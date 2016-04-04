Player Page

Age / DOB:  (57) / 10/3/1959
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 185

Fred Couples kept his foot on the gas in round two of the 2017 Masters Tournament, firing a 2-under-par 34-36=70, reaching 1-under 143 after 36 holes, just three strokes off the pacesetters at the top.
Boom Boom had to miss last year's Masters due to a back injury but he's off to the races this year, as usual at Augusta National. It was all about ball-striking today as he circled six birdies and five of them came on putts from inside six feet. Making his 32nd start at this event, this will go in the books as his 29th cut made here and 43rd time he's positioned himself inside the top 10 after any Masters round. Couples had missed the cut in his last four PGA TOUR appearances, dating back to 2014, but he always finds the magic after driving down Magnolia Lane. Apr 7 - 6:53 PM
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201610 0 0 02350710
Tournament Log
