Jimmy Walker Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (37) / 1/16/1979 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 180

Jimmy Walker was nearly flawless en route to a bogey-free, 8-under-par 31-34=65 in round one of the SBS Tournament of Champions, staking his claim of the clubhouse lead. The Texan was dialed in with his irons and wedges today, missing just one green in regulation (coming late in the round at the par-4 17th). Looking at that slightly different, he gained 2.854 strokes approaching-the-green. Remarkably, he gained even more with the flat stick (+3.484 strokes putting). Notable par-breaking putts included 17'10" and 38'4" splashes at the par-4 fourth and par-5 fifth holes, respectively. Equally impressive was a crucial 17'4" par-saver at the par-4 17th to keep his blemish-free round intact. Walker continues to feast in the state of Hawaii (two wins at the Sony Open and two previous top 10s here at Kapalua) and there is no indications of him slowing down.

Jimmy Walker returns to one of his favorites states, Hawaii, as he readies for this week's SBS Tournament of Champions. Walker has 23 career top 5s and four of them have come in Hawaii, including a solo second-place finish at this very event just two years ago. That year he was T3 or better after all four rounds. The Texan has proven time and again that he excels in windy, coastal conditions. The late-bloomer has found his way to Maui four straight years now, earning his spot this year with a massive win at the PGA Championship. Walker finished T21 in his Kapalua debut (2014) but has returned with a couple of top 10s since then. Gamers should have Walker firmly on their radars this week. Source: PGATOUR.com

Jimmy Walker readies for his third appearance at the Hero World Challenge as he sets his eyes on Albany in The Bahamas. Walker posted a T15 in his 2014 HWC debut, which was played at Isleworth G&CC in Windermere, Florida. He returned last year to collect a T8 while taking on the same venue as he's prepping to see this week, Albany. Over the course of the week he circled 27 birdies but eight bogeys and one double proved to be too costly, finishing eight strokes off the torrid pace set by Bubba Watson. Walker is no stranger to success while playing island golf, winning the Sony Open twice, but with Albany playing as an inland desert setup, this week's test will be a bit different. Walker should be considered as a boom-or-bust option this week in DFS formats. Source: PGATOUR.com