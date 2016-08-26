Ricky Barnes Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (36) / 2/6/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 200

Latest News Recent News

Ricky Barnes bombarded TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas with eight birdies in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson, recording a 6-under-par 31-33=64 to grab an early share of the clubhouse lead with James Hahn. Barnes was less-than-stellar off the tee today, finding just four (of 14) fairways but he recovered nicely to land 13 greens in regulation. The highlight of the day came at the par-4 sixth where he holed out from 42'7" for a bonus birdie. The rest of his circles were all standard with six of them coming on putts from inside nine feet. Playing his 29th round at this event, this goes in the books as his new personal best, eclipsing the 4-under 66s that he shot in R3 last year and R4 of the 2013 edition. Barnes currently shares the clubhouse co-lead with James Hahn and will secure his third career first-round lead/co-lead if it holds (most recent FRL came at the 2016 Sony Open where he'd go on to finish T56).

Ricky Barnes blitzed Coco Beach Golf and Country Club during round one of the Puerto Rico Open, smoothing a bogey-free, 6-under-par 33-33=66, staking out an early spot inside the top 10 on the leaderboard. Arriving on the heels of missed cuts in nine of his last 10 starts, gamers likely had low expectations for the veteran. He flipped the script today, playing in uncharacteristically ideal scoring conditions at Coco Beach G&CC. With soft fairways and receptive greens, Barnes split 11 (of 14) fairways and landed 14 greens in regulation. That kept things relatively stress-free as he took advantage of the scoring holes, playing the four-pack of par 5s at 3-under-par. This goes in the books as Barnes' lowest round on TOUR since R3 of the John Deere Classic in August of last year.

Ricky Barnes put on a short-game clinic en route to a 4-under-par 33-34=67 during his second round of The Barclays, reaching 3-under 139 at the midpoint. Barnes was less-than-stellar getting to the green today, losing 2.184 strokes approaching-the-green, resulting in just 10 greens hit. From there he went 6-for-8 scrambling, thanks to some tremendous short-game work. He rolled in five putts from outside six feet, including a pair from outside 20 feet. Barnes also holed out an 18'5" birdie from off the green at the par-4 16th hole. Overall, the 35-year-old walked off the course gaining 2.476 strokes around-the-green and 3.748 strokes putting. With a runner-up finish at the 2009 U.S. Open held at Bethpage Black, Barnes certainly has some good memories to draw on this week.