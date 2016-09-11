Player Page

Ryan Palmer

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (40) / 9/19/1976
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 175

Beginning on No. 10 tee, World No. 88 Ryan Palmer styled a 5-under-par 31-34=65 in the second round of The Honda Classic, tying the low round of the day thus far with Brendan Steele and posting the early 36-hole clubhouse lead at 9-under 131.
With preferred lies in effect for a second straight lap, the 40-year-old began with bogey-5 at 10 (failed scramble) but rebounded for a three-birdie train on holes 13-15, kicking off the run with a 43-footer at the par-4 13th. He squared one more at the par-3 17th, three-putting from 43'5", but then played his final 10 holes in 4-under, circling Nos. 1, 3, 5 and 8, each from seven feet and in. The Texan found eight (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, currently pacing the field in SG: Tee-to-Green at 9.051. He's doing the majority of his work in that category, signing his card at 62nd in SG: Putting (0.591). Feb 24 - 1:00 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201750 0 0 01594523871
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Genesis Open4900112481010
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am111001736811
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a000622620
CareerBuilder Challengen/a00013301010
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000723420
 

 