Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Mikko Ilonen
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 12/18/1979
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 183
Latest News
Recent News
Mikko Ilonen blitzed Dundonald Links in Troon, carding 7-under-par 34-31=65 to assume first round leadership of the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, two clear of a group of six players two back on 5-under.
The lap was the Flying Finn’s lowest in 35 career rounds in the tournament, although he has twice posted first day 66s to be top five after 18 holes. Perhaps more surprising is where the score came from because he has been in a seasonal funk with not one top 30 finish. Moreover he has missed his last four cuts. But all that meant nothing on Thursday afternoon as he made light work of the wind which turned a course that had played easy during practice into, if not a monster, then definitely a tricky test. Starting on the back nine Ilonen was utterly neat, marking four pars before a brace of birdies at 14 and 15, then adding three pars before the turn. Immediately he started the front nine he was on fire, making five red numbers in six holes, at 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6, with the last of those a kick-in effort at the par-3. Three straight pars ended a wonderful day. The group on 5-under includes Rickie Fowler, Ian Poulter, Callum Shinkwin, Andrew Dodt, Padraig Harrington and Paul Peterson.
Jul 13 - 2:14 PM
Mikko Ilonen will hope course vibes overcome form worries when he tees it up at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in this week’s Trophee Hassan II.
The Finn’s 2017 season has comprised nothing more than a four week spell in the Middle East followed by Malaysia, during which he went 1-for-4, only cashing in at the Dubai Desert Classic (T32). However there are plenty of reasons to think he’ll exit the funk this week. He finished T7-T17-T3 at Golf du Palais Royal, the tournament’s previous home. He was T3 on the Red Course in 2010 and T37 last year. He was T7 after 54 holes of the Irish Open on another RTJ Sr course (Adare Manor) in 2008 and has form on RTJ Sr’s Celtic Manor layouts too (T6 at Roman Road, T3 at Wentwood Hills).
Apr 11 - 9:53 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Mikko Ilonen was thwarted in extra holes at the 2014 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters; he will want to go one better at the Doha GC this week.
The Finn entered the final round two years ago T6, but a final round 66 matched Sergio Garcia's total and the two headed into a play-off which saw the Spaniard prevail, but it is far from Ilonen only good week in Qatar. That said, his first eight visits were poor, with only four weekends made and a best of T35. But then something clicked and he has since pegged T9-2-MC-T13. If the course vibes are good the form is a bit of an enigma. He opened the season with a MC in Abu Dhabi after closing 2016 with a run of 15-for-16 which included nine top 25s but with a best of only T10 in the Turkish Airlines Open.
Jan 24 - 4:24 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Mikko Ilonen has missed four of his last five cuts in the UBS Hong Kong Open but returns to Fanling to try his luck again this year.
On debut in 2002, the Finn opened 69-65-64 but slid from 12th after 54 holes to T40. That early promise has proved to be misleading with Ilonen failing to cash in 2004, 2009, 2012 and 2015. The only other cut he made was via T42 in 2008. There seems no obvious reason why he doesn't have the skill-sets for the course and three top 10s and a further pair of top 20s from his last 10 starts in China suggests it's a part of the world he can play well in. This is Ilonen's first start of the 2017 Race to Dubai after he finished 58th on the previous one. He was in the money in 18 of his 26 starts but managed just a single top 10.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 06:22:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Ilonen confounds form to lead Scottish Open
Jul 13 - 2:14 PM
Ilonen makes an RTJ Sr interesting prospect
Apr 11 - 9:53 AM
Ilonen has unfinished business at Doha GC
Jan 24 - 4:24 AM
Ilonen will hope to find formula at Fanling
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 06:22:00 AM
More Mikko Ilonen Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2015
3
0
0
0
0
90
23
0
30
1
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
Steve Stricker already has three wins on his John Deere Classic resume. Will he use his knowledge of the Midwest to pick up a fourth this week?
