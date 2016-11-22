Bradley Dredge Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (43) / 7/6/1973 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 167

Bradley Dredge torched Doha GC for a bogey-free 8-under-par 33-31=64 in his opening round at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, overtaking Mikko Korhonen by a shot and setting the new clubhouse lead. Dredge was T4 in this tournament 12 months ago and also T5 in 2010 but today's lap of the par 72 was his best yet, shaving three shots off his previous mark. Showing his obvious liking for Doha GC, the Welshman opened with a birdie-4 and made further gains at 5 and 8 to turn in 3-under. But the best was yet to come as he splashed red numbers at 10, 11, 13, 15 and 16. Dredge's birdie from 18 feet on 15 tied Korhonen at 7-under and he then drove the par-4 16th before two-putting to take the lead on his own. He arrived in Qatar on the back of T19 in Abu Dhabi so allied to his strong course form it's no surprise to see him flourishing.

Bradley Dredge is a former World Cup winner and has Stuart Manley alongside him as Wales set out on another adventure at Kingston Heath in Australia this week. Twice, the Welsh have pulled off surprise wins in this event. Former Masters champion Ian Woosnman triumphed alongside David Llewellyn in 1987 before Dredge took victory with Stephen Dodd in a rain-shortened event in Portugal in 2005. Manley looks a weak link this time given his world ranking of 854 (Dredge is 89th) but he does have spots of form on the European Tour this year, cashing in five of his latest nine starts. He also helped Wales to 8th spot in the 2013 World Cup of Golf at nearby Royal Melbourne and finished T18 in last year's Australian PGA Championship. Dredge took 31st on this season's Race to Dubai, his highest position on the points race since 2007. He's been a stalwart for Wales in this event and pegs it up for the eighth time although the most recent of those came back in 2008. He hasn't played in Australia since his World Cup win 11 years ago. Source: PGATOUR.com

Bradley Dredge bumped up his Race to Dubai position to 28th with T16 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge and he bids to round off the season in style at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. The Welshman hasn’t cracked the top 30 in the European Tour points race since 23rd in 2007 so he’s given managers plenty of reward this season. His biggest pay-day was T2 at the Irish Open while he was solo second in August’s Made In Denmark. Those two results account for nearly 50% of his earnings although he’s found a groove in recent weeks with three top 20s in his last five starts. Dredge will be making his first start at the Earth Course since he posted T16 in the inaugural event in 2009. He’s played plenty of times in the United Arab Emirates since and took T18 in the Dubai Desert Classic earlier this year. He tees off Thursday alongside England’s Matt Fitzpatrick at 10:25am local time. Source: EuropeanTour.com