Vaughn Taylor

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Red Sox sign Quentin to minor league deal
Twins sign Craig Breslow to minors contract
Report: Napoli getting 1 year, $8.5M from TEX
Twins agree to minors deal with Drew Stubbs
Diamondbacks, Descalso ink one-year deal
Nationals acquire lefty Enny Romero from TB
Rays re-sign LoMo to one-year, $2.5M pact
Gary Sanchez will not play for D.R. in WBC
Padres sign SS Erick Aybar to minors deal
Indians finalize deal with LHP Boone Logan
Yankees to sign Chris Carter to one-year deal
Romo to sign with Dodgers, pending physical
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jay Cutler has history with Jets new QB coach
Report: Kyle Shanahan not planning to hire OC
Packers release CB Sam Shields, saving $9M
Falcons fire DC Smith, DL coach Bryan Cox
Le'Veon seeking 3rd opinion on groin surgery
Eagles want LT Jason Peters to take pay cut
Browns cut free agent bust Tramon Williams
McCown released, plans to continue playing
Mike Kafka joining Chiefs' coaching staff
Joseph: We're committed to Lynch, Siemian
Pack release James Starks after seven seasons
Falcons expect Trufant extension 'very soon'
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Vince Carter (rest) will not play vs. Suns
Klay Thompson (personal) will play Wednesday
Aaron Gordon (foot) questionable Thursday
Evan Turner (hand) hoping to avoid surgery
Cody Zeller (quad) questionable for Thursday
Myles Turner (illness) not on injury report
Caris LeVert (knee) not on the injury report
Dragan Bender set to undergo ankle surgery
Quincy Acy (ankle) out Wednesday vs. Wizards
Thaddeus Young (wrist) out Wednesday vs. CLE
Ramon Sessions (knee) undergoes surgery
Dion Waiters (ankle) doubtful for Wednesday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Darcy Kuemper to start Wednesday vs. Chicago
Martin Havlat announces his retirement
Capitals set franchise record with 10th SO
Viktor Arvidsson scores 1G, 1A in W over VAN
Ondrej Pavelec injured in loss to Minnesota
Calvin Pickard blanks Habs for 2nd season SO
Mikko Rantanen scores 1st career hat trick
Jason Pominville nets 4 pts in win over WPG
Ben Bishop collects first shutout of 2016-17
Nikita Kucherov picks up 2G in win over LAK
Brandon Dubinsky scores 1G, 2A in OT win
Jake Allen shuts out Senators on Tuesday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
2016 segmentation?: Kevin Harvick 2nd
Brad Keselowski 2nd-best at Pocono
2016 segmentation?: Kyle Busch third
Joey Logano 2nd-best at Phoenix
Derrike Cope returns to Cup series
Rhodes full-time in XFINITY Series in 2017
Smithley in JDM's No. 0 Camaro in 2017
Chastain back with JD Motorsports in 2017
Chris Eggleston back to contend for 2nd title
Ben Kennedy to share RCR's No. 2 Chevy Camaro
Watkins Glen segments revealed
Brad Keselowski 3rd-best at Texas
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Vaughn Taylor returns for AT&T Pro-Am defense
Reifers backs out of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Els OUT; Hoge IN at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Coletta set for PGA TOUR debut @ Pebble Beach
Two-time Malaysian winner Westwood returns
Schwartzel dusting off cobwebs for Maybank
Patrick Cantlay returns from 816-day hiatus
Fraser with low key prep for Maybank defense
Simpson closes with 64; loses 4-hole playoff
Matsuyama wins back-to-back playoffs at WMPO
Spaun career-best T4; back-to-back top 10s
Oosthuizen wraps WMPO debut w/ bogey-free 65
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
49ers to use a 'competitive/toughness grade'
Reuter: OL Dion Dawkins is a 1st round talent
Report: LSU swipes USC RB coach Robinson
Four-star 2018 ATH Woodbey commits to OSU
SBN: Saban, Sark's relationship deteriorated
Army fines Bateman for Wakeyleaks involvement
Schultz: Sarkisian to be Falcons next OC
Jarrad Davis will sit out NFL Combine drills
NFL exec: Bama's Reuben Foster is not a MLB
Trubisky is a big fan of the Cleveland Browns
Attorney may bring lawsuit against Minnesota
Mixon didn't receive Rd. 1 grade from board
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
No short-cuts on the road to recovery
Pickford faces a battle to regain No.1 spot
LFC hope Lovren knee injury is not serious
Watford midfielder ruled out for ROS
Aguero unsure over Manchester City future
Caballero ready for goalkeeper battle
Pantilimon progressing nicely from injury
Amartey available for FA Cup replay
FA Cup too soon for Slimani and Ulloa
Fraser thanks Howe for helping him mature
Howe defiant that the Cherries will improve
Saints seek Caceres to cover VVD's injury
Vaughn Taylor
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
40
) / 3/9/1976
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 150
Latest News
Recent News
Vaughn Taylor swooped in to steal victory at last year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and he returns this week for a chance to defend his crown.
Taylor arrived at last year's event fresh off a WD on the Web.com Tour and barely squeaked into the field, originally the first alternate. He eased into the week and positioned himself T8 after round three, but still sat six shots off the 54-hole leader Phil Mickelson. He traded four birdies with two bogeys before making the turn and blitzed the back nine with five birdies. That included four circles in his last six holes to heist the trophy from Mickelson. His win was largely out of the blue, but he did have a pair of top 15s already on his AT&T Pro-Am resume. In the two Pebble Beach rounds with ShotLink, he gained a whopping 9.34 strokes approaching-the-green. Gamers should not expect a repeat of last year, but he clearly likes the layout of this event.
Feb 8 - 1:28 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Three-time PGA TOUR champ Vaughn Taylor is exempt thru the 2017-18 season from his improbable win at the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as a 250/1 pre-tourney outright.
The Virginia native catapulted 347 places in the Official World Golf Ranking (to No. 100) with his come-from-behind win on the Monterrey Peninsula, erasing a six-shot deficit with a final-round 7-under 65. His win, as first alternate and on Past Champion status, came in his 286th career start and was his first since the opposite-field Reno-Tahoe Open in
2005
. It ended up being the 40-year-old's lone top 10 in 24 starts. In total, he made only half of his cuts (12) and posted three top 25s, the final one coming at the Deutsche Bank (T24). Taylor kicked off this season with a T15 at the Safeway Open and chased with a T61 (Shriners) and T60 at the OHL Classic (68-71-67-74).
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 10:32:00 AM
Vaughn Taylor takes his sticks to TPC Boston for his fourth appearance at this week's Deutsche Bank Championship.
Taylor is 2-for-3 at TPC Boston including a solo third in 2005, which came prior to the FedExCup Playoffs era. Since 2007, he's posted a T41 and missed cut here in Norton, Massachusetts. The 40-year-old arrives this week ranked 79th in the FedExCup race, needing to jump inside the top 70 if he wants to advance onto Crooked Stick for next week's BMW Championship. On the season, Taylor ranks 18th in strokes gained approach-the-green but outside the top 120 in all other strokes gained sub-categories.
Wed, Aug 31, 2016 12:39:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Overnight co-leader Vaughn Taylor backed up with a 1-over-par 34-37=71 in today's second round of the Travelers Championship and a two-day total of 5-under 135, down eight places to T9.
The 40-year-old co-led with two others after an opening bogey-free 64. It was his first lead after any round since winning at Pebble Beach in come-from-behind fashion back in February. The Virginia native went off No. 10 tee in R2 and scuffled to a 2-over first half, overshadowing birdies at 11 (25'5") and 13 with bogeys at 10, 12, 17 and 18. He settled down from there, coming home in blemish-free 1-under, adding a birdie at the par-4 seventh from 10'0".
Fri, Aug 5, 2016 07:00:00 PM
Vaughn Taylor returns for AT&T Pro-Am defense
Feb 8 - 1:28 PM
Vaughn Taylor exempt thru 2017-18 season
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 10:32:00 AM
V. Taylor 79th in FEC ahead of Deutsche Bank
Wed, Aug 31, 2016 12:39:00 PM
Overnight co-leader Vaughn Taylor dips to T9
Fri, Aug 5, 2016 07:00:00 PM
More Vaughn Taylor Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
7
0
0
0
0
343
107
0
47
7
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Waste Management Phoenix Open
52
0
0
0
16
45
10
1
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
41
0
0
0
14
53
4
1
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
57
0
0
0
15
50
6
1
0
Tournament of Champions
24
0
0
0
16
49
5
2
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
60
0
0
0
16
45
10
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
61
0
0
0
12
53
6
1
0
Safeway Open
15
0
0
0
18
48
6
0
0
