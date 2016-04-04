Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Fred Couples
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Fred Couples
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
57
) / 10/3/1959
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Fred Couples kept his foot on the gas in round two of the 2017 Masters Tournament, firing a 2-under-par 34-36=70, reaching 1-under 143 after 36 holes, just three strokes off the pacesetters at the top.
Boom Boom had to miss last year's Masters due to a back injury but he's off to the races this year, as usual at Augusta National. It was all about ball-striking today as he circled six birdies and five of them came on putts from inside six feet. Making his 32nd start at this event, this will go in the books as his 29th cut made here and 43rd time he's positioned himself inside the top 10 after any Masters round. Couples had missed the cut in his last four PGA TOUR appearances, dating back to 2014, but he always finds the magic after driving down Magnolia Lane.
Apr 7 - 6:53 PM
Fred Couples is looking good on the senior circuit ahead of the 81st Masters where he'll be making his 32nd appearance.
The 1992 champ is 28-for-31 at Augusta National Golf Club, but one of those missed cuts came in his latest appearance (2015) and he missed last year's edition due to injury. Injuries (back problems specifically) are always the question mark when it comes to Boom Boom actually teeing it up come Thursday. On the bright side, Boom Boom has posted finishes of 2-T6-WIN-T4 on the PGA TOUR Champions tour this season, showing some form ahead of his showdown with Augusta National.
Apr 3 - 2:08 PM
Source:
Masters.com
The annual crowd favorite Fred Couples has withdrawn from the 80th Masters, and the crowds at Augusta National Golf Club will need to turn their attention elsewhere.
UPDATE:
Couples returned to action with a bogey-free, 7-under-par 33-32=65 during round one of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, his first action since a 37th-place since in October's PowerShares QQQ Championship
The 1992 Masters champion is noted for his chronic back troubles, and that's the culprit again this week. Couples sports a 28-for-31 record at this event, including 11 total top 10s. Last year's missed cut broke a streak of five straight top 20s. Boom Boom doesn't make many regular TOUR stops these days, but gamers should take notice again whenever his back feels up to the challenge.
Mon, Apr 4, 2016 12:08:00 PM
Source:
Masters.com
Hall of Famer Fred Couples embarks on his 34th playing of the Northern Trust Open at Riviera CC.
World No. 1 Jordan Spieth highlights the 144-man field and is grouped with two-time NTO champ Couples in rounds one and two for a third straight year. Like Spieth, Couples also reached the pinnacle in the world rankings, back in 1992, 16 months before Spieth was born. The 56-year-old annually plays two tournaments on the younger circuit for certain, the Masters and the Northern Trust. Overall, he has 14 top 10s in 33 prior appearances, but none since T7 five years ago and his last four show: CUT-CUT-T46-CUT. Couples' first NTO win was in '90 where he rode a 9-under 62 in R3 to victory. It remains a career low on TOUR in 2,146 rounds. He warmed-up with a solo second last week on the Champions Tour at the Chubb Classic.
Wed, Feb 17, 2016 11:32:00 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Couples in contention again at the Masters
Apr 7 - 6:53 PM
Couples finding form ahead of 81st Masters
Apr 3 - 2:08 PM
Couples (back) WDs from 80th Masters
Mon, Apr 4, 2016 12:08:00 PM
Couples, 56, contests his 34th Northern Trust
Wed, Feb 17, 2016 11:32:00 AM
More Fred Couples Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
1
0
0
0
0
23
5
0
7
1
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
