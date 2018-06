John Daly Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (52) / 4/28/1966 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 185

Latest News Recent News

John Daly has withdrawn ahead of his round-two tee time at this week's FedEx St. Jude Classic. There was no injury cited. The 51-year-old opened his week with a 9-over 79 and that was enough of Memphis for the big hitter. Daly cracked the field this week through a sponsor's exemption. He is now 2-for-5 on the season while he spends most of his time on the senior circuit. Daly has now gone 17 straight starts on the PGA TOUR without a top 60. Unless you're playing in a PGA TOUR Champions league, there is no reason to keep Daly on your fantasy radar. Source: PGA TOUR Communications (Twitter)

John Daly rolls into the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship this weekend looking for a measure of success on the PGA Tour. The 51-year-old fan favorite will be making his third appearance of the season. He made the cut at the Safeway Open in early October, but a final-round 79 sent him tumbling down the leaderboard to a 72nd-place showing. He was unable to make the cut at the CareerBuilder Challenge with a much stiffer and competitive field. There shouldn't be a ton of pressure at Corales, and a made cut and top-50 showing is certainly within his grasp. For your final DFS spot, especially with a low-cost player, you can certainly do worse.

John Daly burned bright with a 6-under-par 32-33=65 to hit the 54-hole stage of the Made In Denmark T3 on 11-under 202, three shots back of the leader David Horsey at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort. It is a few weeks over five years since Daly posted a top five finish on either the PGA or European Tours (the 2012 Reno-Tahoe Open at Montreux), but he has the chance to break that half-decade long duck on Sunday after his Moving Day charge. He painted the front nine red, ticking 3, 4, 6 and 8. Two more par breakers came at 13 and 15 only for him to bogey the tiny par-3 17th for a second day running. No matter, he dialled his approach to 17 into 12’0" and drained the birdie putt. He sits alongside three players at 11-under, Gregory Havret, Chris Paisley and Robert Rock. Invite Daly won the Champions Tour’s Insperity Invitational in May and was T3 on the same circuit last week.