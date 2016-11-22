Alex Cejka

Welcome,
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Pujols (foot) cleared for Friday spring debut
Rizzo goes 2-for-3 with a bomb vs. Mariners
Hedges lifted from game with sore hamstring
Bryant to receive record $1.05M salary in '17
Scherzer (finger) to throw another BP round
Starling Marte (ankle) hopes to play Saturday
Carpenter (back) 10 days from hitting in game
Rangers considering re-signing Colby Lewis?
Sonny Gray out three weeks due to lat strain
Braun to make Cactus League debut Friday
Bedrosian (groin) set for spring debut Thurs.
DeSclafani (elbow) nearing his Cactus debut
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Saga Over: Redskins fire Scot McCloughan
Browns to release Robert Griffin III
Report: Browns to try to trade for Garoppolo
Russell Okung lands monster deal with Chargers
Redskins land hard-hitting S D.J. Swearinger
Eddie Lacy visiting the Seahawks and Vikings
Free agent ILB Gerald Hodges visiting Chiefs
Saints keep Nick Fairley with four-year deal
Ravens put pen to paper with Danny Woodhead
Ravens pick up Mike Wallace's option for 2017
Bills sign swiss-army-knife DB Micah Hyde
Vikes let RFA Charles Johnson hit open market
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Tobias Harris starting, Jon Leuer to bench
Dejounte Murray will start vs. Russ Westbrook
James Ennis starting for Chandler Parsons
Taj Gibson starting over Domantas Sabonis
Malone wants to play Jamal Murray more
J.R. Smith (thumb) available off the bench
Tobias Harris (knee) will play on Thursday
Brook Lopez (ankle) ruled out for Friday
DeMarre Carroll (ankle) practices Thursday
Chandler Parsons (rest) out against the Clips
Danilo Gallinari does some on-court work
Nikola Jokic (flu) still isn't practicing yet
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Tom Sestito gets 4-game ban for boarding
Carey Price out with the flu Thursday night
Red Wings activate Jimmy Howard
Sens will start Mike Condon against Coyotes
Rick Nash (UBI) won't play Thursday night
Henrik Lundqvist out Thursday due to LBI
Kyle Turris may miss rest of road trip
Patric Hornqvist is dealing with a concussion
Evgeni Malkin picks up Gordie Howe hat trick
Brad Marchand scores twice in win over DET
Craig Anderson ties franchise record for wins
Nick Bonino scores hat trick in win over Jets
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Allmendinger docked points, loses chief
Derrike Cope returns to Vegas
David Ragan not at his best in Vegas
Paul Menard rides a six-race Vegas streak
Michael McDowell hopes to rebound in Vegas
Las Vegas gets a second date in 2018
3 30-something results in 3 races for Whitt
Four Vegas wins for Jimmie Johnson
Gaughan making milestone start at Las Vegas
Brandon Jones: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Daniel Hemric: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Ty Dillon: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Darkness strands afternoon wave at Valspar
Si Woo Kim WDs after R1 of the Valspar
Stenson rebounds from WD w/ bogey-free 64
Herman flirts with course record in Round 1
Henley heats up early in R1 of the Valspar
Lahiri struggles on new course; shoots R1 76
Horsey holds lead as darkness halts India R1
Fog delays opening round of the Valspar
Manasseo claims early R1 Indian Open lead
Jon Curran (rib injury) WDs from Valspar
J. Thomas fighting illness ahead of Valspar
Aphibarnrat plays new course on India return
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Pac-12 extends commish Larry Scott
Jonathan Allen does not re-test on pro day
Scout calls Joe Mixon's a 'Round-1 workout'
Nick Saban sticks up for Reuben Foster
Trevor Knight now getting WR and S looks
Scout questions why Njoku is a top 2 rd pick
Awuzie meets with coaches from CIN, PHI & DET
Reuben Foster 'may slide' due to background
Brugler: CAR showed most interest in Perine
Report: Minnesota reports 'minor' violation
Vikings send HC, GM to Mixon's Pro Day
EDGE Harris tests in SPARQ's 9th-percentile
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Boro defense hit by injuries
Wenger surprised by Ox transfer rumors
Calvert-Lewin cleared for Everton return
Pep rotates the squad and pays the price
WHU will run late checks on Reid and Fonte
Lee Grant and Potters earn Etihad draw
Naughton out GW28, set to return next week
Barton's betting case on hold, eligible GW28
Carrick to weigh up retirement in the summer
Zlatan offered record MLS contract
Reid in recovery mode ahead of clash with BOU
Boro defender a doubt for cup quarter-final
Alex Cejka
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
46
) / 12/2/1970
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 170
Latest News
Recent News
The first round of the Valspar Championship was suspended due to darkness at 6:43 p.m. ET with play set to resume at 7:40 a.m. on Friday.
The culprit for this suspension was the one-hour fog delay that took place this morning. Before the horn sounded, Alex Cejka successfully finished his round, styling a bogey-free, 3-under-par 35-33=68 to position himself just outside the top 10 as the horn sounded. All three birdies were converted from long distance (11'3", 27'10", and 53'6"). That gained him 3.938 strokes putting over the field. There were 19 golfers stranded due to darkness and they will return tomorrow morning to finish out their rounds as soon as the fog allows them.
Mar 9 - 6:56 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Battling Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Alex Cejka coasted to a bogey-free, 5-under-par 31-35=66, giving him a two-round tally of 5-under 138.
Cejka weathered the storm in round one, surviving Pebble Beach Golf Links with an even-par 72. Luckily, his two-day round at Monterey Peninsula CC will help make up some ground, as he circled five birdies while maintaining a clean card. The German made it look easy with 10 (of 13 fairways) and 15 greens in regulation. He is making his 13th appearance at this event, and will now have his eyes on a new personal best, previously a T10 during the 2010 edition. Next up for Cejka is a round-three appointment with Spyglass Hill Golf Course.
Feb 11 - 11:45 AM
Alex Cejka cruised to a 4-under-par 33-34=67 during round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, staking an early spot inside the top 10 with play still in progress on day one.
Cejka arrived with missed cut in his last three starts, but today was a different story. He landed 14 greens in regulation, gaining 2.38 strokes approaching-the-green in the process. His flat stick made a few waves, as well. Right after making the turn, he saved par from 18'1" at the par-4 second and then splashed home a 32'8" birdie bomb at the par-4 sixth hole. In addition to the poor form, Cejka also entered the week with a missed cut or WD in each of his last six visits to TPC Scottsdale. Cejka shook off the poor converging trends and currently sits T9 on the live leaderboard.
Feb 2 - 6:03 PM
Germany field a blend of experience and callowness in the 2016 World Cup of Golf at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia this week.
Other than the home team few in the field boast the experience of playing in Australia that Alex Cejka has. His last two appearances might be the most instructive: in 2005 (yes, quite a long time ago) he was T8 in this event after rounds of 65-68-64 at Victoria GC, like this week's course a Melbourne sandbelt venue. However his most recent start down under was a MC here at Kingston Heath itself in the 2009 JBWere Masters (with rounds of 76-80). He missed the cut in the OHL Classic last time out but prior to that he reeled off six straight top 30s. Team-mate Stephan Jaeger missed out on graduation from the Web.com Tour this year (despite winning the Ellie Mae Classic after a round one 58) and also missed the cut on his first start of the season, the Sanderson Farms Championship. Germany is a two-time winner of the event, in 1990 and 2006, both times with Bernhard Langer part of the team.
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 03:05:00 PM
Source:
PGATour.com
Darkness strands afternoon wave at Valspar
Mar 9 - 6:56 PM
Cejka coasts to bogey-free 66 in R3 of AT&T
Feb 11 - 11:45 AM
Cejka takes it low in R1 of WM Phoenix Open
Feb 2 - 6:03 PM
Germany fielding weakened World Cup pairing
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 03:05:00 PM
More Alex Cejka Player News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
9
0
0
0
0
361
83
2
70
5
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
5
20
8
3
0
Genesis Open
55
0
0
0
10
53
9
0
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
39
0
0
0
11
54
7
0
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
74
0
0
0
7
53
12
0
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
3
25
6
1
1
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
9
39
6
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
5
25
5
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
27
0
0
2
17
43
10
0
0
CIMB Classic
29
0
0
0
16
49
7
0
0
