Thongchai Jaidee

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (47) / 11/8/1969
Ht / Wt:  5'7" / 139

Thongchai Jaidee hit the front of the Omega European Masters field with an early 4-under-par 32-34=66 which gave him the clubhouse lead on 9-under 131 at Crans-sur-Sierre GC in Switzerland, one clear of Ryan Fox.
The Thai golfer maintained the veteran theme of the week, passing 53-year-old first round co-leader Miguel Angel Jimenez, to head the leaderboard halfway through the second round. He opened with a bogey at No. 10 (his only dropped shot of the week so far), but burst back with two birdie-3s (at 12 and 18) and an eagle-3 at the 15th on his first nine (the back). His front nine was more sedate, with eight pars and one birdie at the fourth. It is Jaidee’s ninth appearance at Crans and he’s looking to better his best finish of T5 in 2009, one of only two years in which he has ever been ranked top ten at the end of any round. Sep 8 - 7:07 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 02230830
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
PGA Championship118000322830
 

 