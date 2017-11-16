Anders Hansen Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (47) / 9/16/1970 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 165

Latest News Recent News

Anders Hansen became the third player to hoist up a 4-under-par 34-34=68 in round one of the Shot Clock Masters in Austria, his strong morning lap securing a tie for the clubhouse lead alongside Justin Walters and Mikko Korhonen. The Dane is semi-retired these days and played his first event since December when finishing T46 in last month's Belgian Knockout. T32 at Diamond CC on his only other appearance in 2014, the veteran embraced the the new shot clock format today and outpaced two bogeys with six birdies. Starting from the 10th, the three-time European Tour winner (last one in 2009) ticked 11, 13 and 14 before halting his fast start with bogey-6 at 16. He picked up another shot at 1 but gave it back with another square at a par 5, this time at No. 4. Hansen rebounded with gains at 5 and 9 to finish with his 68.

Veteran Dane Anders Hansen's short-lived retirement is over - he finished T2 at European Tour Qualifying School Final Stage following a final round of 5-under-par 31-35=66, good for a total of 19-under 409 at Lumine Golf Club in Tarragona, Spain. The 47-year-old is a three-time winner on the European Tour and first played a full season back in 1996, but at the end of 2015 he gave up on tour life. However he played five times in 2016 and seven times this season, picking up a top ten in both campaigns, rediscovering the hunger for competition. He opened the week with two rounds of 71, but then hit 69-67-65. He was now in touch of a card and made sure of it in the sixth and final lap. He made a host of birdies up to the 13th (at 2, 5, 7, 8, 11 and 13) but was briefly rocked by a pair of bogeys at 14 and 17. A final hole birdie clinched the top ten finish (and ultimately T2) - with it a good category for next year. He was eight back of winner Sam Horsfield.

Anders Hansen carded a bogey-free round of 3-under-par 32-36=68 which briefly threatened to be enough to win the Portugal Masters before he finished T3 on 21-under 263. Twelve months ago the Dane left Victoria Clube de Golfe believing he had played his final round on the European Tour, but he couldn't keep away and made five starts this term. Remarkably, early in the final round, after he had made three birdies in three holes at 4, 5 and 6, it looked like the part-timer might even claim the title. But thereafter he was becalmed and could only add 12 straight pars whilst two of his nearest rivals, the eventual winner Padraig Harrington and Andy Sullivan, passed him. Nonetheless it was an extraordinary effort by the three-time European Tour winner and he played the entire weekend without making bogey. In fact his only errors all week came on the same hole: when he made bogey-5 at the 7th in rounds one and two.