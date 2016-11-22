Player Page

Graeme McDowell

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (37) / 7/30/1979
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 168

Latest News

Recent News

Graeme McDowell thrashed the back nine on his way to taking an early share of the first round lead at the CommercialBank Qatar Masters; he carded 6-under-par 30-36=66 at Doha GC, a score matched by Nathan Kimsey and Kiradech Aphibarnrat, but bettered by none of the early starters.
The first sighting of the Northern Irishman at an individual event in over two months was worth the wait as he teed it up from the 10th and promptly scorched his way to the turn. He opened with a hat-trick of red at 10, 11 and 12, added more at 14 and 16, then completed the nine in just 30 swings with a 15'0" birdie conversion at the par-five 18th. He found the front nine tougher, gaining a shot at No. 2 but giving it back at the 6th; perhaps that explains why he immediately headed to the range. Nonetheless he'll be delighted to have opened the 2017 season so well. It's only the second time in seven opening laps at Doha GC that he has broken 73 - and the first time he has gone sub-70 on the first day. A pack of five sit one shot back of the three leaders. Jan 26 - 5:03 AM
More Graeme McDowell Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201720 0 0 0652901220
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
OHL Classic at Mayakoba2400022391100
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000726120
 

 