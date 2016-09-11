Welcome,
Article Results
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Steele rallies back in Round 2 of the Honda
Waring leads Joburg; R2 will finish Saturday
R. Palmer posts -9; 36-hole clubhouse leader
Fowler flings another 66 in R2 of the Honda
Willy Wilcox WDs from The Honda Classic
Matt Every WDs prior to R2 of Honda Classic
Fichardt hoists up halfway target in Joburg
Branden Grace WDs after R1 of Honda Classic
W. Bryan shines in R1 of The Honda Classic
Percy WDs during R1 of The Honda Classic
Gribble lands 18 GIR to set early Honda pace
Ben Crane cruises in R1 of The Honda Classic
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ryan Palmer
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
40
) / 9/19/1976
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Beginning on No. 10 tee, World No. 88 Ryan Palmer styled a 5-under-par 31-34=65 in the second round of The Honda Classic, tying the low round of the day thus far with Brendan Steele and posting the early 36-hole clubhouse lead at 9-under 131.
With preferred lies in effect for a second straight lap, the 40-year-old began with bogey-5 at 10 (failed scramble) but rebounded for a three-birdie train on holes 13-15, kicking off the run with a 43-footer at the par-4 13th. He squared one more at the par-3 17th, three-putting from 43'5", but then played his final 10 holes in 4-under, circling Nos. 1, 3, 5 and 8, each from seven feet and in. The Texan found eight (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, currently pacing the field in SG: Tee-to-Green at 9.051. He's doing the majority of his work in that category, signing his card at 62nd in SG: Putting (0.591).
Feb 24 - 1:00 PM
With lift, clean, and place in effect, Ryan Palmer produced a 4-under-par 34-32=66 during the opening round of The Honda Classic, placing him in a share of fifth place after day one.
The Texan has struggled to find his form early in 2017 after taking some time off in the fall. He looked like vintage Palmer today, circling six birdies to offset a pair of bogeys on the difficult Champion Course at PGA National. The highlight of the round came at the par-4 11th when he stuck his 180-yard approach to just nine inches for a tap-in birdie. Palmer has historically struggled with the Bear Trap but survived the three-hole stretch at even-par today. His performance at this stretch will likely be the deciding factor for him as the week goes on.
Feb 23 - 6:07 PM
Past champ and World No. 75 Ryan Palmer makes his 12th Sony Open in Hawaii his first start of the 2016-17 season.
The Texan won the 2010 edition (by one) as a 54-hole co-leader (65-66-68-66). It's the
most recent
of his three PGA TOUR titles in 340 career events. Overall, he's 8-for-11 at Waialae CC and has has four top 25s, including T13 last year (66-67-67-68) and T17/2015, preceded by his only other top 10, a T8 in 2014. The 40-year-old's career scoring average at the par-70 layout in 38 rounds is 69.05. Despite a nice run of T13-T24-T4 in last year's Playoffs, he was eliminated after the BMW Championship at 34th in the FedExCup standings with 10 top 25s in 23 starts, three for top 10s, with each doubling as top 5s.
Jan 11 - 11:30 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Ryan Palmer handed in a 2-under-par 36-34=70 after today's final round of the BMW Championship for a 72-hole total of 12-under 276, up three places into a five-way T4, 11 adrift of overnight leader and champion Dustin Johnson.
The 39-year-old entered the week 47th in the FedExCup standings and was eliminated from the Playoffs at No. 34. It's his 10th top 25 of the season and third straight to open the postseason, but unfortunately, just a third top 10, first since a season-best T3 at the DEAN & DELUCA back in May. For the week, the Texan totaled 22 birdies against 10 bogeys, eight vs. four in the finale. He was T2 with the 22 circles, but T39 with the 10 squares. Palmer has advanced to the TOUR Championship just twice in the 10-year history of the Playoffs, most recently in 2014, but this is the second straight season that he's finished between 31-40 in the FEC standings.
Sun, Sep 11, 2016 08:56:00 PM
R. Palmer posts -9; 36-hole clubhouse leader
Feb 24 - 1:00 PM
Feb 24 - 1:00 PM
R. Palmer flashes low round in R1 of Honda
Feb 23 - 6:07 PM
Feb 23 - 6:07 PM
Past champ Palmer contest 12th Sony Open
Jan 11 - 11:30 AM
Jan 11 - 11:30 AM
R. Palmer's T4 at BMW not enough to advance
Sun, Sep 11, 2016 08:56:00 PM
More Ryan Palmer Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
5
0
0
0
0
159
45
2
38
7
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Genesis Open
49
0
0
1
12
48
10
1
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
111
0
0
1
7
36
8
1
1
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
22
6
2
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
13
30
10
1
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
7
23
4
2
0
