Mikko Ilonen

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (37) / 12/18/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 183

Mikko Ilonen blitzed Dundonald Links in Troon, carding 7-under-par 34-31=65 to assume first round leadership of the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, two clear of a group of six players two back on 5-under.
The lap was the Flying Finn’s lowest in 35 career rounds in the tournament, although he has twice posted first day 66s to be top five after 18 holes. Perhaps more surprising is where the score came from because he has been in a seasonal funk with not one top 30 finish. Moreover he has missed his last four cuts. But all that meant nothing on Thursday afternoon as he made light work of the wind which turned a course that had played easy during practice into, if not a monster, then definitely a tricky test. Starting on the back nine Ilonen was utterly neat, marking four pars before a brace of birdies at 14 and 15, then adding three pars before the turn. Immediately he started the front nine he was on fire, making five red numbers in six holes, at 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6, with the last of those a kick-in effort at the par-3. Three straight pars ended a wonderful day. The group on 5-under includes Rickie Fowler, Ian Poulter, Callum Shinkwin, Andrew Dodt, Padraig Harrington and Paul Peterson. Jul 13 - 2:14 PM
