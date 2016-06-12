Player Page

Arjun Atwal

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (44) / 3/20/1973
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 185

Possibly inspired by the imminent comeback of his good friend Tiger Woods, India's Arjun Atwal thrashed a superb course record 9-under-par 31-31=62 to claim the first round lead in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open at Heritage GC, Domaine de Bel Ombre, four shots clear of Miguel Tabuena, Sebastian Heisele and Louis De Jager.
When the experienced Atwal last won a title, the Asian Tour's 2014 Dubai Open, he said of the American: "There’s very few friends in the world that will be there for you when you need them the most, he’s one of them. And I’m there for him as well." As Woods prepares to return to action in the Hero World Challenge perhaps Atwal was emboldened to light a fire of his own? Two braces of birdies (at 1 and 2, then 6 and 7) saw safely him to the turn and he added three more at 10, 16 and a tap-in at 18. But the highlight of the round was a 20'0" eagle drop at the par-5 14th which completed a circuit of the hole before disappearing (and would have left a longish look at birdie). A three-time winner on the European Tour, all in Asia, the last came in 2008. Nov 30 - 8:18 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201730 0 0 0832303440
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 