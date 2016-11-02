Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Article Results
Davis Love III
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
53
) / 4/13/1964
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Davis Love III blitzed The Old White TPC with a bogey-free, 7-under-par 30-33=63 during the opening round of The Greenbrier Classic, claiming the early title of the clubhouse leader as the afternoon wave gets underway.
DL3 arrived with a 2-for-7 record on the season with nothing better than a T41. You would never have guessed it based on today's stripe show. Love III kicked off the day by stuffing his 144-yard approach to 23 inches for a tap-in birdie at the par-4 first hole. He outdid himself three holes later when he stiffed a 168-yard approach to 20 inches. It wasn't all close combat, though, as he also drained a 30'2" birdie bomb at the 14th and would also chip in for birdie (46'5") at the par-5 17th. If this lead holds it will be his 25th first-round lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR, but first since the 2013 FedEx St. Jude Classic. He has converted three of those FRLs into wins.
Jul 6 - 1:15 PM
Returning from a collarbone injury, Davis Love III survived round two of the Shell Houston Open with an even-par 33-39=72, posting a two-day tally of 1-under 143 to make it through the cut in his first tournament back in action.
DL3 has been on the shelf since a snowboarding accident in January, making this his first PGA TOUR start since The RSM Classic in November. He earned a spot to play over the weekend, but fatigue certainly showed its face today. After racing out to 5-under-par through 28 holes this week, he ended his day with bogeys on four of the last five holes. The final putt couldn't come fast enough for the 2016 Ryder Cup Captain who can now regroup ahead of the weekend. Despite making the cut this week, it hasn't been flashy as he currently ranks T119 in total birdies this week (4), although he also boasts an eagle on his resume. It's tough to continually avoid bogeys at the Golf Club of Houston so he'll need to start circling some birdies if he wants to rise up the leaderboard this weekend.
Mar 31 - 7:04 PM
Recent Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III returns from a 27-week injury absence as he preps for this week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
UPDATE:
Love III finished T41 on 8-under 276 (68-70-68-70).
DL3 underwent surgery for a torn left hip labrum back at the end of June. His last start came at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational where he opened with an 8-over 78 before backing out of the event. Love III picked a good event to return to, as he owns a 19-for-22 record here in Las Vegas, including a 12-pack of top 25s. Unfortunately, his most recent top 25 here came back in 2008 (T6). The 52-year-old has proven he can still hang with the young guns, but gamers should wait to see some form before investing.
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 05:42:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
U.S. Captain Davis Love III returned from a heartbreaking loss in 2012 at Medinah CC to lead Team USA to a 17-11 thumping of Team Europe in the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
Love III was the skipper at the 2012 edition where the U.S. led by 4 points (10-6) heading into Sunday Singles, only to watch the Europeans storm back with 8.5 points (versus 3.5 points) to retain the Cup 14.5 to 13.5. Martin Kaymer won the decisive point in 2012 with a 1UP win over this year's Vice-Captain Steve Stricker, and Francesco Molinari halved his match with 2016 Vice-Captain Tiger Woods for the final margin. Love III, 52 years of age, captained this year's 12-man squad to 3 wins in the 5 sessions, including a 4-0 lead after Friday AM foursomes, and a 3.0-to-1.0-point win in Saturday PM four-balls to give the U.S. a 3-point lead (9.5 to 6.5) heading into Sunday Singles, which Team USA won 7.5 to 4.5. The Americans won seven (of 12) matches on Sunday, highlighted by Patrick Reed (3-1-1 record) taking down Rory McIlroy 1UP in the lead-off match, and final Captain's Pick Ryan Moore (2-1-0) winning the clinching point with a 1UP win over Lee Westwood.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 05:59:00 PM
Davis Love III sets the early Greenbrier pace
Jul 6 - 1:15 PM
Love III earns paycheck in return from injury
Mar 31 - 7:04 PM
Love III returns to action at the Shriners
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 05:42:00 PM
USA Captain Love III victorious in 2nd stint
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 05:59:00 PM
More Davis Love III Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
7
0
0
0
0
199
55
1
63
6
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
FedEx St. Jude Classic
n/a
0
0
0
5
23
7
1
0
DEAN & DELUCA Invitational
n/a
0
0
0
4
15
15
2
0
Wells Fargo Championship
n/a
0
0
0
5
21
10
0
0
RBC Heritage
n/a
0
0
0
8
22
3
3
0
Shell Houston Open
61
0
0
1
8
52
11
0
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
6
24
6
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
41
0
0
0
19
42
11
0
0
Headlines
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
Patrick Reed headlines the field at this week's Greenbrier Classic, arriving with top 20s in each of the last three weeks.
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
»
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
»
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
»
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
»
Quicken Loans: Power Ranking
Jun 26
»
Spieth wins Travelers playoff
Jun 26
»
Open de France Preview
Jun 26
»
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
GOL Headlines
»
Davis Love III sets the early Greenbrier pace
»
Lingmerth stays hot with bogey-free 64
»
Daniel Im sets Irish Open Open target of 64
»
Hearn in the hunt again at The Old White TPC
»
C.T. Pan takes it low in Greenbrier debut
»
O. Fisher matches clubhouse lead in Ireland
»
Southgate continues hot week with 65 at Irish
»
Mickelson returns with brother Tim on bag
»
Bubba Watson back home for the Greenbrier
»
Matsuyama plays Irish Open; paired with Rory
»
D. Lee returns for delayed Greenbrier defense
»
McIlroy faces tough links test in Irish Open
