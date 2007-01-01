Hideto Tanihara Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (38) / 11/16/1978 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 176

World No. 60 Hideto Tanihara pulled off a major shock to put Jordan Spieth’s title bid tight behind the 8-ball after his 4-and-2 defeat in round one of the World Golf Championship-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club. The match started in style when both players smoothed birdie-3 at the opening hole, Spieth from 12’3", Tanihara from 4’7". They split seven pars in the next eight holes, before Tanihara, who had claimed the 7th with a 16’5" birdie, completed a kick-in par breaker at 10 and then gained the 12th with a par-5 after the American found water with his approach. Now 3-up Tanihara discovered the drink himself on 14, only for Spieth to hand a hole back when flubbing his chip at 15 and failing to rescue par from 20’5". When Spieth needed five swipes, all from off the fairway, to reach the par-5 16th the game was up. The unheralded Tanihara (best of T32 in three WGC appearances going back to 2007) will face Ryan Moore in the second series of matches, whilst Spieth faces a second Japanese challenge in the form of Yuta Ikeda.

World No. 56 Hideto Tanihara carded a 4-under-par 32-35=67 in the third round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship to reach 4-under 209, up 18 places on the live leaderboard to T18. The 38-year-old is making his second appearance, first since T70 in 2007 at the inaugural edition at the then-named Doral Golf Resort and Spa. Overall, it's his third WGC with a best of T54 at the HSBC Champions back in October, and got into the field after finishing 2nd in 2016 on the Japan Golf Tour's Order of Merit. The 14-time winner on the JGTO kicked off with 75 but enjoyed his second straight 67, carding six birdies and two bogeys in each of the last two rounds. Today, he squared the fifth and seventh, birdieing holes 1, 2, 4, 8 and 9, walking off with a 22-footer for birdie-3 at 18.

Only a late error prevented Hideto Tanihara joining the clubhouse lead in round one of the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth; his 5-under-par 32-35 67 leaves him T2 on the live leaderboard late in the day, one behind Brett Rumford. The Japanese 38-year-old ended 2016 in the form of his life, notching three victories on the Japan Tour to take his lifetime tally on that circuit to 14. All that success, however, has not translated and with the exception of T5 in the 2006 Open Championship he has never cracked the top 15 in 16 starts on the European Tour. If he is to change that, this week could be the one. He raced from the blocks with three birdies from the 1st and although he gave a shot back at the 6th, he immediately bounced back with a brace at 7 and 8. The red numbers came in another pair on the back nine (at 11 and 12) before a bogey at 18 saw him drop out of a tie for the lead with the clubhouse leader Brett Rumford. A pity because he missed the chance to add to a recent end of round one record which reads: T1-T35-T1-T38-T1-T39. Another T1 would have been wonderful.