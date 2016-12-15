Player Page

Kevin Stadler

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (37) / 2/5/1980
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 250

Making his first start since the 2015 John Deere Classic, Kevin Stadler opened his week at the Digital Ally Open with a 1-over-par 36-36=72, placing him in a share of 129th place after round one.
Stadler has been on the sidelines for more than two years, trying to recover from two fractured bones in his hand. A little bit of rust is to be expected after such a long layoff from competitive golf. Stadler traded two bogeys with just one birdie today, playing round one of the Web.com Tour event which got rained out on Thursday. Gamers shouldn't be too concerned about the final result this week, but they should keep a very close eye on Stadler's results in the next few months. When he returns to the PGA TOUR he will have 26 starts remaining on a Major Medical Extension, needing $717,890 to retain his TOUR card. Jul 28 - 9:47 PM
