Ryan Palmer Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (40) / 9/19/1976 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 175

Latest News Recent News

Beginning on No. 10 tee, World No. 88 Ryan Palmer styled a 5-under-par 31-34=65 in the second round of The Honda Classic, tying the low round of the day thus far with Brendan Steele and posting the early 36-hole clubhouse lead at 9-under 131. With preferred lies in effect for a second straight lap, the 40-year-old began with bogey-5 at 10 (failed scramble) but rebounded for a three-birdie train on holes 13-15, kicking off the run with a 43-footer at the par-4 13th. He squared one more at the par-3 17th, three-putting from 43'5", but then played his final 10 holes in 4-under, circling Nos. 1, 3, 5 and 8, each from seven feet and in. The Texan found eight (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, currently pacing the field in SG: Tee-to-Green at 9.051. He's doing the majority of his work in that category, signing his card at 62nd in SG: Putting (0.591).

With lift, clean, and place in effect, Ryan Palmer produced a 4-under-par 34-32=66 during the opening round of The Honda Classic, placing him in a share of fifth place after day one. The Texan has struggled to find his form early in 2017 after taking some time off in the fall. He looked like vintage Palmer today, circling six birdies to offset a pair of bogeys on the difficult Champion Course at PGA National. The highlight of the round came at the par-4 11th when he stuck his 180-yard approach to just nine inches for a tap-in birdie. Palmer has historically struggled with the Bear Trap but survived the three-hole stretch at even-par today. His performance at this stretch will likely be the deciding factor for him as the week goes on.

Past champ and World No. 75 Ryan Palmer makes his 12th Sony Open in Hawaii his first start of the 2016-17 season. The Texan won the 2010 edition (by one) as a 54-hole co-leader (65-66-68-66). It's the most recent of his three PGA TOUR titles in 340 career events. Overall, he's 8-for-11 at Waialae CC and has has four top 25s, including T13 last year (66-67-67-68) and T17/2015, preceded by his only other top 10, a T8 in 2014. The 40-year-old's career scoring average at the par-70 layout in 38 rounds is 69.05. Despite a nice run of T13-T24-T4 in last year's Playoffs, he was eliminated after the BMW Championship at 34th in the FedExCup standings with 10 top 25s in 23 starts, three for top 10s, with each doubling as top 5s. Source: PGATOUR.com