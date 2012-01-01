Player Page

David Hearn

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (37) / 6/17/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 170

Latest News

Recent News

David Hearn has withdrawn from the Shell Houston Open, prior to his round one tee time. He will be replaced by alternate Richy Werenski.
The Canadian raced out to contention last week in Puerto Rico, opening with a 6-under 66 and following that up with a 3-under 69. He was T11 at the midpoint before drifting to T17 by week's end. It was Hearn's second top 20 over his last three starts, flashing a bit of form after a rough patch to start 2017. There is no injury news at this time, but we will update if that becomes apparent. In his place, Richy Werenski will get his first look at the Golf Club of Houston. UPDATE: Adam Stanley reported on Hearn via Twitter, "He and wife Heather are expecting child no.3, and likely coming soon." Mar 28 - 11:08 AM
Source: PGATOUR.com
More David Hearn Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017120 0 0 0416115285111
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard340028501200
Valspar Championship180001253610
The Honda Classic430001250820
Genesis Openn/a000525600
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am8900010321200
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a000625410
CareerBuilder Challenge580001745910
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000626310
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000821520
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000626400
CIMB Classic660001744821
Safeway Openn/a000819810
 

 