Greg Owen

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (45) / 2/19/1972
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 205

Greg Owen ransacked Montrêux Golf and Country Club with a 6-under-par 33-33=66 during round three of the Barracuda Championship, good for 14 points in the Modified Stableford scoring system to reach 37 points ahead of the finale, staking his claim as the 54-hole leader.
Owen split 10 (of 14) fairways and landed 12 greens in regulation today. It was his flat stick that deserves most of the credit, though. Entering the week ranked 198th in strokes gained putting, the Englishman has clearly found something with his stroke. Owen gained 2.348 strokes putting today, +5.473 SG Putting on the week (8th in the field). The 45-year-old has just one 54-hole lead/co-lead in his career (2015 St. Jude Classic) and he finished solo second that week. Making his 265th career start, Owen will need to keep the putter hot for one more round if he wants to take home his first PGA TOUR trophy come Sunday night. Aug 5 - 10:21 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017130 0 0 0377120391192
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
John Deere Classicn/a000625410
The Greenbrier Classicn/a000426600
Quicken Loans Nationaln/a001915650
FedEx St. Jude Classic5200110491110
AT&T Byron Nelson6100111441510
Wells Fargo Championship7600012281121
Zurich Classic of New Orleansn/a000924300
Valero Texas Openn/a000624510
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCardn/a000524520
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am780001133820
CareerBuilder Challenge170002044800
The RSM Classicn/a000923310
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000818631
 

 