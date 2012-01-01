Player Page

Ian Poulter

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (41) / 1/10/1976
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 189

After some deep digging by Brian Gay, the PGA TOUR reviewed the FedExCup point distrubtion and ruled that Ian Poulter and Brian Gay now have fully-exempt status for the remainder of the season.
Poulter shared the press release via Twitter that included, "Brian Gay and Ian Poulter, on Major Medical Extensions who under the old FedExCup points system would have been over the threshold needed to retain fully-exempt status for the rest of the year." That is a brief nugget, but the explanation requires full context which is provided on the Twitter link above. Long story short, the distribution curve for FedExCup events was dramatically changed year-over-year, particularly for finishes in the 30th to 50th range, making it an uphill task for any golfers on a Major Medical this season. Poulter and Gay are now exempt for the season and also exempt into THE PLAYERS in two weeks. In addition to Gay and Poulter, this recalculation will also apply to anyone else currently on a MME. Apr 30 - 12:19 PM
Source: Ian Poulter (Twitter)
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201780 0 0 03409616250
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Valero Texas Openn/a000524700
RBC Heritage110001845810
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard4100012481110
Valspar Championship4100010521000
The Honda Classic43001952910
The RSM Classic360001649610
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000527400
CIMB Classic170002143710
 

 