Kevin Stadler Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (37) / 2/5/1980 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 250

Making his first start since the 2015 John Deere Classic, Kevin Stadler opened his week at the Digital Ally Open with a 1-over-par 36-36=72, placing him in a share of 129th place after round one. Stadler has been on the sidelines for more than two years, trying to recover from two fractured bones in his hand. A little bit of rust is to be expected after such a long layoff from competitive golf. Stadler traded two bogeys with just one birdie today, playing round one of the Web.com Tour event which got rained out on Thursday. Gamers shouldn't be too concerned about the final result this week, but they should keep a very close eye on Stadler's results in the next few months. When he returns to the PGA TOUR he will have 26 starts remaining on a Major Medical Extension, needing $717,890 to retain his TOUR card.

No news on when Kevin Stadler might return to action. The 36-year-old hasn't teed it up since a missed cut at the 2015 John Deere Classic 75 weeks ago. In the calendar year 2015, he totaled just three events, also missing the cut at the Masters and withdrawing from the Tournament of Champions. Whenever Stadler does return, he'll have 26 starts on a Major Medical Extension to earn 454.420 FedExCup points of $717,890 to retain status. Last we heard, he was still recovering from a broken bone in his left hand from an injury suffered in late-2014.

The wire remains silent regarding the status of Kevin Stadler. He made three starts in 2015 and failed to cash in each. The 35-year-old is fully exempt through 2015-16 for winning the 2014 Waste Management Phoenix Open, but he's seemingly on his way to a Major Medical Extension. There has been no news to explain why he hasn't committed to a tournament much less given one a go since the John Deere Classic in mid-July. All we know is that he was healing from a broken bone in his left hand that stems from an injury suffered in the fall of 2014. Despite the crickets, he's worth a throw-in in a deep salary league where you can forget about him.