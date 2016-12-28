Player Page

D.A. Points

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (40) / 12/1/1976
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 195

Latest News

Recent News

Making his fourth appearance at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club, D.A. Points rocketed out of the gates at the Puerto Rico Open, firing a bogey-free, 8-under-par 32-32=64 to grab the early lead on Thursday.
Taking advantage of prime scoring conditions this morning, Points split 11 (of 14) fairways and pelted 17 greens in regulation. Surprisingly, he didn't take advantage of the easiest holes on the golf course today, circling just one birdie on the four-pack of par 5s. The clear highlight of the round came at the closing par-4 ninth where he holed out from the fairway for an unconventional eagle to walk off the course in style. If he maintains possession of the clubhouse lead by day's end, it will be his third career first-round lead. The previous two he would go on to win (2013 Shell Houston Open and 2011 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am). This round fell one shy of the course record which is shared by four golfers, including James Driscoll twice. Mar 23 - 11:54 AM
More D.A. Points Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201750 0 0 01885624110
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3900016441200
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000427500
CareerBuilder Challenge660001352610
The RSM Classic4500115461000
Safeway Openn/a001819800
 

 