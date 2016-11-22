Bradley Dredge

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Reds ink Feldman to one-year deal
Rays keeping in touch with slugger Napoli
Indians, Austin Jackson agree on minors deal
Red Sox, Pomeranz avoid arb. at $4.45 million
Holland guaranteed $7M in pact with Rockies
Julio Urias could start year in extended ST?
Forsythe likely to hit leadoff for Dodgers
Todd Frazier dealing with sprained finger
Stanton to play for Team USA in 2017 WBC
Mets tell Jay Bruce he'll be the starting RF
Jays sign Saltalamacchia for backup catcher
Halos GM: Pujols (foot) iffy for Opening Day
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 23
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 23
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Mark Dominik emerges as 49ers GM candidate
Protocol 'not strictly followed' for Matt Moore
Cousins noncommittal on return to Washington
Beat writer expects Bucs to dump Doug Martin
Skins president adamant Cousins staying in DC
Tomlin: Not first time Ben talked retirement
Tomlin in wait-and-see mode with Martavis
Alex Mack (ankle) says he will play in SB
Brandt doesn't think Garoppolo will fetch 1st
Report: Jets interested in Godsey for OC job
Report: Browns 'very likely' to tag Pryor
Steelers sign Karlos Williams to future deal
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Westbrook: 23 is the Magic #
Jan 26
Unsustainable Statistics
Jan 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 25
Jan 25
Dose: Welcome Back, Blake!
Jan 25
Stats: Get LeVertical
Jan 24
NBA Season Long Pod for Jan 24
Jan 24
Dose: Basketball Jones
Jan 24
Dose: Bledsoe's Bombardment
Jan 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Russell Westbrook drops 23rd triple-double
Mason Plumlee w/ third straight double-double
Steven Adams scores 20 points in full line
Lou Williams scores game-high 31 pts in loss
Ivica Zubac gets 12 & 10 w/ three blocks Wed
Jimmy Butler scores 40 points in loss to ATL
Andrew Bogut (hamstring) probable Thursday
Willy Hernangomez grabs career-high 16 boards
Marc Gasol pours in career-high 42 points
Greg Monroe scores season-high 28 points
Nerlens Noel scores 16 points in win vs Bucks
Brook Lopez: 33 pts w/ career-high seven 3s
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose:Shutout, Shutout, Shutout
Jan 26
Total Shot Contribution (TSC%)
Jan 25
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 25
Blues, Sens silence Pens, Caps
Jan 25
Marleau no Doubting Thomas
Jan 24
Hoffman hits Double Figures
Jan 23
Dose: King Henrik is Back
Jan 23
Waiver Wired: Repeat Pick-Ups
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Cam Talbot gets 4th SO in win over Ducks
Mikko Rantanen snaps 8-game goal-less streak
Steve Mason blanks Rangers on Wednesday
Jakub Voracek scores 1G, 1A in win over NYR
Frederik Andersen posts second straight SO
Auston Matthews scores in win over Red Wings
Tomas Hertl off IR, ready to play Thursday
Thomas Vanek skates, will be a game-time call
Brad Marchand will have a hearing Thursday
Matt Duchene will play Wednesday vs. VAN
Barkov (back) out for at least two more weeks
Blues will stick with Hutton on Thursday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
Liberty U. returns with Byron to JRM in 2017
Blaine Perkins returns To NASCAR K&N Pro West
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dredge shoots 64; surges into lead in Doha
Max Rottluff joins Farmers field through OQ
Woods' highly anticipated return draws near
Wiesberger plays Qatar; seeks fourth Euro win
Willy Wilcox delays return; WDs from Farmers
Snedeker set for title defense @ Torrey Pines
Chappell games new sticks ahead of Farmers
Noren ready to contend in the Qatar Masters
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Kelly (ACL) hopes to throw at Combine or PD
Irish hire former QB Tommy Rees as QB coach
4-star WR Calvin down to Nebraska and Wazzu
Poinsettia Bowl's 12-year run comes to close
QB Burns changes mind, will stay at Stanford
Scout: Reuben Foster not as good as Mosley
Zierlein: Bowser will go no later than 3rd rd
Four-star DT Tuipulotu flips over to Trojans
TCU RB Kyle Hicks arrested for public intox
Watson's camp lashes out at Senior Bowl rumor
UCLA lands four-star CB Elijah Gates
Reports: Cal to hire Tim DeRuyter as DC
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Guzan signs pre-contract with Atlanta United
Watford signs forward Mauro Zarate
Swansea ties down Routledge with new deal
Saints beat Liverpool to reach Cup final
Guardiola: Aguero signed new City deal
Djilobodji appeals violent conduct charge
Axel Tuanzebe nearing Man Utd senior debut
Henderson's loan deal at Grimsby extended
Reds lock up playmaker Coutinho for 5 years
Reports: Hull accept offer for Snodgrass
Eric Bailly should be back for the weekend
Bournemouth chase Asmir Begovic's signature
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Bradley Dredge
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
43
) / 7/6/1973
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 167
Latest News
Recent News
Bradley Dredge torched Doha GC for a bogey-free 8-under-par 33-31=64 in his opening round at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, overtaking Mikko Korhonen by a shot and setting the new clubhouse lead.
Dredge was T4 in this tournament 12 months ago and also T5 in 2010 but today's lap of the par 72 was his best yet, shaving three shots off his previous mark. Showing his obvious liking for Doha GC, the Welshman opened with a birdie-4 and made further gains at 5 and 8 to turn in 3-under. But the best was yet to come as he splashed red numbers at 10, 11, 13, 15 and 16. Dredge's birdie from 18 feet on 15 tied Korhonen at 7-under and he then drove the par-4 16th before two-putting to take the lead on his own. He arrived in Qatar on the back of T19 in Abu Dhabi so allied to his strong course form it's no surprise to see him flourishing.
Jan 26 - 7:39 AM
Bradley Dredge is a former World Cup winner and has Stuart Manley alongside him as Wales set out on another adventure at Kingston Heath in Australia this week.
Twice, the Welsh have pulled off surprise wins in this event. Former Masters champion Ian Woosnman triumphed alongside David Llewellyn in 1987 before Dredge took victory with Stephen Dodd in a rain-shortened event in Portugal in 2005. Manley looks a weak link this time given his world ranking of 854 (Dredge is 89th) but he does have spots of form on the European Tour this year, cashing in five of his latest nine starts. He also helped Wales to 8th spot in the 2013 World Cup of Golf at nearby Royal Melbourne and finished T18 in last year's Australian PGA Championship. Dredge took 31st on this season's Race to Dubai, his highest position on the points race since 2007. He's been a stalwart for Wales in this event and pegs it up for the eighth time although the most recent of those came back in 2008. He hasn't played in Australia since his World Cup win 11 years ago.
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 08:00:00 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Bradley Dredge bumped up his Race to Dubai position to 28th with T16 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge and he bids to round off the season in style at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
The Welshman hasn’t cracked the top 30 in the European Tour points race since 23rd in 2007 so he’s given managers plenty of reward this season. His biggest pay-day was T2 at the Irish Open while he was solo second in August’s Made In Denmark. Those two results account for nearly 50% of his earnings although he’s found a groove in recent weeks with three top 20s in his last five starts. Dredge will be making his first start at the Earth Course since he posted T16 in the inaugural event in 2009. He’s played plenty of times in the United Arab Emirates since and took T18 in the Dubai Desert Classic earlier this year. He tees off Thursday alongside England’s Matt Fitzpatrick at 10:25am local time.
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 06:43:00 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Bradley Dredge constructed a fine second round of 7-under-par 34-30=64 in the 54-hole Porsche European Open at Golf Resort Bad Griesbach.
With the tournament reduced by 18 holes the Welshman, T6 on 10-under 132, is in shape to complete a seventh top 20 finish of the 2016 season - and he may even be able to add to his two runner-up finishes (in the Irish Open and Made in Denmark tournament). He owed his prominence to a blistering spell midway through his round after he reached the 8th tee 1-over for the day following two bogeys and one birdie. In his next nine holes, however, he registered six birdies and an eagle-3 at the 10th. He pegged 14 greens in regulation and needed just 27 putts in his neat display. He's seven behind the lead.
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 11:07:00 AM
Dredge shoots 64; surges into lead in Doha
Jan 26 - 7:39 AM
Dredge hoping Wales can land another WC shock
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 08:00:00 AM
Dredge will look for one last push in Dubai
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 06:43:00 PM
Dredge continues fine year in European Open
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 11:07:00 AM
More Bradley Dredge Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Stadler
PGA
(632)
2
J. Overton
PGA
(590)
3
P. Cantlay
PGA
(579)
4
R. McIlroy
PGA
(558)
5
S. Kim
PGA
(539)
6
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(525)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(521)
8
H. Swafford
PGA
(508)
9
B. Davis
PGA
(496)
10
S. Bae
PGA
(487)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
1
0
0
0
0
44
13
0
12
3
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Tiger Woods has an incredible history at Torrey Pines. See where he lands in this week's Farmers Insurance Open Power Ranking.
More GOL Columns
»
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
»
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
»
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
»
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
»
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
»
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
»
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
»
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
GOL Headlines
»
Dredge shoots 64; surges into lead in Doha
»
Max Rottluff joins Farmers field through OQ
»
Woods' highly anticipated return draws near
»
Wiesberger plays Qatar; seeks fourth Euro win
»
Willy Wilcox delays return; WDs from Farmers
»
Snedeker set for title defense @ Torrey Pines
»
Chappell games new sticks ahead of Farmers
»
Noren ready to contend in the Qatar Masters
»
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
»
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
»
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
»
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Get Golf tickets
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved