Greg Owen Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (45) / 2/19/1972 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 205

Greg Owen ransacked Montrêux Golf and Country Club with a 6-under-par 33-33=66 during round three of the Barracuda Championship, good for 14 points in the Modified Stableford scoring system to reach 37 points ahead of the finale, staking his claim as the 54-hole leader. Owen split 10 (of 14) fairways and landed 12 greens in regulation today. It was his flat stick that deserves most of the credit, though. Entering the week ranked 198th in strokes gained putting, the Englishman has clearly found something with his stroke. Owen gained 2.348 strokes putting today, +5.473 SG Putting on the week (8th in the field). The 45-year-old has just one 54-hole lead/co-lead in his career (2015 St. Jude Classic) and he finished solo second that week. Making his 265th career start, Owen will need to keep the putter hot for one more round if he wants to take home his first PGA TOUR trophy come Sunday night.

Greg Owen pieced together a 6-under-par 32-34=66 during round two of the Barracuda Championship, netting him 14 points in the Modified Stableford scoring format to reach 23 points on the week, currently just one off the pace set by Stuart Appleby. The Englishman entered the week ranked 162nd in the FedExCup race, in need of something special here in Reno, Nevada. Today certainly qualifies as he split 13 (of 14) fairways and landed 14 greens in regulation. While the flat stick typically holds him back, he drained five putts from outside 10 feet today, gaining 1.651 strokes with the putter after a +1.492 SGP in R1. If the putter stays hot, then the sky is the limit for Owen, still in search of his maiden win (four career podium finishes).

World No. 404 Greg Owen prepares for the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac and arrives at 146th in the FedExCup standings. The 45-year-old's career best in 261 career events is runner-up three times, including one this season in 12 starts, a T2 at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms in his kick-off event. Playing this season on conditional status, that's his lone top 10 with one other top 25, a T17 at the CareerBuilder back in January. Since then, the Englishman has three missed cuts, two MDFs, and two cashes of T52 or worse. He's 3-for-7 at the Quicken Loans with two top 25s and a best of T15 in 2015, two visits ago. The Transplanted Floridian ranks 38th on TOUR in GIR and 55th in birdie average (3.76), but 124th in scoring average (71.335). Source: PGATOUR.com