Fred Couples Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (57) / 10/3/1959 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 185

Fred Couples kept his foot on the gas in round two of the 2017 Masters Tournament, firing a 2-under-par 34-36=70, reaching 1-under 143 after 36 holes, just three strokes off the pacesetters at the top. Boom Boom had to miss last year's Masters due to a back injury but he's off to the races this year, as usual at Augusta National. It was all about ball-striking today as he circled six birdies and five of them came on putts from inside six feet. Making his 32nd start at this event, this will go in the books as his 29th cut made here and 43rd time he's positioned himself inside the top 10 after any Masters round. Couples had missed the cut in his last four PGA TOUR appearances, dating back to 2014, but he always finds the magic after driving down Magnolia Lane.

Fred Couples is looking good on the senior circuit ahead of the 81st Masters where he'll be making his 32nd appearance. The 1992 champ is 28-for-31 at Augusta National Golf Club, but one of those missed cuts came in his latest appearance (2015) and he missed last year's edition due to injury. Injuries (back problems specifically) are always the question mark when it comes to Boom Boom actually teeing it up come Thursday. On the bright side, Boom Boom has posted finishes of 2-T6-WIN-T4 on the PGA TOUR Champions tour this season, showing some form ahead of his showdown with Augusta National. Source: Masters.com

The annual crowd favorite Fred Couples has withdrawn from the 80th Masters, and the crowds at Augusta National Golf Club will need to turn their attention elsewhere. UPDATE: Couples returned to action with a bogey-free, 7-under-par 33-32=65 during round one of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, his first action since a 37th-place since in October's PowerShares QQQ Championship The 1992 Masters champion is noted for his chronic back troubles, and that's the culprit again this week. Couples sports a 28-for-31 record at this event, including 11 total top 10s. Last year's missed cut broke a streak of five straight top 20s. Boom Boom doesn't make many regular TOUR stops these days, but gamers should take notice again whenever his back feels up to the challenge. Source: Masters.com