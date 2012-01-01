Ian Poulter Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (41) / 1/10/1976 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 189

After some deep digging by Brian Gay, the PGA TOUR reviewed the FedExCup point distrubtion and ruled that Ian Poulter and Brian Gay now have fully-exempt status for the remainder of the season. Poulter shared the press release via Twitter that included, "Brian Gay and Ian Poulter, on Major Medical Extensions who under the old FedExCup points system would have been over the threshold needed to retain fully-exempt status for the rest of the year." That is a brief nugget, but the explanation requires full context which is provided on the Twitter link above. Long story short, the distribution curve for FedExCup events was dramatically changed year-over-year, particularly for finishes in the 30th to 50th range, making it an uphill task for any golfers on a Major Medical this season. Poulter and Gay are now exempt for the season and also exempt into THE PLAYERS in two weeks. In addition to Gay and Poulter, this recalculation will also apply to anyone else currently on a MME. Source: Ian Poulter (Twitter)

World No. 210 Ian Poulter handed in a 2-under-par 32-37=69 after the third round of the RBC Heritage for a three-day total of 10-under 203, down two places to solo 5th, three in arrears of 54-hole leader Jason Dufner. After kicking off in 66-68, the 41-year-old began in a two-way T3, two back of 36-hole co-leaders Graham DeLaet and Luke Donald. Playing out of the penultimate twosome, he found seven (of 14) fairways and 11 greens in regulation, losing 0.632 strokes off-the-tee and 0.389 approaching-the-green. The Orlando resident also lost 0.580 strokes on the green, but gained 3.006 around-the-green, the leader in the latter at 4.779. For the first two hours, he was rolling, circling holes 2, 5, 6 and 9 to turn 4-under, but lost the luster with double bogey-6 at 10 after hitting his tee ball into the water (left). Poulter dropped another at 11 (failed scramble) before finishing up with six pars and a birdie-2 at 14, pitching in from 41'4" away.

Beginning on No. 10 tee, World No. 210 Ian Poulter tacked on a 3-under-par 34-34=68 in the second round of the RBC Heritage to post 8-under 134, up three spots on the live leaderboard to T2, two shy of 36-hole clubhouse leader Graham DeLaet. The 41-year-old striped 11 (of 14) fairways and hit 13 greens in regulation, gaining 4.076 strokes tee-to-green. He squared back-to-back bogeys at 18 and 1, the latter a 3-putt from 21'9", but offset them with birdies at each of the three par 5s and birdie-4s at 16 and 3. The Englishman's split included four from inside of 11 feet, adding a hole-out 4 at the par-5 fifth from 66'4" away that concluded his scoring.