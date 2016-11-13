Player Page

Chez Reavie

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (35) / 11/12/1981
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 160

Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 140 Chez Reavie twirled a career-tying-low 9-under-par 33-28=61 in the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii to finish up his seventh appearance on 16-under 264, up 42 spots on the live leaderboard to T6 and good for the low round in the clubhouse.
This is the 35-year-old's third 61 on TOUR in 659 career rounds, second of the season. Ten weeks ago, he opened the Shriners with 5-over 76 before going 15 shots better in R2, eventually finishing T24. After opening in 67-67-69, the Arizona State product kicked off with birdies at 10 (from 22'1") and 11, went back-to-back at 14 and 15, and then aced the par-3 17th with a 6-iron from 197 yards (video link below). The Kansas native birdied the par-5 18th to turn 7-under and the 59 watch was on. He added another set of back-to-backs at 2 (26'4") and 3, to move to 9-under thru 12 holes, but a failed sand save led to bogey-5 at the sixth, derailing his momentum. Reavie, who arrived off a T4 (OHL Classic), wrapped with a 9'7" birdie at the par-5 ninth. Jan 15 - 9:08 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201740 1 1 01876932450
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
OHL Classic at Mayakoba40012242700
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open240011846610
CIMB Classic600001450440
Safeway Open220011549700
 

 