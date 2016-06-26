Player Page

Darren Fichardt

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (41) / 5/13/1975
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 170

Darren Fichardt posted a 6-under-par 31-35=66 in round two of the Joburg Open at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club in South Africa, good enough for the early 36-hole clubhouse lead of 11-under 132.
The local man was one of 98 players who had to complete their opening rounds on Friday morning after play was suspended Thursday afternoon due to waterlogging. After a further delay, Fichardt finished off a bogey-free 66 on the par-71 West Course and then matched that score on the tougher, par-72 East. The 41-year-old kicked off with a five-foot birdie at No. 1 and then ticked 3, 4 and 6 before taking the lead on his own with an eagle-3 at 8. He made his first bogey of the week at 10 and, after seven pars, made his 24th hole of the day a birdie-4 to set the clubhouse target. That's currently a shot clear of compatriot Jacques Kruyswijk and two in front of defending champion Haydn Porteous. Feb 24 - 9:41 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201410 0 0 0421601220
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 