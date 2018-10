D.J. Trahan Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (37) / 12/18/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 185

Playing this season on Past Champion status, sponsor invite and World No. 1415 D.J. Trahan finished eagle-birdie en route to a bogey-free, 5-under-par 35-32=67 in the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship for a 54-hole total of 12-under 204, up two places to T3, five short of leader Cameron Champ, who he'll square off against in the final threesome in R4. The 37-year-old is two-time PGA TOUR winner in 293 events, including a P1 at the 2006 Sanderson Farms and more recently, the 2008 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. His last season on fully exempt status was 2012, where he finished 156th in the FedExCup standings, and got eight starts last season with four cashes and one top 25, a T15 at the opposite-field Barracuda. On seven (of 14) fairways and 16 greens in regulation, the Clemson alum carded three birdies at holes 3, 15, and 18, adding a hole-out eagle-2 at 17 from the dirt outline 137 yards away. In total, he played his final four holes in 4-under, including a walk-off 3 from 8'1". The Georgia native, who's No. 1 in GIR at 85.19 percent (46/54), lost 1.258 strokes on-the-green but gained 3.355 on approach and 4.800 tee-to-green, and is also No. 1 thru 54 holes in SG: Approach (8.292) and SG: TTG (11.316).

D.J. Trahan tackled the Country Club of Jackson with a 2-under-par 34-36=70 during round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship, giving him a two-day tally of 7-under 137 to enter the weekend in a share of fifth place. Trahan was in full control of his ball-striking today. He gained 1.15 strokes off-the-tee and then pelted 15 greens in regulation. The putter is what held him back from a low round. He missed five putts from inside nine feet, leading to -1.741 SGP. At the midpoint, Trahan ranks 3rd in strokes gained approach. Trahan is a past champ at this event (Annandale GC) but he also has a T10 on his CC of Jackson resume (2016).

D.J. Trahan tossed together a 5-under-par 35-32=67 during round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship, good for an early spot inside the top 5 on the live leaderboard. Trahan opened his week with a three-putt bogey at the par-4 first hole but he bounced back with seven birdies and just one more bogey for the remainder of his round. Other than a few errant tee balls, his game was firing on all cylinders on day where the weather brought cool and wet conditions. The highlight of his round was a 39'2" hole out for birdie from the greenside bunker at the par-4 eighth hole. Trahan finished T10 here during the 2016 edition but he's missed the cut in each of his last two visits to the Country Club of Jackson. The 37-year-old did win this event back in 2006 when it was the Southern Farm Bureau Classic played at Annandale GC.