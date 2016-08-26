Player Page

Ricky Barnes

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (36) / 2/6/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 200

Latest News

Recent News

Ricky Barnes bombarded TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas with eight birdies in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson, recording a 6-under-par 31-33=64 to grab an early share of the clubhouse lead with James Hahn.
Barnes was less-than-stellar off the tee today, finding just four (of 14) fairways but he recovered nicely to land 13 greens in regulation. The highlight of the day came at the par-4 sixth where he holed out from 42'7" for a bonus birdie. The rest of his circles were all standard with six of them coming on putts from inside nine feet. Playing his 29th round at this event, this goes in the books as his new personal best, eclipsing the 4-under 66s that he shot in R3 last year and R4 of the 2013 edition. Barnes currently shares the clubhouse co-lead with James Hahn and will secure his third career first-round lead/co-lead if it holds (most recent FRL came at the 2016 Sony Open where he'd go on to finish T56). May 18 - 2:14 PM
More Ricky Barnes Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017180 0 0 05951706146154
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
THE PLAYERS Championship6500012421620
Wells Fargo Championship630018501210
Zurich Classic of New Orleans220011947500
Valero Texas Open6700112421331
RBC Heritagen/a000523800
Shell Houston Open71000740511
Valspar Championshipn/a000525510
The Honda Classicn/a000622800
Genesis Openn/a000526410
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am480011249910
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a000721602
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001133910
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a001720800
The RSM Classicn/a000824400
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000624510
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000722700
CIMB Classic5600021341610
Safeway Open570011251620
 

 