Hunter Mahan Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (35) / 5/17/1982 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 175

Past champ and World No. 889 Hunter Mahan fashioned a 3-under-par 32-35=67 in the final round of the Travelers Championship to wrap on 6-under 274, up 12 places to T16 with play still in progress. The 35-year-old won his first of six TOUR titles here in 2007 (playoff). He's not won since the 2014 Barclays, but this is his first top-25 finish since T19 at the no-cut 2015-16 WGC-HSBC Champions in November, 2015 (85 weeks and 39 starts ago). It's the Oklahoma State product's eighth top 25 at the Travelers in 16 appearances, first since T24 in 2013. It should be noted that two of his career-best rounds on TOUR (in 1,218 career rounds) have taken place at TPC River Highlands, including a career-best 61 in R4 of the 2012 edition to finish T11. Mahan, making his 20th start of the season, posted rounds of 68-71-68-67, carding one eagle and 16 birdies against 10 bogeys and one double. His previous best was T52 at the Wells Fargo five starts ago.

Hunter Mahan is leaking oil ahead of a home game at this week's DEAN & DELUCA Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas. The Dallas resident is in a rare situation this year since he could potentially lose his TOUR card if he doesn't find some form soon. Mahan has been a staple on the TOUR since 2004 but finds himself searching for his game at the moment. Since the start of last season, he is 14-for-38 and he currently ranks outside the top 200 in the FedExCup race. Mahan's last top 30 came way back at the WGC-HSBC Champions in November of 2015. Perhaps a semi-home game could spark some form for Mahan this week, but gamers shouldn't hold their breathe. His track record at Colonial CC reads as 9-for-13 with three top 30s. Source: PGATOUR.com

Dallas resident and World No. 739 Hunter Mahan makes final preparations for this week's AT&T Byron Nelson in Irving, Texas, and arrives at 210th in the FedExCup standings. UPDATE: At 3-over 75-68=143, Mahan missed the cut by one shot. The Oklahoma State product celebrates his 35th birthday (May 17th) at the Nelson. This is his ninth appearance and is 6-for-8 with a best of T39 last year, where he was T8 thru 36 holes (68-64) but played the weekend in even-par with twin-70s. The California native was once ranked as high as No. 4 in OWGR after his sixth (of seven) TOUR titles at the 2012 Shell Houston Open. His most recent win came at the 2014 Barclays and he's recorded just four top 10s in his last 64 starts since, none since T4 at the 2015 Deutsche Bank. Mahan is 5-for-15 on the season with a best of T52 in his last start two weeks ago at the Wells Fargo (72-73-71-74). Source: PGATOUR.com