Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Article Results
Darren Fichardt
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
41
) / 5/13/1975
Ht / Wt:
5'8' / 170
Latest News
Recent News
Darren Fichardt posted a 6-under-par 31-35=66 in round two of the Joburg Open at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club in South Africa, good enough for the early 36-hole clubhouse lead of 11-under 132.
The local man was one of 98 players who had to complete their opening rounds on Friday morning after play was suspended Thursday afternoon due to waterlogging. After a further delay, Fichardt finished off a bogey-free 66 on the par-71 West Course and then matched that score on the tougher, par-72 East. The 41-year-old kicked off with a five-foot birdie at No. 1 and then ticked 3, 4 and 6 before taking the lead on his own with an eagle-3 at 8. He made his first bogey of the week at 10 and, after seven pars, made his 24th hole of the day a birdie-4 to set the clubhouse target. That's currently a shot clear of compatriot Jacques Kruyswijk and two in front of defending champion Haydn Porteous.
Feb 24 - 9:41 AM
Pars were a rarity for Darren Fichardt on day one at the BMW South African Open, but he made more birdies than bogeys in his 4-under-par 32-36=68 which left him T8 and two behind the leaders at Glendower GC.
The 41-year-old is a four-time winner on the European Tour and grew up in Gauteng, at Centurion, not far from the course. He's struggled to play the track when it has hosted this tournament (T37-MC-MC), but was T6 and T2 in three round Sunshine Tour events in 2011 and 2014. His opening effort this week began in glorious fashion with five birdies in the first eight holes (at 1, 2, 5, 7 and 8). After a bogey at No. 9 he bounced back with a sixth par breaker at No. 10, but then squared 12 and 13. An up-and-down round was completed by a final blue number at 17 sandwiched by reds at 16 and 18. Throughout his entire 2016 campaign he was inside the top ten at any stage in only one tournament, but that was enough, as he spent all week there in the BMW International Open before closing out for T2.
Jan 12 - 12:01 PM
Darren Fichardt made a European Tour top five for the first time in over two years thanks to a final round 3-under-par 35-34=69 at the BMW International Open which left him T2 alongside Thorbjorn Olesen on 14-under 274, 3 shots behind winner Henrik Stenson.
Although a winner on the Sunshine Tour at the end of 2015, Fichardt had become markedly less assured on the European Tour of late and this result represents his first top five finish since the start of 2014. He entered the week ranked 152nd in the Race to Dubai but has transformed his season in one fell swoop and he’s done it at Gut Larchenhof; where 7 previous visits had reaped nothing better than T32. On the final day he was assured in circling four red numbers - and dropped his only shot when chasing a fifth on the 72nd hole, in the vain hope of setting a target that the long-time leader Henrik Stenson might stumble and fail to match.
Sun, Jun 26, 2016 12:30:00 PM
Darren Fichardt continued his challenge at the BMW International in Germany by painting a 3-under-par 36-33=69 in round two.
On the live leaderboard, the South African's 36-hole tally of 7-under 137 puts him four off the summit and in T4. It was slow progress at first as Fichardt carded seven pars, a birdie (2) and a bogey (5) on Gut Larchenhof's front nine. But he then made his move with circles at 10, 12, 13 and 15 before giving one back at the last. Notably, the 41-year-old split all 14 fairways today and used that as a foundation to find 16 greens in regulation. He's made 10 birdies over the first two rounds but missed plenty of chances too (needed 63 putts). Nevertheless, he remains on course to post, at minimum, a first top 20 of a so far disappointing season.
Fri, Jun 24, 2016 09:48:00 AM
Fichardt hoists up halfway target in Joburg
Feb 24 - 9:41 AM
Fichardt shoots opening 68 at Glendower GC
Jan 12 - 12:01 PM
Fichardt ends T2 in BMW International Open
Sun, Jun 26, 2016 12:30:00 PM
Fichardt hits every fairway in BMW 2nd round
Fri, Jun 24, 2016 09:48:00 AM
More Darren Fichardt Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2014
1
0
0
0
0
42
16
0
12
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Daniel Berger finished runner-up at The Honda Classic in 2015. He returns to his home state and the comfort of Bermuda greens at PGA National.
