Nick Watney Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (36) / 4/25/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 180

Taking on The Stadium Course at PGA WEST in round one of the CareerBuilder Challenge, Nick Watney coasted to a bogey-free, 7-under-par 32-33=65 to put himself in a great position as he preps for the easiest two courses over the next two days. Making his eighth appearance at this event, Watney was a perfect 5-for-5 with all top 35s before the course rotation changed in 2016. After back-to-back missed cuts, he appears to have these courses figured out now. Taking on the toughest test (Stadium Course), Watney kept a clean card while circling seven birdies at the Pete Dye design. A hot putter was the biggest asset today, rolling in six putts from the 8-to-13 foot range. Watney also holed out from 41'6" for birdie at the par-4 14th hole. Still trying to regain form after his 2016 injury, the California native is one to watch closely to see if he can piece together three more good rounds.

Nick Watney enters 2018 ranked 187th in the FedExCup race, still searching for a return to form that helped him win five times on the PGA TOUR. Watney started the 2016-17 season on a major medical extension and ended it ranked 120th in the FEC standings. It was good progress for the 36-year-old who made just five starts the season prior, due to injury. Now, 2018 will be a make-or-break year for the Fresno State product. He could either bounce back and again find himself as a top 100 golfer in the world, or he could continue on the path he took in 2017, settling in as a boom-or-bust weekly fantasy candidate. Gamers should keep a close eye on Watney early in the year and be ready to pounce if he shows signs of returned form.

Nick Watney breezed through Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course with a bogey-free, 5-under-par 32-33=65 during round one of The RSM Classic, finding an early spot inside the top 10. Watney started his week on the tougher course, but didn't let that slow him down. He split 11 (of 14) fairways and then pelted 18 greens in regulation. That was good for +1.612 strokes gained off-the-tee and +1.283 strokes gained approaching-the-green. Watney is one of just two golfers (Brice Garnett) to record a score of 65 at the Seaside Course. That sets him up very nicely for a R2 matchup with the (easier) Plantation Course. Watney's only other appearance here (2015 edition) led to an 85th-place finish (MDF). The five-time TOUR winner is searching for his first victory since the 2012 Barclays.