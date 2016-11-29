Player Page

Bubba Watson

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (38) / 11/5/1978
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 180

Latest News

Recent News

Bubba Watson arrives at Riviera Country Club a bit out of form as he attempts to defend his title at this week's Genesis Open.
The big-hitting lefty has been boom-or-bust at this event, winning twice but also missing the cut three times and withdrawing after R1 of the 2011 edition (pulled oblique muscle). More recently, Watson has missed the cut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finished T25 (of 32) at the SBS Tournament of Champions, and T54 (of 78) at the WGC-HSBC Champions. The form is certainly not up to the standards we expect from Watson. However, he's no stranger to winning after a poor performance. Last year he was a MDF at the AT&T Pro-Am the week before winning here at Riviera CC. In 2015, he won the Travelers Championship the week after missing the cut at the U.S. Open and also won the 2014 Masters despite a WD at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in his last prep start. Gamers have a tough choice to make with Watson this week. Feb 14 - 2:36 PM
Source: PGATOUR.com
More Bubba Watson Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201720 0 0 0642501810
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a000721800
Tournament of Champions2500018431010
 

 