Anders Hansen

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (47) / 9/16/1970
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 165

Anders Hansen became the third player to hoist up a 4-under-par 34-34=68 in round one of the Shot Clock Masters in Austria, his strong morning lap securing a tie for the clubhouse lead alongside Justin Walters and Mikko Korhonen.
The Dane is semi-retired these days and played his first event since December when finishing T46 in last month's Belgian Knockout. T32 at Diamond CC on his only other appearance in 2014, the veteran embraced the the new shot clock format today and outpaced two bogeys with six birdies. Starting from the 10th, the three-time European Tour winner (last one in 2009) ticked 11, 13 and 14 before halting his fast start with bogey-6 at 16. He picked up another shot at 1 but gave it back with another square at a par 5, this time at No. 4. Hansen rebounded with gains at 5 and 9 to finish with his 68. Jun 7 - 6:53 AM
