Article Results
Thongchai Jaidee
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
47
) / 11/8/1969
Ht / Wt:
5'7" / 139
Latest News
Recent News
Thongchai Jaidee hit the front of the Omega European Masters field with an early 4-under-par 32-34=66 which gave him the clubhouse lead on 9-under 131 at Crans-sur-Sierre GC in Switzerland, one clear of Ryan Fox.
The Thai golfer maintained the veteran theme of the week, passing 53-year-old first round co-leader Miguel Angel Jimenez, to head the leaderboard halfway through the second round. He opened with a bogey at No. 10 (his only dropped shot of the week so far), but burst back with two birdie-3s (at 12 and 18) and an eagle-3 at the 15th on his first nine (the back). His front nine was more sedate, with eight pars and one birdie at the fourth. It is Jaidee’s ninth appearance at Crans and he’s looking to better his best finish of T5 in 2009, one of only two years in which he has ever been ranked top ten at the end of any round.
Sep 8 - 7:07 AM
After shooting 80-73 in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow on his last competitive start, Thongchai Jaidee found the familiar surroundings of Crans-sur-Sierre much more to this liking as he hung up a bogey-free 5-under-par 32-33=65 in the first round of the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.
That's just a single swing behind leaders Miguel Angel Jimenez, Tyrrell Hatton and Scott Hend. Jaidee is a perfect 6-for-6 at the unique mountainside track and today's 65 matched his round one score from 2009 when he went on to post T5, his best finish in the event. The Thai started his afternoon lap with six straight pars before his round took flight with a run of four successive birdies from Nos. 7-10. He found one more red number at 15 and three closing pars left him just one off the pace.
Sep 7 - 1:35 PM
Thongchai Jaidee is down at 67th on the Race to Dubai heading into this week's Omega European Masters in Switzerland but this could be a good chance for the Thai to make a move.
The veteran has finished outside the top 30 on Europe's points race just once in the previous seven seasons but he's managed just a single top 10 in 2017 and that was back in April. After the links tests and big American events brought little reward over the summer he should be glad to get back to the bread-and-butter of the European Tour and he's 6-for-6 at this week's venue, Crans-sur-Sierre. The short, mountainside track suits his game and that perfect record includes T5 in 2009 and T9 in 2013. He also cracked the top 30 last year after a closing 64, his low lap there.
Sep 6 - 12:31 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Thongchai Jaidee has played the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational many times, but he’s yet to assert himself on the Akron, Ohio layout.
As he embarks on an eighth start on the South Course at Firestone Country Club, the Thai veteran might be wondering what the heck happened in the last round of his debut. What ask? Because he stroked a superb 5-under-par 65 and in 25 laps of the track he had never before and has never since broken par (70). In fact he averages 72.56. That debut last round helped him finish the week T32 and he’s never come close to that either. It’s his only finish better than T46. Currently on a run of eight starts in which his T27 at Royal Birkdale in The Open last time out was his best effort.
Jul 31 - 7:38 AM
Source:
PGATour.com
Jaidee claims clubhouse lead in Euro Masters
Sep 8 - 7:07 AM
Jaidee enjoys return to Crans; 65 in round 1
Sep 7 - 1:35 PM
Jaidee looks to improve RTD position at Crans
Sep 6 - 12:31 PM
Jaidee needs to revive his Firestone fortunes
Jul 31 - 7:38 AM
More Thongchai Jaidee Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
1
0
0
0
0
22
3
0
8
3
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
PGA Championship
118
0
0
0
3
22
8
3
0
