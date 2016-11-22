Player Page

Alex Cejka

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (46) / 12/2/1970
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 170

The first round of the Valspar Championship was suspended due to darkness at 6:43 p.m. ET with play set to resume at 7:40 a.m. on Friday.
The culprit for this suspension was the one-hour fog delay that took place this morning. Before the horn sounded, Alex Cejka successfully finished his round, styling a bogey-free, 3-under-par 35-33=68 to position himself just outside the top 10 as the horn sounded. All three birdies were converted from long distance (11'3", 27'10", and 53'6"). That gained him 3.938 strokes putting over the field. There were 19 golfers stranded due to darkness and they will return tomorrow morning to finish out their rounds as soon as the fog allows them. Mar 9 - 6:56 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201790 0 0 03618327051
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The Honda Classicn/a000520830
Genesis Open550001053900
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am390001154700
Waste Management Phoenix Open740007531200
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000325611
CareerBuilder Challengen/a000939600
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000525510
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open2700217431000
CIMB Classic290001649700
 

 