Arjun Atwal

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Beltran the Skipper?
Nov 29
Lowdown: Fister Goes West
Nov 27
Lowdown: Here Comes Ohtani
Nov 22
2018 AFL Standouts
Nov 20
Lowdown: Getting Formal
Nov 20
Lowdown: Stanton, Altuve MVPs
Nov 17
Lowdown: Trade Rumors Rumbling
Nov 15
Lowdown: Going Platinum
Nov 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Dodgers willing to trade C Yasmani Grandal
Avila open to being backup on contending team
Astros to try and trade Fiers before Friday
Cobb has 'lots' interested; but no deal close
Carlos Beltran interviews for Yankees manager
Astros among teams with Mike Minor interest
Giants, Bucs remain in contact on McCutchen
TB engaged in Alex Colome trade discussions
Marlins have no set deadline on Stanton talks
White Sox, Red Sox talking Jose Abreu trade
Rangers finalize 1-year, $4M deal with Fister
Red Sox 'an extreme long shot' for Stanton
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Alvin Kamara is Good
Nov 30
Daily Dose: Winston Returns
Nov 30
Funston Fives: Charging Ahead
Nov 29
Matchup: Redskins @ Cowboys
Nov 29
Week 13 Power Rankings
Nov 29
The NFL Week 13 Worksheet
Nov 29
Daily Dose: Evan Not Mighty
Nov 29
Week 12: AFC Targets & Touches
Nov 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Robert Woods (shoulder) still sidelined
Giants open to in-season Ben McAdoo firing
Rishard Matthews remains sidelined Wednesday
Lattimore (ankle) back at practice Wednesday
Alex Collins misses practice with calf injury
Dolphins claim TE AJ Derby off waivers
Cooper (concussion) likely out for Week 13
Fournette practicing in full for Week 13
Abdullah (neck) not practicing Wednesday
Adrian Peterson (neck) sits out on Wednesday
Jameis Winston cleared to start vs. Packers
Alshon Jeffery (foot) limited on Wednesday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Whiteside down and out
Nov 30
Fantasy Matchups by Play Type
Nov 29
Rookie Guard and Play Type Pod
Nov 29
Notable Numbers
Nov 29
Dose: Blake Griffin down & out
Nov 29
Stats: We Have Lift Off
Nov 28
Daily Dose: Sweet Lou
Nov 28
NBA Power Rankings: Week 7
Nov 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Ingram scores career-high 32 points
Stephen Curry scores 11 of his 28 pts in OT
Ben McLemore starts at SG, plays 27 minutes
LaMarcus Aldridge drops season-high 41 points
DeMarre Carroll scores 22 points in return
T.J. McConnell (shoulder) out for Thursday
Jrue Holiday scores team-high 27 points
Gorgui Dieng goes off for 19/6/5, four steals
Harrison Barnes hands out career-high 6 dimes
Tyus Jones posts 16 pts, 6 ast, 4 reb, 4 stl
Kyle Lowry scores 36 w/ career-high eight 3s
DeMar DeRozan hits 14-of-22 FGs for 30 points
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MacKinnon the hero for Avs
Nov 30
Don't Sleep on the Sens
Nov 29
Dose: Flyers Drop 9th Straight
Nov 29
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Nov 28
The Price is Right
Nov 28
Wild go Wild on the Power Play
Nov 27
Bruins lose with Rask Again
Nov 27
Waiver Wired: Add Anisimov
Nov 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jakob Silfverberg held out of third period
Steven Stamkos ends five-game goalless slump
Charlie McAvoy scores 1G, 1A in win over TB
Mark Stone scores SHG in loss to Canadiens
Jonathan Drouin nets penalty-shot goal vs OTT
Shea Weber out Wednesday, possible Thursday
Vegas inks Brayden McNabb to four-year deal
Sam Bennett (face) is probable for Thursday
Brandon Montour (elbow) won't play Wednesday
Jared Spurgeon will miss at least two games
Blues take Patrik Berglund (shoulder) off IR
Bruins will get back David Backes Wednesday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Jones Vs. Suarez
Nov 22
Wrapup: Homestead-Miami
Nov 19
Update: Homestead
Nov 18
DFS: Homestead
Nov 17
Chasing Homestead
Nov 16
Caps After Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 14
Wrapup: Phoenix Raceway
Nov 12
Update: Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Sadler: XFINITY Series’ Most Popular Driver
Vinnie Miller to drive for JD Motorsports
Credit One Bank full 2018 sponsor for Larson
Briscoe: Truck Series’ Most Popular Driver
Borland named Ty Dillon's 2018 crew chief
Sadler: 8th at HMS, 2nd in final points
Allgaier: 12th at HMS, 3rd in final points
Hemric: 34th at HMS, 4th in final points
Poole: 6th at Homestead, 6th in final points
Matt Tifft: 7th at HMS, 7th in final points
Ryan Reed : 20th at HMS, 8th in final points
Gaughan: 13th at HMS, 10th in final points
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Hero World Challenge Preview
Nov 27
Mauritius Open Preview
Nov 27
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 27
Rookie Austin Cook wins RSM
Nov 20
Challenge Tour Graduate Report
Nov 20
Hong Kong Open Preview
Nov 20
Expert Picks: RSM Classic
Nov 14
The RSM Classic Preview
Nov 14
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Atwal post flawless 62; leads Mauritius Open
Leishman finishes fast in Aussie PGA opener
Garcia one off pace in Australian PGA debut
Heisele sets Mauritius Open clubhouse target
Bland birdie burst ties lead after R1 in PGA
Zunic eagles last; shares lead at Aussie PGA
Thomas pre-tourney co-fave in HWC debut
Woods makes long-awaited return at HWC
Past champ Spieth co-fave in The Bahamas
Leishman is betting favorite for Aussie PGA
Coetzee back at scene of Mauritius Open win
Matsuyama returns for Hero title defense
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Small School Standouts
Nov 29
Week 13 CFB Best Bets
Nov 22
Match-ups Mixer: Week 13
Nov 19
Week 12 CFB Best Bets
Nov 16
Top Pass Catching Tight Ends
Nov 15
Match-ups Mixer: Week 12
Nov 12
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 9
Best Big Play Wide Receivers
Nov 8
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ohio State DE Hubbard undecided on draft
Virginia QB Benkert heading to Senior Bowl
Seminoles four-star S Griffith back on market
Pauline: Calvin Ridley expected to declare
Report: ASU close to hiring Herm Edwards
Report: Todd Grantham heading to Florida
Lamar Jackson named ACC Player of the Year
Jennings: Oregon not concerned about Taggart
Miami WR Ahmmon Richards (knee) done for year
Jeffrey Wilson (foot) unlikely for bowl game
Report: Vols moving on to NCSU's Doeren
Reports: Oregon St. to hire UW OC Smith as HC
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 15
Nov 30
Team News - Week 14
Nov 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW14
Nov 27
Late Fitness Check GW14
Nov 27
Sean's Super Subs - Week 14
Nov 27
Stag's Take - Gameweek 14
Nov 27
The Bargain Hunter - Week 14
Nov 27
AM's Perfect XI - Week 14
Nov 26
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Sadio Mane lifts Liverpool early
WHU faced with an insurmountable task at City
Arsene to assess his attacking options
Burnley train rolls on despite missing Lowton
Defour picked up minor knee injury in midweek
Fernandez to miss one more match on leave
Silva not hopeful of having Hughes available
Sterling rescues City at the death
Rudiger the hero as Conte sent to the stands
Rooney hat-trick powers inspired Everton
Lanzini missed penalty proves costly
Brady leads Burnley past Bournemouth
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Arjun Atwal
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
44
) / 3/20/1973
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Possibly inspired by the imminent comeback of his good friend Tiger Woods, India's Arjun Atwal thrashed a superb course record 9-under-par 31-31=62 to claim the first round lead in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open at Heritage GC, Domaine de Bel Ombre, four shots clear of Miguel Tabuena, Sebastian Heisele and Louis De Jager.
When the experienced Atwal last won a title, the Asian Tour's 2014 Dubai Open, he said of the American: "There’s very few friends in the world that will be there for you when you need them the most, he’s one of them. And I’m there for him as well." As Woods prepares to return to action in the Hero World Challenge perhaps Atwal was emboldened to light a fire of his own? Two braces of birdies (at 1 and 2, then 6 and 7) saw safely him to the turn and he added three more at 10, 16 and a tap-in at 18. But the highlight of the round was a 20'0" eagle drop at the par-5 14th which completed a circuit of the hole before disappearing (and would have left a longish look at birdie). A three-time winner on the European Tour, all in Asia, the last came in 2008.
Nov 30 - 8:18 AM
Arjun Atwal coasted to a 3-under-par 34-33=67 during round two of the Quicken Loans National, staking out a spot inside the top 10 on 5-under 135.
UPDATE:
With play completed, Atwal is T4, his
highest position
on a leaderboard after
any
round since the 2012 McGladrey Classic (see below), and is five back of 36-hole leader David Lingmerth.
Atwal split 11 (of 14) fairways today, missing just seven on the week to rank T8 in the field. The veteran out of India got the scoring started early today with a three-hole birdie train that kicked off with a 7'1" birdie splash at the par-3 12th and included a 34'7" birdie bomb at the par-4 13th. His putter wasn't quite done, as he'd later sink a 26'9" par putt at the 17th. Atwal walked off TPC Potomac gaining 3.97 strokes putting on the day. The 2010 Wyndham Championship winner (
as open-qualifier
) hasn't found a top 25 on the PGA TOUR since a T10 in October of 2012 (McGladrey), where he was 36-hole leader and T3 thru 54 holes.
Jun 30 - 2:32 PM
The final round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic was suspended at 1:00 p.m. CT due to inclement weather with players being removed from the course.
UPDATE:
Play is scheduled to resume at 4:00 p.m. with 46 (of 73) golfers yet to complete their respective rounds.
UPDATE #2: Play officially resumed at 4:03 p.m.
The final pairing of overnight leader Daniel Berger (-10) and D.A. Points (-7) had just gotten underway and were greenside at the par-4 first when the horn sounded. When play resumes, Berger will have a 9'6" par attempt after taking three to get on and Points has hit three and is 13'5" away on the fringe. One player who got their round in was Open-Qualifier Arjun Atwal. He ended on a disappointing note with a birdie-less inward half of 6-over 41 after going out in bogey-free 4-under 31. The 43-year-old and Asian Tour player won one time on the PGA TOUR in 199 career starts, claiming the 2010 Wyndham as an OQer in 2010, becoming the first Indian golfer to win on TOUR. He's currently T52 on 3-over-par 283 in just his second start of the season (MC, Sanderson Farms).
Sun, Jun 12, 2016 02:13:00 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
Arjun Atwal will have plenty of good memories to draw upon when he returns to his homeland for the Hero Indian Open.
A winner of the Wyndham Championship on the PGA TOUR in 2010, Atwal won the Asian Tour's Hero Honda Masters at this week's course, Delhi GC, in 2003. He has five other top fives at the par 72 although the last of those came six years ago. His last appearance at Delhi GC was in this event in 2015 when he posted three 70s and a third-round 75 to finish T31. Atwal isn't the golfer he once was as shown by his current world ranking of 524 (he peaked at 106 in early 2011) but a T25 in last week's True Thailand Classic says he deserves respect this week.
Wed, Mar 16, 2016 10:24:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Atwal post flawless 62; leads Mauritius Open
Nov 30 - 8:18 AM
Atwal jumps into contention @ the QL National
Jun 30 - 2:32 PM
R4 suspended; players removed from the course
Sun, Jun 12, 2016 02:13:00 PM
Atwal back home to contest Hero Indian Open
Wed, Mar 16, 2016 10:24:00 AM
More Arjun Atwal Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
T. Woods
PGA
(717)
2
T. Fleetwood
PGA
(669)
3
W. Simpson
PGA
(665)
4
K. Stadler
PGA
(661)
5
T. Clark
PGA
(656)
6
G. DeLaet
PGA
(655)
7
L. Donald
PGA
(640)
8
B. Curtis
PGA
(620)
9
B. Horschel
PGA
(617)
10
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(612)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
3
0
0
0
0
83
23
0
34
4
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Hero World Challenge Preview
Nov 27
Tiger Woods is making his long-awaited return to golf this week in The Bahamas.
More GOL Columns
»
Hero World Challenge Preview
Nov 27
»
Mauritius Open Preview
Nov 27
»
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 27
»
Rookie Austin Cook wins RSM
Nov 20
»
Challenge Tour Graduate Report
Nov 20
»
Hong Kong Open Preview
Nov 20
»
Expert Picks: RSM Classic
Nov 14
»
The RSM Classic Preview
Nov 14
GOL Headlines
»
Atwal post flawless 62; leads Mauritius Open
»
Leishman finishes fast in Aussie PGA opener
»
Garcia one off pace in Australian PGA debut
»
Heisele sets Mauritius Open clubhouse target
»
Bland birdie burst ties lead after R1 in PGA
»
Zunic eagles last; shares lead at Aussie PGA
»
Thomas pre-tourney co-fave in HWC debut
»
Woods makes long-awaited return at HWC
»
Past champ Spieth co-fave in The Bahamas
»
Leishman is betting favorite for Aussie PGA
»
Coetzee back at scene of Mauritius Open win
»
Matsuyama returns for Hero title defense
GOL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Golf season is here on FanDuel!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved