Player Page

Hunter Mahan

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (35) / 5/17/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 175

Latest News

Recent News

Past champ and World No. 889 Hunter Mahan fashioned a 3-under-par 32-35=67 in the final round of the Travelers Championship to wrap on 6-under 274, up 12 places to T16 with play still in progress.
The 35-year-old won his first of six TOUR titles here in 2007 (playoff). He's not won since the 2014 Barclays, but this is his first top-25 finish since T19 at the no-cut 2015-16 WGC-HSBC Champions in November, 2015 (85 weeks and 39 starts ago). It's the Oklahoma State product's eighth top 25 at the Travelers in 16 appearances, first since T24 in 2013. It should be noted that two of his career-best rounds on TOUR (in 1,218 career rounds) have taken place at TPC River Highlands, including a career-best 61 in R4 of the 2012 edition to finish T11. Mahan, making his 20th start of the season, posted rounds of 68-71-68-67, carding one eagle and 16 birdies against 10 bogeys and one double. His previous best was T52 at the Wells Fargo five starts ago. Jun 25 - 4:05 PM
More Hunter Mahan Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017180 0 0 05371334150184
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
FedEx St. Jude Classic820001032840
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwiden/a000719910
DEAN & DELUCA Invitationaln/a000327411
AT&T Byron Nelsonn/a000524610
Wells Fargo Championship520001150920
Valero Texas Openn/a000722511
RBC Heritagen/a000526500
Shell Houston Openn/a000327501
Valspar Championship5600013441410
Genesis Openn/a000424710
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am10000110281500
Waste Management Phoenix Open6300111481200
Farmers Insurance Open6700113431311
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001334520
The RSM Classicn/a0003231000
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000621810
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a001521810
Safeway Openn/a000424710
 

 