reavie celebrated his 35th birthday with a bogey-free 8-under-par 31-32=63 in today's third round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to post 13-under 200, up 25 spots to T6, five adrift of 54-hole leader Gary Woodland. The Wichita, Kansas, native is making his fourth appearance in Mexico with a best of T49 in 2009. He was T74 here last year (of 78) and arrived this week off a T24 at the Shriners, where he followed an opening 76 with a career-tying-low 61-68-67, playing rounds 2 and 3 blemish-free. The ASU product opened with a three-birdie two-bogey 70 and took some luster off a second-round 67 with two bogeys over his final three holes. No such worries today as he went out in five-birdie 31, including three straight on holes 5-7, and circled a sixth at the 11th before completing his scoring with eagle-3 at the 13th.