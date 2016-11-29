Welcome,
Article Results
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
B. Watson back @ Riviera CC for title defense
Olesen back at scene of second Euro Tour win
Uihlein has all the ingredients for Perth 6
Kevin Tway medals at Genesis Open Monday Q
Oosthuizen faces new task on return to Perth
Kraft snares career-best 2nd at Pebble Beach
Spieth cruises to 4-shot win at AT&T Pro-Am
Woodland twirls 65 w/ career-best 10 birdies
Zanotti wins Maybank with birdie-eagle finish
Simpson among notable MCs at AT&T; 12 MDFs
Kraft vaults to T3 after 8-birdie 66 in R3
Dustin Johnson climbs to T3 w/ bogey-free 66
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Bubba Watson
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 11/5/1978
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 180
Latest News
Recent News
Bubba Watson arrives at Riviera Country Club a bit out of form as he attempts to defend his title at this week's Genesis Open.
The big-hitting lefty has been boom-or-bust at this event, winning twice but also missing the cut three times and withdrawing after R1 of the 2011 edition (pulled oblique muscle). More recently, Watson has missed the cut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finished T25 (of 32) at the SBS Tournament of Champions, and T54 (of 78) at the WGC-HSBC Champions. The form is certainly not up to the standards we expect from Watson. However, he's no stranger to winning after a poor performance. Last year he was a MDF at the AT&T Pro-Am the week before winning here at Riviera CC. In 2015, he won the Travelers Championship the week after missing the cut at the U.S. Open and also won the 2014 Masters despite a WD at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in his last prep start. Gamers have a tough choice to make with Watson this week.
Feb 14 - 2:36 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
World No. 10 Bubba Watson is on Maui for his sixth SBS Tournament of Champions.
After kicking off in 2011 and 2012 with a T25 and T18, the 38-year-old has posted three straight top-10 finishes at the SBS. His best during that run was a T4 in 2013 (reduced to 54 holes), and followed with a 10th-place (2015) and a T10 last year. In 19 career laps on the par-73 layout, his scoring average is 70.16 with a personal best of 67 to close out last year's edition. Watson garnered the invite from his win at the Northern Trust Open (46 weeks ago) as the 54-hole leader, his ninth TOUR title in 237 career starts. After finishing 5th in the FedExCup standings in 2014 and 2015, he stumbled to 21st last season with four top 10s in 19 events. The Floridian has made just one official start this season, a T54 (of 78) at the no-cut WGC-HSBC but also posted a T6 at the Hero World Challenge as the defending champ.
Jan 3 - 7:12 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Bubba Watson hoisted the hardware at last year's Hero World Challenge and makes his way back to Albany in The Bahamas this week for a chance to defend his title.
Watson put on a clinic last year en route to a three-shot victory over the 17 other elite golfers in the field. He circled 27 birdies and two eagles, swallowing just four bogeys and one double along the way. This all came after Watson had initially withdrew from the event due to travel complications but he found his way back into the field after Jason Day backed out. Following his Hero victory, he tacked on a victory at the Northern Trust Open (late February) and finished runner-up at the WGC-Cadillac Championship (early March). After that, his season became a big ball of mediocrity, going 12 straight events without a top 10 before finishing the season with a T10 at the TOUR Championship. Perhaps a return to The Bahamas will reignite the upside for Watson.
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 08:10:00 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
24-seed Bubba Watson rounded off his seventh TOUR Championship with a 3-under-par 34-33=67 and reached 2-under 278, up four spots to T10 with play still in progress and is projecting at 21st in the FedExCup standings.
In a last ditch effort to secure the final Captain's Pick, the 37-year-old played the weekend in 66-67 after opening in 72-73. If the top 10 holds, it'll be just his fourth of the season in 19 starts, first since solo second at Doral 29 weeks ago. For the week, he totaled 14 birdies versus 10 bogeys and a double, concluding with four birdies against one bogey on eight (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation.
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 05:18:00 PM
B. Watson back @ Riviera CC for title defense
Feb 14 - 2:36 PM
B. Watson is in Hawaii for his sixth SBS TOC
Jan 3 - 7:12 PM
B. Watson back in The Bahamas for HWC defense
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 08:10:00 AM
B. Watson plays weekend at East Lake in 66-67
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 05:18:00 PM
More Bubba Watson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
2
0
0
0
0
64
25
0
18
1
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
21
8
0
0
Tournament of Champions
25
0
0
0
18
43
10
1
0
Headlines
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Dustin Johnson has a history of playing well at Riviera CC and in the rain. That should serve him well in the Genesis Open.
More GOL Columns
»
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
»
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
»
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
»
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
»
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
»
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
»
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
»
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
GOL Headlines
»
B. Watson back @ Riviera CC for title defense
»
Olesen back at scene of second Euro Tour win
»
Uihlein has all the ingredients for Perth 6
»
Kevin Tway medals at Genesis Open Monday Q
»
Oosthuizen faces new task on return to Perth
»
Kraft snares career-best 2nd at Pebble Beach
»
Spieth cruises to 4-shot win at AT&T Pro-Am
»
Woodland twirls 65 w/ career-best 10 birdies
»
Zanotti wins Maybank with birdie-eagle finish
»
Simpson among notable MCs at AT&T; 12 MDFs
»
Kraft vaults to T3 after 8-birdie 66 in R3
»
Dustin Johnson climbs to T3 w/ bogey-free 66
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
