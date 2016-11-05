Player Page

Kevin Na

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (33) / 9/15/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 167

World No. 53 Kevin Na styled a bogey-free 4-under-par 33-34=67 in the two-day third round of the Genesis Open for a 54-hole tally of 10-under 203, up four spots on the live leaderboard to solo 3rd with third- and final-round play in progress.
This is the 33-year-old's 14th appearance with two top 10s, including a best of solo 3rd in 2011. After opening in 67-69, he began R3 in a four-way T7 on 6-under, four adrift of 36-hole leader Dustin Johnson. The Las Vegas resident had just teed off on Saturday when play was suspended, so he played all 18 holes on Sunday morning. He circled an eagle-3 at the first (from 8'1") and birdies at 11 (23'0") and 16 (12'10") on seven (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, posting a pedestrian 1.800 putts per GIR but a tidy 3.185 SG: Putting. Na's lone victory in 332 prior career starts remains the 2011 Shriners. Feb 19 - 2:43 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201760 0 1 124110034651
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Waste Management Phoenix Open1600118431000
CareerBuilder Challenge700001843911
Sony Open in Hawaii3600122371020
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000722610
CIMB Classic291011549610
Safeway Open70002047500
 

 