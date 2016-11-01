Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Robert Karlsson
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
48
) / 9/3/1969
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 210
Latest News
Recent News
Robert Karlsson defied an errant driver to claim the 54-hole British Masters lead on 12-under 198 after a third round of 3-under-par 34-33=67 at Close House GC; he's one shot clear of five players with 18 holes to play.
The Swede barely found a fairway all day but didn't let it overly affect him as overtook Tyrrell Hatton at the top. He had started the day in sedate fashion with seven straight pars before making progress ahead the turn in unlikely style. He first made bogey-4 at the eighth, then followed it with an eagle-2 at the steeply downhill par-4 ninth, which had a forward tee for Moving Day. A chip-in for birdie followed on the 11th and yet still the drives were wonky. At 12 he was almost flush against a tree but made great contact despite having a limited swing; he made par. The final par breaker came with a pitch to kick-in range at 17. Pre-round leader Hatton was struggling on the back nine and Karlsson eased into the tie. The Swede gained the advantage when Hatton slipped back into second on 11-under with four others. Rory McIlroy a danger just a further swing back.
Sep 30 - 12:24 PM
Robert Karlsson hasn't managed a worldwide top 10 in over a year but is in position to end that run after hoisting up a 5-under-par 32-33=65 in round two of the British Masters at Close House in England, his halfway total of 9-under 131 putting him T2 in the clubhouse with the afternoon wave still to finish.
After six birdies in an opening 66, the veteran Swede found another half-dozen today as he pulled up three behind pacesetter Tyrrell Hatton of England. Karlsson traded a birdie with a bogey at 2 and 3 before connecting three red circles from Nos. 6-8. He made it five gains in eight holes with more circles at 11 and 13 before riding the par train to the clubhouse. The former Ryder Cup has cashed in just six of his 18 starts this season although T11 at the Rocco Forte Open showed he can still get in the mix. The most recent of his 11 European Tour titles came at the 2010 Dubai World Championship.
Sep 29 - 9:40 AM
Robert Karlsson heads to the United Arab Emirates to make a ninth career start in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
The Swede made seven straight cuts at Abu Dhabi GC, including T8 in 2014 and another four top 30 finishes, prior to last season's lost weekend. It's a run which is typical of his solid Desert Swing credentials: he has four top tens in both the Dubai Desert Classic and Qatar Masters. The latter tally includes a win in 2010, the same year he also collected the DP World Tour Championship. He ended 2017 playing the weekend nine times in his last ten starts after a poor start to the campaign. Quirkily he topped the Ball-Striking stats here in 2014 and then led the Total Putting 12 months later. He failed to combine them last year, can he find the recipe this time around?
Jan 17 - 4:55 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Veteran Robert Karlsson returns to the Turkish Airlines Open, and new venue Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, after a one year absence.
The 6'6" Swede continues a sparkling career that hasn't seen him return to Q School since his first visit there in 1990. This year he had to call on all his experience to withstand a rough start which saw him open with a run of 1-for-9 but he turned it round to go 10-for-12 since, including T12 at the Nordea Masters to kickstart the change, T7 in the Czech Masters and T3 in the European Open. The 47-year-old played this event in 2014, shooting 71-71-70-73 to end the week T46 and in recent weeks has broken 70 just twice in 10 laps, but a 62 in the Portugal Masters suggests there is still a little fuel left in the tank for 2016.
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 03:35:00 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Karlsson claims 54-hole British Masters lead
Sep 30 - 12:24 PM
Karlsson sets up weekend challenge in England
Sep 29 - 9:40 AM
Robert Karlsson heads to favored location
Jan 17 - 4:55 AM
Karlsson hopes to end year with Turkey trot
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 03:35:00 PM
More Robert Karlsson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
1
0
0
0
0
24
6
0
6
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
