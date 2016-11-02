Davis Love III Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (53) / 4/13/1964 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 175

Davis Love III blitzed The Old White TPC with a bogey-free, 7-under-par 30-33=63 during the opening round of The Greenbrier Classic, claiming the early title of the clubhouse leader as the afternoon wave gets underway. DL3 arrived with a 2-for-7 record on the season with nothing better than a T41. You would never have guessed it based on today's stripe show. Love III kicked off the day by stuffing his 144-yard approach to 23 inches for a tap-in birdie at the par-4 first hole. He outdid himself three holes later when he stiffed a 168-yard approach to 20 inches. It wasn't all close combat, though, as he also drained a 30'2" birdie bomb at the 14th and would also chip in for birdie (46'5") at the par-5 17th. If this lead holds it will be his 25th first-round lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR, but first since the 2013 FedEx St. Jude Classic. He has converted three of those FRLs into wins.

Returning from a collarbone injury, Davis Love III survived round two of the Shell Houston Open with an even-par 33-39=72, posting a two-day tally of 1-under 143 to make it through the cut in his first tournament back in action. DL3 has been on the shelf since a snowboarding accident in January, making this his first PGA TOUR start since The RSM Classic in November. He earned a spot to play over the weekend, but fatigue certainly showed its face today. After racing out to 5-under-par through 28 holes this week, he ended his day with bogeys on four of the last five holes. The final putt couldn't come fast enough for the 2016 Ryder Cup Captain who can now regroup ahead of the weekend. Despite making the cut this week, it hasn't been flashy as he currently ranks T119 in total birdies this week (4), although he also boasts an eagle on his resume. It's tough to continually avoid bogeys at the Golf Club of Houston so he'll need to start circling some birdies if he wants to rise up the leaderboard this weekend.

Recent Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III returns from a 27-week injury absence as he preps for this week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. UPDATE: Love III finished T41 on 8-under 276 (68-70-68-70). DL3 underwent surgery for a torn left hip labrum back at the end of June. His last start came at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational where he opened with an 8-over 78 before backing out of the event. Love III picked a good event to return to, as he owns a 19-for-22 record here in Las Vegas, including a 12-pack of top 25s. Unfortunately, his most recent top 25 here came back in 2008 (T6). The 52-year-old has proven he can still hang with the young guns, but gamers should wait to see some form before investing. Source: PGATOUR.com