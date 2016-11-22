Player Page

Bradley Dredge

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (43) / 7/6/1973
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 167

Bradley Dredge torched Doha GC for a bogey-free 8-under-par 33-31=64 in his opening round at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, overtaking Mikko Korhonen by a shot and setting the new clubhouse lead.
Dredge was T4 in this tournament 12 months ago and also T5 in 2010 but today's lap of the par 72 was his best yet, shaving three shots off his previous mark. Showing his obvious liking for Doha GC, the Welshman opened with a birdie-4 and made further gains at 5 and 8 to turn in 3-under. But the best was yet to come as he splashed red numbers at 10, 11, 13, 15 and 16. Dredge's birdie from 18 feet on 15 tied Korhonen at 7-under and he then drove the par-4 16th before two-putting to take the lead on his own. He arrived in Qatar on the back of T19 in Abu Dhabi so allied to his strong course form it's no surprise to see him flourishing. Jan 26 - 7:39 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201610 0 0 0441301230
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 