Ryan Moore

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (34) / 12/5/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 170

Ryan Moore bombarded The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort, styling a 6-under-par 35-32=67 during the second round of the SBS Tournament of Champions, staking his claim of the co-clubhouse lead on 12-under 134.
Moore opened the day with a missed par-saving attempt from 5'6" at the par-3 second and missed a 3'7" birdie attempt at the par-5 fifth. Despite the early putting woes, he remained patient and then ransacked the back nine with five birdies. Other than the short misses early, his putting was actually quite good, splashing home five putts from outside seven feet, three of them from 15'5" or longer. The UNLV product had a hole-out eagle from the fairway on Thursday which helped buoy his approach numbers, and he remained solid today by landing 16 greens in regulation. At the midpoint he ranks first in strokes gained approaching-the-green. Moore shares the lead with Justin Thomas heading into the weekend as he searches for his sixth career victory. Jan 6 - 10:12 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201720 0 0 0864011700
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open150012042900
CIMB Classic170002044800
 

 