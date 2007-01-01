Player Page

Hideto Tanihara

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (38) / 11/16/1978
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 176

World No. 60 Hideto Tanihara pulled off a major shock to put Jordan Spieth’s title bid tight behind the 8-ball after his 4-and-2 defeat in round one of the World Golf Championship-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club.
The match started in style when both players smoothed birdie-3 at the opening hole, Spieth from 12’3", Tanihara from 4’7". They split seven pars in the next eight holes, before Tanihara, who had claimed the 7th with a 16’5" birdie, completed a kick-in par breaker at 10 and then gained the 12th with a par-5 after the American found water with his approach. Now 3-up Tanihara discovered the drink himself on 14, only for Spieth to hand a hole back when flubbing his chip at 15 and failing to rescue par from 20’5". When Spieth needed five swipes, all from off the fairway, to reach the par-5 16th the game was up. The unheralded Tanihara (best of T32 in three WGC appearances going back to 2007) will face Ryan Moore in the second series of matches, whilst Spieth faces a second Japanese challenge in the form of Yuta Ikeda. Mar 22 - 3:19 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201720 0 0 0853512120
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship3200116401320
Sony Open in Hawaii270001945800
 

 