Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jon Gray goes seven strong to defeat Phils
Salazar whiffs 12, allows one run vs Yanks
Pomeranz fans eight, allows one run in 6 1/3
Travis Shaw (neck) could play Sunday vs. TB
Davies allows one hit in seven shutout frames
Yasmani Grandal exits due to back spasms
Mariners @ Royals postponed by rain in KC
Contreras stays hot as Cubs defeat Nationals
Fowler (forearm) on track for early next week
Sandoval batting cleanup in return to Giants
LAA activate Tyler Skaggs for Saturday start
Holliday (back) could be placed on 10-day DL
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers WLB Malcolm Smith (chest) out for year
Osweiler expected to start preseason opener
Dolphins 'close to deal' with Jay Cutler
Vikings NT Linval Joseph signs extension
Nelson Agholor to play in the slot?
Report: Dolphins in talks with Jay Cutler
Corey Davis (hamstring) out 'at least a week'
Bills LT Cordy Glenn (foot) may need surgery
Tyler Lockett officially activated from PUP
Jerry Jones doesn't expect Zeke suspension
Steelers ink Tomlin to contract extension
2nd opinion confirms Flacco's injury is minor
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Muscle Watch: The DeMarcus Cousins Edition
Kemba Walker logs 12 minutes in Africa Game
Victor Oladipo named MVP of NBA Africa Game
Ian Mahinmi had minor procedure on left knee
Gallinari expected back on court in September
Rivers loses front office role with Clippers
Luke Babbitt agrees to one-year deal w/ Hawks
Kemba (knee) says he's medically cleared
Hollis-Jefferson to open camp as starting PF
Porzingis says he hopes to remain a Knick
Gerald Henderson to have hip surgery
Joel Embiid expects to be ready for camp
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: Arbitrator awards Schmidt 2 yr/$4.45M
Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to ELC
Coyotes will not rush Dylan Strome
Ryan Strome set for a fresh start with Oilers
Stepan looks to add leadership to Coyotes
Aaron Ekblad feels he learned from tough year
Jakob Chychrun undergoes knee surgery
Canucks GM expects to sign Horvat before camp
Mike Fisher announces his retirement
Source: Eichel, Sabres working on 8-year deal
Duchene wants to focus on what he can control
Calvin de Haan signs one-year deal with Isles
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
DNF for Ted Christopher in Stafford 150
Ross Chastain: Zippo 200 results
Jay Beasley: Finger Lakes 100 results
Bobby Santos: Stafford 150 results
DNF for Yeley in XFINITY race at The Glen
Brandon Jones: Zippo 200 results
Ruben Pardo: Peak Mexico NASCAR Pachuca pole
Benjamin on ARCA pole, sets Winchester record
Smith leads lone ARCA Winchester practice
Oliveras quickest in 3rd Peak Mexico practice
Kyle Busch wins XFINITY Series Zippo 200
Brad Keselowski fastest in Glen Happy Hour
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Greg Owen leading Barracuda after 54 holes
STM and rookie Pieters co-leads in Akron
Zach Johnson co-leads WGC after R3 65
Hend posts -8 at WGC; career-tying-low 63
DeLaet (back) WDs during R3 of the Barracuda
Werenski grabs first PGA TOUR lead in Reno
Rookie Etulain WD (wrist) at the Barracuda
Overnight leader Pieters dips with R2 70
McIlroy three back entering the weekend @ WGC
Walker sets a 7-under target at Firestone CC
Zach Johnson posts 4-under after R2 67
John Huh sets the 18-hole Barracuda target
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Top Kentucky recruit Bowden cleared by NCAA
Campbell: Butler may be my most talented WR
Lawrence (toe) underwent offseason surgery
UM WR Perry sentenced to year of probation
Ducks' Griffin (knee) working as a slot WR
Kiffin on McNeal: He could be an elite player
Memphis snags an Auburn academic casualty
FSU suspends WR Phillips (fraud charges)
Lamar Jackson up to 212 lbs, says he's faster
Pauline on Chubb: He's a better Derek Barnett
Salisbury thinks Darnold could be USC's best
Bama opts not to suspend Da'Shawn Hand (DUI)
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Kieran Trippier leaves Wembly on crutches
Firmino scores as Liverpool win in Dublin
Diouf continues to score in pre-season
Ki on track to return next month
England midfielder out of Emirates clash
BPL new boys dealt a major injury blow
Man City continues cuts with Fernando sale
Lallana set to miss months with injury
Shakespeare provides update on Iheanacho
Bilic not worried over Arnie knock
Huddersfield draw Torino in pre-season finale
Double injury blow for Chelsea
Greg Owen
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
45
) / 2/19/1972
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 205
Latest News
Recent News
Greg Owen ransacked Montrêux Golf and Country Club with a 6-under-par 33-33=66 during round three of the Barracuda Championship, good for 14 points in the Modified Stableford scoring system to reach 37 points ahead of the finale, staking his claim as the 54-hole leader.
Owen split 10 (of 14) fairways and landed 12 greens in regulation today. It was his flat stick that deserves most of the credit, though. Entering the week ranked 198th in strokes gained putting, the Englishman has clearly found something with his stroke. Owen gained 2.348 strokes putting today, +5.473 SG Putting on the week (8th in the field). The 45-year-old has just one 54-hole lead/co-lead in his career (2015 St. Jude Classic) and he finished solo second that week. Making his 265th career start, Owen will need to keep the putter hot for one more round if he wants to take home his first PGA TOUR trophy come Sunday night.
Aug 5 - 10:21 PM
Greg Owen pieced together a 6-under-par 32-34=66 during round two of the Barracuda Championship, netting him 14 points in the Modified Stableford scoring format to reach 23 points on the week, currently just one off the pace set by Stuart Appleby.
The Englishman entered the week ranked 162nd in the FedExCup race, in need of something special here in Reno, Nevada. Today certainly qualifies as he split 13 (of 14) fairways and landed 14 greens in regulation. While the flat stick typically holds him back, he drained five putts from outside 10 feet today, gaining 1.651 strokes with the putter after a +1.492 SGP in R1. If the putter stays hot, then the sky is the limit for Owen, still in search of his maiden win (four career podium finishes).
Aug 4 - 5:10 PM
World No. 404 Greg Owen prepares for the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac and arrives at 146th in the FedExCup standings.
The 45-year-old's career best in 261 career events is runner-up three times, including one this season in 12 starts, a T2 at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms in his kick-off event. Playing this season on conditional status, that's his lone top 10 with one other top 25, a T17 at the CareerBuilder back in January. Since then, the Englishman has three missed cuts, two MDFs, and two cashes of T52 or worse. He's 3-for-7 at the Quicken Loans with two top 25s and a best of T15 in 2015, two visits ago. The Transplanted Floridian ranks 38th on TOUR in GIR and 55th in birdie average (3.76), but 124th in scoring average (71.335).
Jun 28 - 6:12 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Greg Owen weaved his way toward a 5-under-par 34-33=67 while taking on the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA WEST during round two of the CareerBuilder Challenge, entering the weekend on 10-under 134.
The Englishman squeaked his way into the field with a mid-week WD by John Cook. Owen is taking full advantage of the opportunity through two days of play in the California desert. He opened his week with a blemish-free 5-under 67 at La Quinta Country Club and circled seven more birdies today at the Nicklaus Tournament Course, swallowing a pair of bogeys on the way. For the second-straight day he split 11 (of 14) fairways, currently ranking T14 in the field in fairways hit. Owen already has a runner-up finish on his 2016-17 resume (Sanderson Farms) but he's still searching for a first career win on TOUR.
Jan 20 - 3:50 PM
Greg Owen leading Barracuda after 54 holes
Aug 5 - 10:21 PM
Greg Owen gets hot with the flat stick in R2
Aug 4 - 5:10 PM
Owen 146th in FedExCup ahead of QL Nat'l
Jun 28 - 6:12 PM
Owen keeps the pace in R2 of CB Challenge
Jan 20 - 3:50 PM
More Greg Owen Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
13
0
0
0
0
377
120
3
91
19
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
John Deere Classic
n/a
0
0
0
6
25
4
1
0
The Greenbrier Classic
n/a
0
0
0
4
26
6
0
0
Quicken Loans National
n/a
0
0
1
9
15
6
5
0
FedEx St. Jude Classic
52
0
0
1
10
49
11
1
0
AT&T Byron Nelson
61
0
0
1
11
44
15
1
0
Wells Fargo Championship
76
0
0
0
12
28
11
2
1
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
n/a
0
0
0
9
24
3
0
0
Valero Texas Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
24
5
1
0
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard
n/a
0
0
0
5
24
5
2
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
78
0
0
0
11
33
8
2
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
17
0
0
0
20
44
8
0
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
9
23
3
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
8
18
6
3
1
