Davis Love III

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (53) / 4/13/1964
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 175

Davis Love III blitzed The Old White TPC with a bogey-free, 7-under-par 30-33=63 during the opening round of The Greenbrier Classic, claiming the early title of the clubhouse leader as the afternoon wave gets underway.
DL3 arrived with a 2-for-7 record on the season with nothing better than a T41. You would never have guessed it based on today's stripe show. Love III kicked off the day by stuffing his 144-yard approach to 23 inches for a tap-in birdie at the par-4 first hole. He outdid himself three holes later when he stiffed a 168-yard approach to 20 inches. It wasn't all close combat, though, as he also drained a 30'2" birdie bomb at the 14th and would also chip in for birdie (46'5") at the par-5 17th. If this lead holds it will be his 25th first-round lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR, but first since the 2013 FedEx St. Jude Classic. He has converted three of those FRLs into wins. Jul 6 - 1:15 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201770 0 0 01995516360
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
FedEx St. Jude Classicn/a000523710
DEAN & DELUCA Invitationaln/a0004151520
Wells Fargo Championshipn/a0005211000
RBC Heritagen/a000822330
Shell Houston Open610018521100
The RSM Classicn/a000624600
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open4100019421100
 

 