Chez Reavie
|PGA Golfer
|(35) / 11/12/1981
|5'9' / 160
Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 140 Chez Reavie twirled a career-tying-low 9-under-par 33-28=61 in the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii to finish up his seventh appearance on 16-under 264, up 42 spots on the live leaderboard to T6 and good for the low round in the clubhouse.
This is the 35-year-old's third 61 on TOUR in 659 career rounds, second of the season. Ten weeks ago, he opened the Shriners with 5-over 76 before going 15 shots better in R2, eventually finishing T24. After opening in 67-67-69, the Arizona State product kicked off with birdies at 10 (from 22'1") and 11, went back-to-back at 14 and 15, and then aced the par-3 17th with a 6-iron from 197 yards (video link below). The Kansas native birdied the par-5 18th to turn 7-under and the 59 watch was on. He added another set of back-to-backs at 2 (26'4") and 3, to move to 9-under thru 12 holes, but a failed sand save led to bogey-5 at the sixth, derailing his momentum. Reavie, who arrived off a T4 (OHL Classic), wrapped with a 9'7" birdie at the par-5 ninth. Jan 15 - 9:08 PM
Chez Reavie rallied for a 4-under-par 35-32=67 in today's final round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba for a 72-hole tally of 17-under 267, up two places into a three-way T4, four shy of champion Pat Perez.
The ASU product arrived for his fourth OHL off a T24 at the Shriners, where he followed an opening 76 with a career-tying-low 61-68-67, playing rounds 2 and 3 blemish-free. He began the final round in a four-way T6 on 13-under after laps of 70-71 and bogey-free 63. Playing out of the penultimate threesome, he slightly outpaced three bogey-5s with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 4 and 5, and 7 and 8 to turn 1-under, and then connected three straight circles at 15-17. Reavie's T4 is his first top 10 since T7 at the 2016 Shell Houston Open 32 weeks (and 18 starts) ago. Sun, Nov 13, 2016 06:13:00 PM
Chez Reavie celebrated his 35th birthday with a bogey-free 8-under-par 31-32=63 in today's third round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to post 13-under 200, up 25 spots to T6, five adrift of 54-hole leader Gary Woodland.
The Wichita, Kansas, native is making his fourth appearance in Mexico with a best of T49 in 2009. He was T74 here last year (of 78) and arrived this week off a T24 at the Shriners, where he followed an opening 76 with a career-tying-low 61-68-67, playing rounds 2 and 3 blemish-free. The ASU product opened with a three-birdie two-bogey 70 and took some luster off a second-round 67 with two bogeys over his final three holes. No such worries today as he went out in five-birdie 31, including three straight on holes 5-7, and circled a sixth at the 11th before completing his scoring with eagle-3 at the 13th. Sat, Nov 12, 2016 04:49:00 PM
Starting the day far below the cut line, Chez Reavie responded with a bogey-free, 10-under-par 30-31=61 during round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, climbing 109 spots on the live leaderboard up to T32 on 5-under 137.
Reavie traded four bogeys and a double with just one birdie during his opening lap around TPC Summerlin. Many golfers may have packed it up for the week at that point, but Reavie fought back in round two. He splashed a mediocre 13 greens in regulation today but did most of his damage on (and around) the greens. The Arizona State product chipped in twice, once for birdie and once for eagle. He also sank five putts from outside eight feet. Reavie walked off the course gaining 3.6 strokes around-the-green and 2.9 strokes putting. This round matches his career best on the PGA TOUR, posting his other round of 61 during round two of the 2013 John Deere Classic. The 34-year-old also entered the week with nothing better than a T47 in seven trips to the Shriners. Fri, Nov 4, 2016 08:09:00 PM