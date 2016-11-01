Player Page

Robert Karlsson

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (48) / 9/3/1969
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 210

Robert Karlsson defied an errant driver to claim the 54-hole British Masters lead on 12-under 198 after a third round of 3-under-par 34-33=67 at Close House GC; he's one shot clear of five players with 18 holes to play.
The Swede barely found a fairway all day but didn't let it overly affect him as overtook Tyrrell Hatton at the top. He had started the day in sedate fashion with seven straight pars before making progress ahead the turn in unlikely style. He first made bogey-4 at the eighth, then followed it with an eagle-2 at the steeply downhill par-4 ninth, which had a forward tee for Moving Day. A chip-in for birdie followed on the 11th and yet still the drives were wonky. At 12 he was almost flush against a tree but made great contact despite having a limited swing; he made par. The final par breaker came with a pitch to kick-in range at 17. Pre-round leader Hatton was struggling on the back nine and Karlsson eased into the tie. The Swede gained the advantage when Hatton slipped back into second on 11-under with four others. Rory McIlroy a danger just a further swing back. Sep 30 - 12:24 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201610 0 0 02460600
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 