Kevin Na Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (33) / 9/15/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 167

World No. 53 Kevin Na styled a bogey-free 4-under-par 33-34=67 in the two-day third round of the Genesis Open for a 54-hole tally of 10-under 203, up four spots on the live leaderboard to solo 3rd with third- and final-round play in progress. This is the 33-year-old's 14th appearance with two top 10s, including a best of solo 3rd in 2011. After opening in 67-69, he began R3 in a four-way T7 on 6-under, four adrift of 36-hole leader Dustin Johnson. The Las Vegas resident had just teed off on Saturday when play was suspended, so he played all 18 holes on Sunday morning. He circled an eagle-3 at the first (from 8'1") and birdies at 11 (23'0") and 16 (12'10") on seven (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, posting a pedestrian 1.800 putts per GIR but a tidy 3.185 SG: Putting. Na's lone victory in 332 prior career starts remains the 2011 Shriners.

Kevin Na returns to Waialae Country Club for a 12th appearance at this week's Sony Open in Hawaii. Na is going through all the wonders of being a first-time father (since late August), and that means his golf game has been playing second fiddle lately. Perhaps the holiday break gave him some time relax and recharge the batteries. Course-wise, he is 8-for-11 at Waialae CC, including a trio of top 10s. The most recent was a T8 at the 2014 edition. Na remains long overdue for a second win on the PGA TOUR. Source: PGATOUR.com

Past champ Kevin Na crashed and burned to a 4-over-par 38-37=75 in the second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and at 1-over 68-75=143 missed the cut by four shots. A total of 74 players made the cut of 3-under 139. Na won the 2011 edition, his ONLY TOUR title in a now 329 career starts, and was also T2 here last year. He opened in bogey-free 68 but cancelled out four birdies in R2 with SIX bogeys and a double bogey-6. The 33-year-old managed just four (of 14) fairways and 10 greens in regulation, losing 4.294 strokes tee-to-green. Na opened the season solo seventh at the Safeway but has gotten progressively worse with T29-T54-MC. Other notable early exits include: 140- Graeme McDowell; Ryo Ishikawa ... 141- 2010 champ Jonathan Byrd; OQ medalist Kurt Kitayama (TOUR debut) ... 142- Danny Lee; Patton Kizzire; David Lingmerth ... 143- 2001 champ Bob Estes; William McGirt ... 144- Grayson Murray ... 147- Charley Hoffman; Patrick Rodgers ... 148- Nick Watney; top-ranked Jimmy Walker (OWGR No. 18) ... 152- 2015 champ Ben Martin.