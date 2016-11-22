Alex Cejka Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (46) / 12/2/1970 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 170

Latest News Recent News

The first round of the Valspar Championship was suspended due to darkness at 6:43 p.m. ET with play set to resume at 7:40 a.m. on Friday. The culprit for this suspension was the one-hour fog delay that took place this morning. Before the horn sounded, Alex Cejka successfully finished his round, styling a bogey-free, 3-under-par 35-33=68 to position himself just outside the top 10 as the horn sounded. All three birdies were converted from long distance (11'3", 27'10", and 53'6"). That gained him 3.938 strokes putting over the field. There were 19 golfers stranded due to darkness and they will return tomorrow morning to finish out their rounds as soon as the fog allows them. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)

Battling Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Alex Cejka coasted to a bogey-free, 5-under-par 31-35=66, giving him a two-round tally of 5-under 138. Cejka weathered the storm in round one, surviving Pebble Beach Golf Links with an even-par 72. Luckily, his two-day round at Monterey Peninsula CC will help make up some ground, as he circled five birdies while maintaining a clean card. The German made it look easy with 10 (of 13 fairways) and 15 greens in regulation. He is making his 13th appearance at this event, and will now have his eyes on a new personal best, previously a T10 during the 2010 edition. Next up for Cejka is a round-three appointment with Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

Alex Cejka cruised to a 4-under-par 33-34=67 during round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, staking an early spot inside the top 10 with play still in progress on day one. Cejka arrived with missed cut in his last three starts, but today was a different story. He landed 14 greens in regulation, gaining 2.38 strokes approaching-the-green in the process. His flat stick made a few waves, as well. Right after making the turn, he saved par from 18'1" at the par-4 second and then splashed home a 32'8" birdie bomb at the par-4 sixth hole. In addition to the poor form, Cejka also entered the week with a missed cut or WD in each of his last six visits to TPC Scottsdale. Cejka shook off the poor converging trends and currently sits T9 on the live leaderboard.