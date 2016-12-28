D.A. Points Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (40) / 12/1/1976 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 195

Making his fourth appearance at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club, D.A. Points rocketed out of the gates at the Puerto Rico Open, firing a bogey-free, 8-under-par 32-32=64 to grab the early lead on Thursday. Taking advantage of prime scoring conditions this morning, Points split 11 (of 14) fairways and pelted 17 greens in regulation. Surprisingly, he didn't take advantage of the easiest holes on the golf course today, circling just one birdie on the four-pack of par 5s. The clear highlight of the round came at the closing par-4 ninth where he holed out from the fairway for an unconventional eagle to walk off the course in style. If he maintains possession of the clubhouse lead by day's end, it will be his third career first-round lead. The previous two he would go on to win (2013 Shell Houston Open and 2011 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am). This round fell one shy of the course record which is shared by four golfers, including James Driscoll twice.

World No. 633 and Web.com Tour grad D.A. Points began 2016-17 at 35th in the Priority Rankings and remained there following the first reshuffle with 9.000 FedExCup points. The Illinois alum played the 2015-16 season on Past Champion status. He made 11 cuts in 18 starts with three top 25s, highlighted by a T14 on a sponsor exemption at the regular-season-ending Wyndham Championship. The recently turned 40-year-old (Dec. 1st) finished a career-worst 184th in the FEC standings, missing the Playoffs for the third straight year, but regained his card with a 17th-place finish in the WCT Finals (excluding The 25) after posting T6-T53-T50. He's cashed one time in three events so far this season, a T45 at The RSM Classic (69-67-71-68). Points has two TOUR titles in 281 career starts, most recently a one-shot win at the 2013 Shell Houston Open where he was the 18-hole leader. He hasn't had a top 10 since the 2013 Barclays.

Sponsor invite D.A. Points bogeyed two of his final four holes but still authored a 7-under-par 29-34=63 in today's third round of the Wyndham Championship to reach 11-under 199, up 33 places to T2, sharing the early 54-hole clubhouse lead with fellow Illini alum Scott Langley. UPDATE: With play completed, Points is T10, seven shy of 54-hole leader Si Woo Kim. The 39-year-old, making his seventh appearance, was originally fifth alternate when the field was published. He began the third frame on 4-under (T35), one inside the cut line, after opening with 70 and a 66 that saw him play his final 11 holes in bogey-free 5-under as he struggled to make the cut. The Pekin, Illinois, native posted week bests in fairways, 11 (of 14), and greens in regulation with 17, contributing to 3.960 in SG: Tee-to-Green. He circled nine birdies, including four straight on holes 4-7, with six dropping from inside of nine feet and a pair of 18-footers at six and 11. Unfortunately, Points squared bogeys on 15 and 18, 3-putting both from less than 35 feet, dampening his otherwise sterling putts per GIR to 1.588.