Ian Poulter

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Duda felt 'twinge' in elbow in rehab game
Nola's back still sore after bullpen session
Chris Davis (elbow) scratched from lineup
Rajai Davis (hamstring) to return Tuesday
Adam Eaton (knee) likely to miss 6-9 months
Sean Manaea (shoulder) lands on disabled list
Gary Sanchez (biceps) expected back this week
Aaron Sanchez activated for Sunday start
Justin Turner extends hit streak to 15 games
Carlos Gomez hits for cycle in Saturday's win
Three company: Kemp, Braves thump Brewers
Nova goes the distance, shuts out Marlins
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Quinn endorses Ameer Abdullah as starting RB
McDermott's team: Bills axe GM Doug Whaley
'Possible if not probable' Bills fire Whaley
Raiders take a chance on WR Ishmael Zamora
Ron Rivera concerned about Kelvin's weight
McCarthy: Montgomery is still our starting RB
Ryan Mathews cleared to resume working out
Jets still shopping Sheldon Richardson
Broncos take QB Chad Kelly as Mr. Irrelevant
Torn ACL will cost Devin Smith all of 2017
Lions end QB Brad Kaaya's fall in 6th round
Bucky Hodges slips to Vikings at pick No. 201
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Gerald Green will remain in starting lineup
Chris Paul scores 29, forces Game 7 on Sunday
Avery Bradley shines again, scores 23 in win
Jimmy Butler scores 23 points in loss to BOS
John Wall scores 42 points in win vs. Hawks
Austin Rivers starting over Mo Speights
Jason Smith (left calf) will play vs. Hawks
Kawhi Leonard scores 29 points to beat MEM
Renaissance: Tony Parker scores 27 in win
Mike Conley scores 26 points in loss to Spurs
Vince Carter scores 12 points in 32 minutes
DeMar DeRozan scores 32 points to win series
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Phil Kessel, Guentzel lead Pens past Caps
New Jersey Devils win 2017 NHL draft lottery
Penguins get Carl Hagelin (LBI) back Saturday
Jean-Gabriel Pageau steals Gm 2 with 4 goals
Kevin Bieksa might miss rest of round 2
Rangers make no lineup changes ahead of G2
Paul Carey to make playoff debut tonight
Guy Boucher announces no lineup changes
Cam Talbot fantastic in Game 2 win over Ducks
Vladimir Tarasenko scores twice in GM 2 win
Sami Vatanen not dressed for Game 2 vs EDM
Hurricanes acquire Scott Darling from Hawks
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Miller, P1 in practice; Starts on Salem pole
Coby: New track record, 9th Stafford pole
Larson wins XFINITY Series ToyotaCare 250
Joey Logano will drop to back at Richmond
Martin Truex Jr. quickest in Happy Hour
Kyle Larson fastest in RIR final practice
Doug Coby leads Whelen Modified Practice 1
Morgan Shepherd does not qualify in Richmond
Martins not in NXS field at Richmond
Daniel Hemric on pole for ToyotaCare 250
Chris Buescher notably fast Sat am
Erik Jones fastest in Sat am at Richmond
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Recalculation rewards Poulter w/ TOUR status
Zurich finale suspended; dangerous weather
Levy lands Volvo China Open for second time
Senden taking indefinite leave of absence
MDF sends six teams packing at Zurich Classic
Final-round tee times in NOLA pushed forward
Blixt & Smith extend to 4; bogey-free thru 54
Spieth, Palmer 5 adrift after up-and-down 70
Hoffman & Watney join clubhouse mark w/ 69
Kisner & Brown post 15-under with day-low 67
Watson & Holmes card bogey-free 68 in R3
Frittelli in control at the Volvo China Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Mr Irrelevant: Chad Kelly falls to last pick
Lions add QB Brad Kaaya behind Stafford
Brantley falls to sixth round after arrest
Marlon Mack lands in Indy behind Gore
Wayne Gallman added to Giants' backfield mix
Steelers take quarterback flyer on Josh Dobbs
Auburn EDGE Carl Lawson slides to Day 3
Redskins add Samaje Perine to backfield
Jaguars take Dede Westbrook amid backlash
Bama's ArDarius Stewart drafted in 3rd round
Saints move up for Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara
Smith-Schuster lands in Round 2 with Steelers
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Negredo has his revenge against Man City
Negredo has his revenge against Man City
Chelsea powers past Everton in second half
Everton slump continues with Chelsea loss
Gabriel Jesus starts, scores in City draw
Siggy's sublime FK rescues big point for SWA
Even with big break, United drop points late
Vardy, Foxes conjure memories of last season
Sound the alarms, Burnley win on the road
Palace frustrated as Burnley leapfrog them
No late run this time, Black Cats relegated
Jakupovic palms Hull City towards safety
Ian Poulter
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ian Poulter
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
41
) / 1/10/1976
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 189
Latest News
Recent News
After some deep digging by Brian Gay, the PGA TOUR reviewed the FedExCup point distrubtion and ruled that Ian Poulter and Brian Gay now have fully-exempt status for the remainder of the season.
Poulter shared the press release via
Twitter
that included, "Brian Gay and Ian Poulter, on Major Medical Extensions who under the old FedExCup points system would have been over the threshold needed to retain fully-exempt status for the rest of the year." That is a brief nugget, but the explanation requires full context which is provided on the Twitter link above. Long story short, the distribution curve for FedExCup events was dramatically changed year-over-year, particularly for finishes in the 30th to 50th range, making it an uphill task for any golfers on a Major Medical this season. Poulter and Gay are now exempt for the season and also exempt into THE PLAYERS in two weeks. In addition to Gay and Poulter, this recalculation will also apply to anyone else currently on a MME.
Apr 30 - 12:19 PM
Source:
Ian Poulter (Twitter)
World No. 210 Ian Poulter handed in a 2-under-par 32-37=69 after the third round of the RBC Heritage for a three-day total of 10-under 203, down two places to solo 5th, three in arrears of 54-hole leader Jason Dufner.
After kicking off in 66-68, the 41-year-old began in a two-way T3, two back of 36-hole co-leaders Graham DeLaet and Luke Donald. Playing out of the penultimate twosome, he found seven (of 14) fairways and 11 greens in regulation, losing 0.632 strokes off-the-tee and 0.389 approaching-the-green. The Orlando resident also lost 0.580 strokes on the green, but gained 3.006 around-the-green, the leader in the latter at 4.779. For the first two hours, he was rolling, circling holes 2, 5, 6 and 9 to turn 4-under, but lost the luster with double bogey-6 at 10 after hitting his tee ball into the water (left). Poulter dropped another at 11 (failed scramble) before finishing up with six pars and a birdie-2 at 14, pitching in from 41'4" away.
Apr 15 - 6:26 PM
Beginning on No. 10 tee, World No. 210 Ian Poulter tacked on a 3-under-par 34-34=68 in the second round of the RBC Heritage to post 8-under 134, up three spots on the live leaderboard to T2, two shy of 36-hole clubhouse leader Graham DeLaet.
The 41-year-old striped 11 (of 14) fairways and hit 13 greens in regulation, gaining
4.076
strokes tee-to-green. He squared back-to-back bogeys at 18 and 1, the latter a 3-putt from 21'9", but offset them with birdies at each of the three par 5s and birdie-4s at 16 and 3. The Englishman's split included four from inside of 11 feet, adding a hole-out 4 at the par-5 fifth from 66'4" away that concluded his scoring.
Apr 14 - 12:18 PM
Ian Poulter pieced together a 5-under-par 33-33=66 during the opening round of the RBC Heritage, claiming a spot inside the top 5 after day one.
With just two starts remaining on his Major Medical Extension, Poulter needs a really big finish this week or two strong finishes to fulfill those terms. He's off to a good start despite squaring a bogey on his opening hole and finding just six fairways off the tee. Making his seventh appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links, the Englishman knows it is sometimes more important to position yourself on the right side of a missed fairway rather than hit the fairway on the wrong side. That explains how he was still able to manage 14 greens in regulation en route to a six-pack of birdies. Five of those circles came on putts from outside seven feet, so this was not a stress-free lap by any means.
Apr 13 - 5:08 PM
Recalculation rewards Poulter w/ TOUR status
Apr 30 - 12:19 PM
Poulter back-pedals w/ third-round 69 at RBC
Apr 15 - 6:26 PM
Poulter in the mix at RBC; chases 66 w/ 68
Apr 14 - 12:18 PM
Poulter pleased with 66 in R1 of the Heritage
Apr 13 - 5:08 PM
More Ian Poulter Player News
Ian Poulter
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
8
0
0
0
0
340
96
1
62
5
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Valero Texas Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
24
7
0
0
RBC Heritage
11
0
0
0
18
45
8
1
0
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard
41
0
0
0
12
48
11
1
0
Valspar Championship
41
0
0
0
10
52
10
0
0
The Honda Classic
43
0
0
1
9
52
9
1
0
The RSM Classic
36
0
0
0
16
49
6
1
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
5
27
4
0
0
CIMB Classic
17
0
0
0
21
43
7
1
0
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Ross Fisher has flashed some form recently, making him a popular target this week in China.
