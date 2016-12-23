Vaughn Taylor Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (40) / 3/9/1976 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 150

Vaughn Taylor swooped in to steal victory at last year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and he returns this week for a chance to defend his crown. Taylor arrived at last year's event fresh off a WD on the Web.com Tour and barely squeaked into the field, originally the first alternate. He eased into the week and positioned himself T8 after round three, but still sat six shots off the 54-hole leader Phil Mickelson. He traded four birdies with two bogeys before making the turn and blitzed the back nine with five birdies. That included four circles in his last six holes to heist the trophy from Mickelson. His win was largely out of the blue, but he did have a pair of top 15s already on his AT&T Pro-Am resume. In the two Pebble Beach rounds with ShotLink, he gained a whopping 9.34 strokes approaching-the-green. Gamers should not expect a repeat of last year, but he clearly likes the layout of this event. Source: PGATOUR.com

Three-time PGA TOUR champ Vaughn Taylor is exempt thru the 2017-18 season from his improbable win at the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as a 250/1 pre-tourney outright. The Virginia native catapulted 347 places in the Official World Golf Ranking (to No. 100) with his come-from-behind win on the Monterrey Peninsula, erasing a six-shot deficit with a final-round 7-under 65. His win, as first alternate and on Past Champion status, came in his 286th career start and was his first since the opposite-field Reno-Tahoe Open in 2005. It ended up being the 40-year-old's lone top 10 in 24 starts. In total, he made only half of his cuts (12) and posted three top 25s, the final one coming at the Deutsche Bank (T24). Taylor kicked off this season with a T15 at the Safeway Open and chased with a T61 (Shriners) and T60 at the OHL Classic (68-71-67-74).

Vaughn Taylor takes his sticks to TPC Boston for his fourth appearance at this week's Deutsche Bank Championship. Taylor is 2-for-3 at TPC Boston including a solo third in 2005, which came prior to the FedExCup Playoffs era. Since 2007, he's posted a T41 and missed cut here in Norton, Massachusetts. The 40-year-old arrives this week ranked 79th in the FedExCup race, needing to jump inside the top 70 if he wants to advance onto Crooked Stick for next week's BMW Championship. On the season, Taylor ranks 18th in strokes gained approach-the-green but outside the top 120 in all other strokes gained sub-categories. Source: PGATOUR.com