Vaughn Taylor

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (40) / 3/9/1976
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 150

Vaughn Taylor swooped in to steal victory at last year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and he returns this week for a chance to defend his crown.
Taylor arrived at last year's event fresh off a WD on the Web.com Tour and barely squeaked into the field, originally the first alternate. He eased into the week and positioned himself T8 after round three, but still sat six shots off the 54-hole leader Phil Mickelson. He traded four birdies with two bogeys before making the turn and blitzed the back nine with five birdies. That included four circles in his last six holes to heist the trophy from Mickelson. His win was largely out of the blue, but he did have a pair of top 15s already on his AT&T Pro-Am resume. In the two Pebble Beach rounds with ShotLink, he gained a whopping 9.34 strokes approaching-the-green. Gamers should not expect a repeat of last year, but he clearly likes the layout of this event. Feb 8 - 1:28 PM
Source: PGATOUR.com
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201770 0 0 034310704770
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Waste Management Phoenix Open5200016451010
CareerBuilder Challenge410001453410
Sony Open in Hawaii570001550610
Tournament of Champions240001649520
OHL Classic at Mayakoba6000016451010
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open610001253610
Safeway Open150001848600
 

 