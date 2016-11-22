Welcome,
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Reds ink Feldman to one-year deal
Rays keeping in touch with slugger Napoli
Indians, Austin Jackson agree on minors deal
Red Sox, Pomeranz avoid arb. at $4.45 million
Holland guaranteed $7M in pact with Rockies
Julio Urias could start year in extended ST?
Forsythe likely to hit leadoff for Dodgers
Todd Frazier dealing with sprained finger
Stanton to play for Team USA in 2017 WBC
Mets tell Jay Bruce he'll be the starting RF
Jays sign Saltalamacchia for backup catcher
Halos GM: Pujols (foot) iffy for Opening Day
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Graeme McDowell
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Graeme McDowell
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 7/30/1979
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 168
Latest News
Recent News
Graeme McDowell thrashed the back nine on his way to taking an early share of the first round lead at the CommercialBank Qatar Masters; he carded 6-under-par 30-36=66 at Doha GC, a score matched by Nathan Kimsey and Kiradech Aphibarnrat, but bettered by none of the early starters.
The first sighting of the Northern Irishman at an individual event in over two months was worth the wait as he teed it up from the 10th and promptly scorched his way to the turn. He opened with a hat-trick of red at 10, 11 and 12, added more at 14 and 16, then completed the nine in just 30 swings with a 15'0" birdie conversion at the par-five 18th. He found the front nine tougher, gaining a shot at No. 2 but giving it back at the 6th; perhaps that explains why he immediately headed to the range. Nonetheless he'll be delighted to have opened the 2017 season so well. It's only the second time in seven opening laps at Doha GC that he has broken 73 - and the first time he has gone sub-70 on the first day. A pack of five sit one shot back of the three leaders.
Jan 26 - 5:03 AM
Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry will fly the flag for Ireland in this week's World Cup of Golf in Australia and they could be one of the teams to follow.
One obvious plus is that McDowell has experience of Kingston Heath having posted T8 at the iconic sandbelt venue when it staged the 2012 Australian Masters. Its similarities with links courses will suit the Irish duo and they arrive in good heart. Lowry is coming off T19 at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Sunday after a pair of weekend 69s while G-Mac closed 65-65-68 at the OHL Classic for T24 on his latest start. Both men also possess winning records in team match play having shone in foursomes/fourballs in the Seve Trophy, Royal Trophy, EurAsia Cup and, in McDowell's case, the Ryder Cup. They'll be attempting to emulate Padraig Harrington and Paul McGinley, who won this event at Kiawah Island in 1997. G-Mac was also a runner-up with Rory McIlroy in China in 2009.
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 06:42:00 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Beginning off No. 10 tee, defending champ Graeme McDowell crafted a 6-under-par 31-34=65 in today's third round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to reach the three-quarter pole on 8-under 205, up 27 places on the live leaderboard to T32.
UPDATE:
McDowell shot a final-round 3-under 68 and is currently T23 on the leaderboard.
After opening in 75-
65
to make the cut on the number, the 37-year-old tossed up his second straight 65, erasing a lone bogey-5 at the 16th with birdies on Nos. 12 and 15, and five consecutive on holes 2-6. He split 10 (of 14) fairways and hit a week-best 15 greens in regulation, posting 1.600 putts per GIR. After circling just ONE birdie in R1, the Northern Irishman has chased with eight birdies in R2 and seven today.
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 03:32:00 PM
Defending champ Graeme McDowell painted a 6-under-par 32-33=65 in today's second round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to reach the halfway point on 2-under 140, up
61
places on the live leaderboard to T60, right on the projected cut line.
In his first event last season, the Ulsterman carded a second-round 63 here last year to lead by one at the midpoint, eventually claiming his third TOUR title after surviving a three-man playoff. This week, he arrived off a missed cut last week at the Shriners (70-70) and opened with a one-birdie five-bogey
75
, so today's 65 was orchestrated under a different set of circumstances, but will live on to play the weekend. The 37-year-old pelted 13 (of 14) fairways and hit 14 greens in regulation, posting a stellar 1.500 putts per GIR. He squared bogey-5s on holes 6 and 12, but camouflaged them with eight birdies, including three birdie-2s.
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 05:25:00 PM
McDowell shares early lead in Qatar Masters
Jan 26 - 5:03 AM
Lowry and McDowell team up for Irish Cup bid
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 06:42:00 AM
After opening in 75, McDowell posts twin 65s
Sat, Nov 12, 2016 03:32:00 PM
Defender McDowell on the cut line after 65
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 05:25:00 PM
More Graeme McDowell Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
2
0
0
0
0
65
29
0
12
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
24
0
0
0
22
39
11
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
26
1
2
0
