Bubba Watson Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (38) / 11/5/1978 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 180

Bubba Watson arrives at Riviera Country Club a bit out of form as he attempts to defend his title at this week's Genesis Open. The big-hitting lefty has been boom-or-bust at this event, winning twice but also missing the cut three times and withdrawing after R1 of the 2011 edition (pulled oblique muscle). More recently, Watson has missed the cut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finished T25 (of 32) at the SBS Tournament of Champions, and T54 (of 78) at the WGC-HSBC Champions. The form is certainly not up to the standards we expect from Watson. However, he's no stranger to winning after a poor performance. Last year he was a MDF at the AT&T Pro-Am the week before winning here at Riviera CC. In 2015, he won the Travelers Championship the week after missing the cut at the U.S. Open and also won the 2014 Masters despite a WD at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in his last prep start. Gamers have a tough choice to make with Watson this week. Source: PGATOUR.com

World No. 10 Bubba Watson is on Maui for his sixth SBS Tournament of Champions. After kicking off in 2011 and 2012 with a T25 and T18, the 38-year-old has posted three straight top-10 finishes at the SBS. His best during that run was a T4 in 2013 (reduced to 54 holes), and followed with a 10th-place (2015) and a T10 last year. In 19 career laps on the par-73 layout, his scoring average is 70.16 with a personal best of 67 to close out last year's edition. Watson garnered the invite from his win at the Northern Trust Open (46 weeks ago) as the 54-hole leader, his ninth TOUR title in 237 career starts. After finishing 5th in the FedExCup standings in 2014 and 2015, he stumbled to 21st last season with four top 10s in 19 events. The Floridian has made just one official start this season, a T54 (of 78) at the no-cut WGC-HSBC but also posted a T6 at the Hero World Challenge as the defending champ. Source: PGATOUR.com

Bubba Watson hoisted the hardware at last year's Hero World Challenge and makes his way back to Albany in The Bahamas this week for a chance to defend his title. Watson put on a clinic last year en route to a three-shot victory over the 17 other elite golfers in the field. He circled 27 birdies and two eagles, swallowing just four bogeys and one double along the way. This all came after Watson had initially withdrew from the event due to travel complications but he found his way back into the field after Jason Day backed out. Following his Hero victory, he tacked on a victory at the Northern Trust Open (late February) and finished runner-up at the WGC-Cadillac Championship (early March). After that, his season became a big ball of mediocrity, going 12 straight events without a top 10 before finishing the season with a T10 at the TOUR Championship. Perhaps a return to The Bahamas will reignite the upside for Watson. Source: PGATOUR.com