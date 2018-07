Jason Bohn Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (45) / 4/24/1973 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 180

Due to heavy rain, the final round of the Barbasol Championship was suspended at 12:40 PM ET. One player (of 73) got their respective rounds completed prior to the stoppage and that was World No. 1333 Jason Bohn, who carved out a 3-over-par 38-37=75. The 45-year-old began the day in last place, and playing as a solo, hasn't relinquished that position as yet. He concluded his third appearance on 1-over 289 (68-70-76-75) and on a positive note, has cashed two straight checks after a T30 at last week's John Deere, which was his first made cut since T40 at the 2017 Byron Nelson 61 weeks ago. Source: PGA TOUR Communications on Twitter

Jason Bohn caught fire in round two of the John Deere Classic, twirling a 5-under-par 32-34=66, his low round of the season, to reach 7-under 135 at the midpoint which puts him just outside the top 10 on the live leaderboard. Bohn entered the week with an 0-for-5 record on the season. He's recorded just three rounds in the 60s over his last 33 rounds recorded. He's flipped that script this week after opening with rounds of 69 and 66. During today's round he landed just 11 greens but still managed to drop just one shot. Four of his six birdies were converted from the 3-to-7 foot range but he also kicked in a 33'2" birdie bomb at the par-3 12th hole. Bohn ranks 7th in the field in strokes gained approaching-the-green. We shouldn't jump the gun just yet, but this is very promising to see for fans and gamers who have been waiting for Bohn to find some form.

Making his season debut, two-time Sanderson Farms Championship runner-up is in Jackson, Mississippi, for his 10th appearance. UPDATE: Bohn WD during the weather-suspended second round. He was 2-over thru 17 holes on Friday, 3-over total, destined to MC, and did not return on Saturday morning to complete his round. The 44-year-old was 156th-ranked in OWGR entering last year's edition and checks in this week at 926th. He finished last season a career-worst 206th in the FedExCup standings, missing the FEC Playoffs for the first time since 2011. The Alabama alum cashed just nine times in 28 starts, missing 10 straight cuts to end the season, 11 of his last 12. Overall, he's 8-for-9 at the SFC with four top 25s and three top 10s, including runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2012. The Georgia resident, who suffered a heart attack at the 2016 Honda Classic 87 weeks ago, has not had a top-25 finish since returning to action at the RBC Heritage in April, 2016. Source: PGATOUR.com