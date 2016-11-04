Ryan Moore Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (34) / 12/5/1982 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 170

Latest News Recent News

Ryan Moore bombarded The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort, styling a 6-under-par 35-32=67 during the second round of the SBS Tournament of Champions, staking his claim of the co-clubhouse lead on 12-under 134. Moore opened the day with a missed par-saving attempt from 5'6" at the par-3 second and missed a 3'7" birdie attempt at the par-5 fifth. Despite the early putting woes, he remained patient and then ransacked the back nine with five birdies. Other than the short misses early, his putting was actually quite good, splashing home five putts from outside seven feet, three of them from 15'5" or longer. The UNLV product had a hole-out eagle from the fairway on Thursday which helped buoy his approach numbers, and he remained solid today by landing 16 greens in regulation. At the midpoint he ranks first in strokes gained approaching-the-green. Moore shares the lead with Justin Thomas heading into the weekend as he searches for his sixth career victory.

Ryan Moore made an early splash on the scorecard en route to a bogey-free, 6-under-par 31-36=67 in round one of the SBS Tournament of Champions, placing him two off the lead after day one. Moore split 12 (of 15) fairways and landed 16 greens in regulation but really did all his shopping in one trip. First, he holed out from 117 yards for eagle at the par-4 third hole. Two holes later he dropped in a more traditional 13'6" eagle splash. He cruised home from there with stress-free birdies at the par-5 ninth and 18th holes. Moore gained 3.489 strokes approaching-the-green today, but really failed to convert with the flat stick, hovering at 0.183 strokes putting on the day. If the UNLV product can get some of those burnt edges to drop then he'll be a serious contender by week's end.

Ryan Moore punched his ticket to a fifth SBS Tournament of Champions with a 2-shot win at the John Deere Classic in mid-August (opposite the Olympics) as a 36-hole co-leader and 54-hole leader. The UNLV alum's win at the Deere was his fifth TOUR title and came in his 276th career start, extending his win streak to three straight seasons. In addition, he also logged second- and third-place finishes among nine top 10s in 23 starts, culminating with a playoff loss at the TOUR Championship and a career-best 7th-place in the FedExCup standings. The 34-year-old, ranked 35th in OWGR, has a pair of top 10s in four prior visits to Kapalua with a best of T6 on debut in 2010. His scoring average on the par-73 layout is 70.67. Moore played in three events in the fall, most recently a T15 at the Shriners in Vegas (68-66-68-69) where he was a past champ and pre-tourney co-fave. Source: PGATOUR.com