Thongchai Jaidee Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (47) / 11/8/1969 Ht / Wt: 5'7" / 139

Latest News Recent News

Thongchai Jaidee hit the front of the Omega European Masters field with an early 4-under-par 32-34=66 which gave him the clubhouse lead on 9-under 131 at Crans-sur-Sierre GC in Switzerland, one clear of Ryan Fox. The Thai golfer maintained the veteran theme of the week, passing 53-year-old first round co-leader Miguel Angel Jimenez, to head the leaderboard halfway through the second round. He opened with a bogey at No. 10 (his only dropped shot of the week so far), but burst back with two birdie-3s (at 12 and 18) and an eagle-3 at the 15th on his first nine (the back). His front nine was more sedate, with eight pars and one birdie at the fourth. It is Jaidee’s ninth appearance at Crans and he’s looking to better his best finish of T5 in 2009, one of only two years in which he has ever been ranked top ten at the end of any round.

After shooting 80-73 in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow on his last competitive start, Thongchai Jaidee found the familiar surroundings of Crans-sur-Sierre much more to this liking as he hung up a bogey-free 5-under-par 32-33=65 in the first round of the Omega European Masters in Switzerland. That's just a single swing behind leaders Miguel Angel Jimenez, Tyrrell Hatton and Scott Hend. Jaidee is a perfect 6-for-6 at the unique mountainside track and today's 65 matched his round one score from 2009 when he went on to post T5, his best finish in the event. The Thai started his afternoon lap with six straight pars before his round took flight with a run of four successive birdies from Nos. 7-10. He found one more red number at 15 and three closing pars left him just one off the pace.

Thongchai Jaidee is down at 67th on the Race to Dubai heading into this week's Omega European Masters in Switzerland but this could be a good chance for the Thai to make a move. The veteran has finished outside the top 30 on Europe's points race just once in the previous seven seasons but he's managed just a single top 10 in 2017 and that was back in April. After the links tests and big American events brought little reward over the summer he should be glad to get back to the bread-and-butter of the European Tour and he's 6-for-6 at this week's venue, Crans-sur-Sierre. The short, mountainside track suits his game and that perfect record includes T5 in 2009 and T9 in 2013. He also cracked the top 30 last year after a closing 64, his low lap there. Source: EuropeanTour.com