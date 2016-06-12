Arjun Atwal Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (44) / 3/20/1973 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 185

Latest News Recent News

Possibly inspired by the imminent comeback of his good friend Tiger Woods, India's Arjun Atwal thrashed a superb course record 9-under-par 31-31=62 to claim the first round lead in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open at Heritage GC, Domaine de Bel Ombre, four shots clear of Miguel Tabuena, Sebastian Heisele and Louis De Jager. When the experienced Atwal last won a title, the Asian Tour's 2014 Dubai Open, he said of the American: "There’s very few friends in the world that will be there for you when you need them the most, he’s one of them. And I’m there for him as well." As Woods prepares to return to action in the Hero World Challenge perhaps Atwal was emboldened to light a fire of his own? Two braces of birdies (at 1 and 2, then 6 and 7) saw safely him to the turn and he added three more at 10, 16 and a tap-in at 18. But the highlight of the round was a 20'0" eagle drop at the par-5 14th which completed a circuit of the hole before disappearing (and would have left a longish look at birdie). A three-time winner on the European Tour, all in Asia, the last came in 2008.

Arjun Atwal coasted to a 3-under-par 34-33=67 during round two of the Quicken Loans National, staking out a spot inside the top 10 on 5-under 135. UPDATE: With play completed, Atwal is T4, his highest position on a leaderboard after any round since the 2012 McGladrey Classic (see below), and is five back of 36-hole leader David Lingmerth. Atwal split 11 (of 14) fairways today, missing just seven on the week to rank T8 in the field. The veteran out of India got the scoring started early today with a three-hole birdie train that kicked off with a 7'1" birdie splash at the par-3 12th and included a 34'7" birdie bomb at the par-4 13th. His putter wasn't quite done, as he'd later sink a 26'9" par putt at the 17th. Atwal walked off TPC Potomac gaining 3.97 strokes putting on the day. The 2010 Wyndham Championship winner (as open-qualifier) hasn't found a top 25 on the PGA TOUR since a T10 in October of 2012 (McGladrey), where he was 36-hole leader and T3 thru 54 holes.

The final round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic was suspended at 1:00 p.m. CT due to inclement weather with players being removed from the course. UPDATE: Play is scheduled to resume at 4:00 p.m. with 46 (of 73) golfers yet to complete their respective rounds. UPDATE #2: Play officially resumed at 4:03 p.m. The final pairing of overnight leader Daniel Berger (-10) and D.A. Points (-7) had just gotten underway and were greenside at the par-4 first when the horn sounded. When play resumes, Berger will have a 9'6" par attempt after taking three to get on and Points has hit three and is 13'5" away on the fringe. One player who got their round in was Open-Qualifier Arjun Atwal. He ended on a disappointing note with a birdie-less inward half of 6-over 41 after going out in bogey-free 4-under 31. The 43-year-old and Asian Tour player won one time on the PGA TOUR in 199 career starts, claiming the 2010 Wyndham as an OQer in 2010, becoming the first Indian golfer to win on TOUR. He's currently T52 on 3-over-par 283 in just his second start of the season (MC, Sanderson Farms). Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter