Mikko Ilonen Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (37) / 12/18/1979 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 183

Latest News Recent News

Mikko Ilonen blitzed Dundonald Links in Troon, carding 7-under-par 34-31=65 to assume first round leadership of the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, two clear of a group of six players two back on 5-under. The lap was the Flying Finn’s lowest in 35 career rounds in the tournament, although he has twice posted first day 66s to be top five after 18 holes. Perhaps more surprising is where the score came from because he has been in a seasonal funk with not one top 30 finish. Moreover he has missed his last four cuts. But all that meant nothing on Thursday afternoon as he made light work of the wind which turned a course that had played easy during practice into, if not a monster, then definitely a tricky test. Starting on the back nine Ilonen was utterly neat, marking four pars before a brace of birdies at 14 and 15, then adding three pars before the turn. Immediately he started the front nine he was on fire, making five red numbers in six holes, at 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6, with the last of those a kick-in effort at the par-3. Three straight pars ended a wonderful day. The group on 5-under includes Rickie Fowler, Ian Poulter, Callum Shinkwin, Andrew Dodt, Padraig Harrington and Paul Peterson.

Mikko Ilonen will hope course vibes overcome form worries when he tees it up at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in this week’s Trophee Hassan II. The Finn’s 2017 season has comprised nothing more than a four week spell in the Middle East followed by Malaysia, during which he went 1-for-4, only cashing in at the Dubai Desert Classic (T32). However there are plenty of reasons to think he’ll exit the funk this week. He finished T7-T17-T3 at Golf du Palais Royal, the tournament’s previous home. He was T3 on the Red Course in 2010 and T37 last year. He was T7 after 54 holes of the Irish Open on another RTJ Sr course (Adare Manor) in 2008 and has form on RTJ Sr’s Celtic Manor layouts too (T6 at Roman Road, T3 at Wentwood Hills). Source: EuropeanTour.com

Mikko Ilonen was thwarted in extra holes at the 2014 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters; he will want to go one better at the Doha GC this week. The Finn entered the final round two years ago T6, but a final round 66 matched Sergio Garcia's total and the two headed into a play-off which saw the Spaniard prevail, but it is far from Ilonen only good week in Qatar. That said, his first eight visits were poor, with only four weekends made and a best of T35. But then something clicked and he has since pegged T9-2-MC-T13. If the course vibes are good the form is a bit of an enigma. He opened the season with a MC in Abu Dhabi after closing 2016 with a run of 15-for-16 which included nine top 25s but with a best of only T10 in the Turkish Airlines Open. Source: EuropeanTour.com