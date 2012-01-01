David Hearn Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (37) / 6/17/1979 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 170

David Hearn has withdrawn from the Shell Houston Open, prior to his round one tee time. He will be replaced by alternate Richy Werenski. UPDATE: Adam Stanley reported on Hearn via Twitter, "He and wife Heather are expecting child no.3, and likely coming soon." The Canadian raced out to contention last week in Puerto Rico, opening with a 6-under 66 and following that up with a 3-under 69. He was T11 at the midpoint before drifting to T17 by week's end. It was Hearn's second top 20 over his last three starts, flashing a bit of form after a rough patch to start 2017. There is no injury news at this time, but we will update if that becomes apparent. In his place, Richy Werenski will get his first look at the Golf Club of Houston. Source: PGATOUR.com

David Hearn raced out to a bogey-free, 6-under-par 33-33=66 during the opening round of the Puerto Rico Open, throwing his name into the early mix on day one. Playing a rare Puerto Rico Open round without much wind, Hearn took full advantage. The Canadian striped 12 (of 14) fairways and missed just three greens in regulation. He picked off just one birdie on the par 5s and one on the par 3s with the other four coming on the par 4s. Two of Hearn found two greenside bunkers, but he was 2-for-2 in getting up-and-down to maintain a clean card. This round is the lowest of the year for Hearn and lowest since R4 of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, an event that was also played on Paspalum greens.

World No. 195 David Hearn smoothed a bogey-free 3-under-par 35-33=68 in today's third round of the Valspar Championshp to reach 3-under 210, up 25 places to T27 with play still in progress. The 37-year-old's opening 68 was his first sub-70 at the Copperhead Course in 15 rounds. He backed up with 74 in R2, one of 19 to make the cut on the number (even-par 142), but improved to 3-for-6 in the tourney and 4-for-11 on the season. The Canadian's best result at Innisbrook Resort & GC -- and lone finish inside the top 50 -- is T8/2014 (71-70-70-71). On Moving Day. he landed nine (of 13) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, gaining 1.731 strokes tee-to-green and 2.159 on the greens. Hearn, winless in 210 career starts, circled Nos. 4, 11 and 16 for 1.769 putts per GIR and totaled 28 putts, saving par four times from between five and nine feet. His best finishes on TOUR are a pair of playoff losses at the 2015 Greenbrier and the 2013 John Deere.