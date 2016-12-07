Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 16 Justin Rose crafted a 6-under-par 31-33=64 in the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii to reach 10-under 130, up 19 spots to T2 and good for a share of the 36-hole clubhouse lead with Hudson Swafford.

This is the 36-year-old's fifth appearance, first since a T13 in 2011. He matched a personal best at Waialae CC, which he posted in the final round in 2010 en route to a T12 (72-65-71-64). The Olympic Gold Medalist, who's making his first start of the season, kicked off with a six-birdie two-bogey 66. In R2, he squared a lone bogey-5 at the 13th, but camouflaged it with birdies on Nos. 11, 12, 18, 2, 4, 6 and 9. Rose mustered just five (of 14) fairways but hit 14 greens in regulation, posting 1.643 putts per GIR and 2.008 SG: Putting. He converted five from inside of 12 feet, adding a 21-footer for birdie-2 at the 11th and a 35-footer at the par-4 12th.