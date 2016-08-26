Ricky Barnes

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Smoak Rising
May 18
Daily Dose: Mig Trouble?
May 18
Diaz Mio!
May 17
Roundtable: Bradley Zimmer
May 17
Notes: Scavenging for Saves
May 17
Dose: Diaz Demoted
May 17
MLB Power Rankings: Week 7
May 16
MLB Live Chat
May 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Pillar acknowledges using homophobic slur
Thames (strep) remains out Thursday in SD
Kluber (back) threw 40-pitch bullpen session
Story (shoulder) cleared for rehab assignment
Machado out Thursday with sore index finger
Lucroy, Napoli not in TEX lineup on Thursday
Freddie Freeman (wrist) could miss 8-10 wks
Pazos could be first in line for saves in SEA
Haniger (oblique) ready for rehab assignment
Schwarber getting day off Thursday vs. PIT
Zimmerman, Werth out of Nats lineup Thurs.
Reds recall Amir Garrett for Thursday start
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
Front Office Friction
May 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Rams stadium opening delayed until 2020
Colts first-rounder Malik Hooker signs deal
Zay Jones 'week-to-week' with knee sprain
Andy Dalton praises Joe Mixon's 'versatility'
Dalton thinks offense will make 'a big jump'
Evans: DeSean Jackson will be 'very helpful'
Joseph: Decision-making 'major factor' at QB
Jags get No. 4 pick Fournette signed, sealed
Jamaal Charles '50-50' to make 53-man roster?
Joe Williams has 'legit chance' to usurp Hyde
Battery case dismissed vs. Browns DT Brantley
Devonta Freeman wants to make elite RB money
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Mock Draft: 5/18
May 18
Dose: Cavs Crush the Celtics
May 18
Eastern Conf. Finals Preview
May 17
NBA Combine: Shooting
May 17
Dose: Warriors romp & Lottery!
May 17
NBA Combine: Agility Testing
May 17
NBA Combine: Measurements
May 16
NBA Draft Lottery Preview
May 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Mavericks interested in Jrue Holiday
Isaiah Thomas struggles in Gm 1 loss vs. Cavs
Tristan Thompson scores 20 pts on 7-of-7 FGs
Kevin Love scores playoff career-high 32 pts
Cavs win Game 1 behind LeBron James' 38/9/7
Kemba Walker undergoes left knee surgery
Denzel Valentine undergoes ankle scope
Stephen Curry scores 29 points in 136-100 win
Jonathon Simmons scores 22 points in loss
Zaza Pachulia (heel) will not return Tuesday
Boston Celtics win the draft lottery
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) won't play in Game 2
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Sens are Just Fine
May 18
Sens Mightier than the Pens
May 18
Josi Puts Preds Ahead of Ducks
May 17
2017 Mock Draft 1.0
May 16
Pens mightier than the Sens
May 16
Rinne in tough as Ducks win
May 15
Bobby Ryan comes up clutch
May 14
Neal, Preds Take Game 1 in OT
May 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Anderson has another strong start in Game 3
Hornqvist, Rust and Schultz out for Game 3
Corey Perry scores, but Ducks still lose GM 3
Roman Josi scores late GWG in Game 3 win
Peter Chiarelli named finalist for GM of Year
New deal for Leon Draisaitl is a top priority
Justin Schultz (UBI) to travel with the team
Andrej Sekera has torn ACL, out 6-9 months
Kevin Shattenkirk will keep his options open
Justin Schultz suffers injury early in Game 2
Bryan Rust forced to leave Game 2 early
Pittsburgh G Marc-Andre-Fleury earns shutout
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
GoBowling.com 400 Stats
May 12
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 11
Chasing Kansas (Spring)
May 10
Caps After Talladega (Spring)
May 9
Wrapup: Talladega
May 8
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Finley: Riding momentum into Toledo return
Julia Landauer: Orange Show 150 advance
Moffitt: NC Education Lottery 200 advance
Derek Kraus: Orange Show 150 advance
Peters: NC Education Lottery 200 advance
New look for Alex Tagliani in Pinty's Series
Todd Gilliland: Orange Show 150 advance
Friesen: NC Education Lottery 200 advance
Chris Eggleston: Orange Show 150 advance
Regan Smith in #43 for Almirola at Charlotte
Hathaway: Back for more in Pinty's Series
Nicole Behar: Orange Show Speedway advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
AT&T Byron Nelson: Power Ranks
May 16
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 16
Si Woo Kim wins THE PLAYERS
May 15
The Rocco Forte Open Preview
May 15
FanDuel Focus: THE PLAYERS
May 10
THE PLAYERS: Power Rankings
May 9
Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS
May 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Barnes bags eight birdies in R1 of the AT&T
Hahn heats up early at the AT&T Byron Nelson
Hoey matches Soderberg's 61; ties Italy lead
Hole-in-one for Quiros in R1 63 at Verdura GC
Soderberg shoots 61 in Italy; shares R1 lead
Colsaerts happy to make return to Verdura GC
Garcia returns for Byron Nelson title defense
Smotherman set for TOUR debut @ the Nelson
Alex Moon takes top honors at Byron Nelson OQ
Oosthuizen carves out joint runner-up with 73
Poulter's closing 71 enough for two-way T2
Si Woo Kim wins PLAYERS with bogey-free 69
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
UT QB commit Martinez comped to Stidham
Ex-A&M WR Merritt headed to Last Chance U
Andreu: UF WR Callaway cited for marijuana
WR Dudek (ACL) cleared to return to the field
Scout: Fitzgerald is a rich man's Tim Tebow
Wazzu boots WR Priester off the team... again
FSU S Marshall must sit 1st half of Bama game
Ex-BC bballer transfers to Maryland as TE
Kiffin compares Alabama QB Tua to Steve Young
Vanderbilt extends HC Mason through 2021
Scout ranks QB Rosen behind Sam, Allen, L-Jax
Trenton Thompson returning to UGA this summer
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 18
The Bargain Hunter-Week 38
May 17
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 37
May 16
DFS Soccer: Week 37
May 12
Team News - Week 37
May 12
Late Fitness Check GW37
May 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW37
May 12
Sean's Super Subs - GW37
May 11
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Maguire to remain in Tigers treatment room
Man Utd "very close" to signing Michael Keane
Bournemouth lining up big bid for Blues duo
Pogba and youngsters to start at Selhurst
Claude Puel insists a review is "normal"
Palace travel to Manchester w/o key players
Next stop for Marco Silva - Wolves?
Romero saves penalty as United held
No risks taken with Rondon at the Etihad
Leicester lose another player to injury
Watford relieve Walter Mazzarri of duties
Spurs down two right backs for Leicester
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ricky Barnes
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 2/6/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
Ricky Barnes bombarded TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas with eight birdies in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson, recording a 6-under-par 31-33=64 to grab an early share of the clubhouse lead with James Hahn.
Barnes was less-than-stellar off the tee today, finding just four (of 14) fairways but he recovered nicely to land 13 greens in regulation. The highlight of the day came at the par-4 sixth where he holed out from 42'7" for a bonus birdie. The rest of his circles were all standard with six of them coming on putts from inside nine feet. Playing his 29th round at this event, this goes in the books as his new personal best, eclipsing the 4-under 66s that he shot in R3 last year and R4 of the 2013 edition. Barnes currently shares the clubhouse co-lead with James Hahn and will secure his third career first-round lead/co-lead if it holds (most recent FRL came at the 2016 Sony Open where he'd go on to finish T56).
May 18 - 2:14 PM
Ricky Barnes blitzed Coco Beach Golf and Country Club during round one of the Puerto Rico Open, smoothing a bogey-free, 6-under-par 33-33=66, staking out an early spot inside the top 10 on the leaderboard.
Arriving on the heels of missed cuts in nine of his last 10 starts, gamers likely had low expectations for the veteran. He flipped the script today, playing in uncharacteristically ideal scoring conditions at Coco Beach G&CC. With soft fairways and receptive greens, Barnes split 11 (of 14) fairways and landed 14 greens in regulation. That kept things relatively stress-free as he took advantage of the scoring holes, playing the four-pack of par 5s at 3-under-par. This goes in the books as Barnes' lowest round on TOUR since R3 of the John Deere Classic in August of last year.
Mar 23 - 1:52 PM
Ricky Barnes put on a short-game clinic en route to a 4-under-par 33-34=67 during his second round of The Barclays, reaching 3-under 139 at the midpoint.
Barnes was less-than-stellar getting to the green today, losing 2.184 strokes approaching-the-green, resulting in just 10 greens hit. From there he went 6-for-8 scrambling, thanks to some tremendous short-game work. He rolled in five putts from outside six feet, including a pair from outside 20 feet. Barnes also holed out an 18'5" birdie from off the green at the par-4 16th hole. Overall, the 35-year-old walked off the course gaining 2.476 strokes around-the-green and 3.748 strokes putting. With a runner-up finish at the 2009 U.S. Open held at Bethpage Black, Barnes certainly has some good memories to draw on this week.
Fri, Aug 26, 2016 12:14:00 PM
Ricky Barnes crafted a 4-under-par 33-34=67 in the final round of the John Deere Classic for a four-day tally of 15-under 269, up six spots into a three-way T5, seven back of champion Ryan Moore.
The 35-year-old was making his eighth appearance and in three total paydays, this is his first finish inside the top 40. It is however, his second top-five finish in his last three starts, joining T5 at the RBC Canadian Open three weeks ago. Overall, it's his fourth top 10 of the season in 27 starts and climbs 16 places to 65th in the FedExCup standings. The California native began the finale T11 on 11-under after progressively better rounds of 69-68-65. He split 10 (of 14) fairways and peppered 16 greens in regulation, posting 2.441 SG: Tee-to-Green. Barnes camouflaged a lone bogey at the par-3 third with birdies on Nos. 2, 4, 8, 10 and 17, four dropping from inside of seven feet.
Sun, Aug 14, 2016 07:53:00 PM
Barnes bags eight birdies in R1 of the AT&T
May 18 - 2:14 PM
Barnes breaks out of slump in R1 of PR Open
Mar 23 - 1:52 PM
Barnes cleans up around the greens in Round 2
Fri, Aug 26, 2016 12:14:00 PM
Barnes logs second T5 in last three starts
Sun, Aug 14, 2016 07:53:00 PM
More Ricky Barnes Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
S. Kim
PGA
(855)
2
B. Snedeker
PGA
(663)
3
K. Stanley
PGA
(660)
4
K. Na
PGA
(632)
5
T. Clark
PGA
(583)
6
L. Oosthuizen
PGA
(489)
7
K. Stadler
PGA
(464)
8
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(427)
9
J. Holmes
PGA
(422)
10
D. Willett
PGA
(413)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
18
0
0
0
0
595
170
6
146
15
4
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
THE PLAYERS Championship
65
0
0
0
12
42
16
2
0
Wells Fargo Championship
63
0
0
1
8
50
12
1
0
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
22
0
0
1
19
47
5
0
0
Valero Texas Open
67
0
0
1
12
42
13
3
1
RBC Heritage
n/a
0
0
0
5
23
8
0
0
Shell Houston Open
71
0
0
0
7
40
5
1
1
Valspar Championship
n/a
0
0
0
5
25
5
1
0
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
6
22
8
0
0
Genesis Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
26
4
1
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
48
0
0
1
12
49
9
1
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
21
6
0
2
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
11
33
9
1
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
1
7
20
8
0
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
8
24
4
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
6
24
5
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
22
7
0
0
CIMB Classic
56
0
0
0
21
34
16
1
0
Safeway Open
57
0
0
1
12
51
6
2
0
Headlines
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
Louis Oosthuizen doesn't provide much consistency week-to-week but he brings plenty of upside.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
»
AT&T Byron Nelson: Power Ranks
May 16
»
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 16
»
Si Woo Kim wins THE PLAYERS
May 15
»
The Rocco Forte Open Preview
May 15
»
FanDuel Focus: THE PLAYERS
May 10
»
THE PLAYERS: Power Rankings
May 9
»
Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS
May 9
GOL Headlines
»
Barnes bags eight birdies in R1 of the AT&T
»
Hahn heats up early at the AT&T Byron Nelson
»
Hoey matches Soderberg's 61; ties Italy lead
»
Hole-in-one for Quiros in R1 63 at Verdura GC
»
Soderberg shoots 61 in Italy; shares R1 lead
»
Colsaerts happy to make return to Verdura GC
»
Garcia returns for Byron Nelson title defense
»
Smotherman set for TOUR debut @ the Nelson
»
Alex Moon takes top honors at Byron Nelson OQ
»
Oosthuizen carves out joint runner-up with 73
»
Poulter's closing 71 enough for two-way T2
»
Si Woo Kim wins PLAYERS with bogey-free 69
GOL Links
»
FanDuel golf is here — play now!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved