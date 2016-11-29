Player Page

Jimmy Walker

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (37) / 1/16/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 180

Jimmy Walker was nearly flawless en route to a bogey-free, 8-under-par 31-34=65 in round one of the SBS Tournament of Champions, staking his claim of the clubhouse lead.
The Texan was dialed in with his irons and wedges today, missing just one green in regulation (coming late in the round at the par-4 17th). Looking at that slightly different, he gained 2.854 strokes approaching-the-green. Remarkably, he gained even more with the flat stick (+3.484 strokes putting). Notable par-breaking putts included 17'10" and 38'4" splashes at the par-4 fourth and par-5 fifth holes, respectively. Equally impressive was a crucial 17'4" par-saver at the par-4 17th to keep his blemish-free round intact. Walker continues to feast in the state of Hawaii (two wins at the Sony Open and two previous top 10s here at Kapalua) and there is no indications of him slowing down. Jan 5 - 9:37 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 02340711
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000423711
 

 