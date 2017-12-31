Welcome,
Article Results
|
Full Depth Charts
Nick Watney
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 4/25/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 180
Latest News
Recent News
Taking on The Stadium Course at PGA WEST in round one of the CareerBuilder Challenge, Nick Watney coasted to a bogey-free, 7-under-par 32-33=65 to put himself in a great position as he preps for the easiest two courses over the next two days.
Making his eighth appearance at this event, Watney was a perfect 5-for-5 with all top 35s before the course rotation changed in 2016. After back-to-back missed cuts, he appears to have these courses figured out now. Taking on the toughest test (Stadium Course), Watney kept a clean card while circling seven birdies at the Pete Dye design. A hot putter was the biggest asset today, rolling in six putts from the 8-to-13 foot range. Watney also holed out from 41'6" for birdie at the par-4 14th hole. Still trying to regain form after his 2016 injury, the California native is one to watch closely to see if he can piece together three more good rounds.
Jan 18 - 6:01 PM
Nick Watney enters 2018 ranked 187th in the FedExCup race, still searching for a return to form that helped him win five times on the PGA TOUR.
Watney started the 2016-17 season on a major medical extension and ended it ranked 120th in the FEC standings. It was good progress for the 36-year-old who made just five starts the season prior, due to injury. Now, 2018 will be a make-or-break year for the Fresno State product. He could either bounce back and again find himself as a top 100 golfer in the world, or he could continue on the path he took in 2017, settling in as a boom-or-bust weekly fantasy candidate. Gamers should keep a close eye on Watney early in the year and be ready to pounce if he shows signs of returned form.
Sun, Dec 31, 2017 11:27:00 AM
Nick Watney breezed through Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course with a bogey-free, 5-under-par 32-33=65 during round one of The RSM Classic, finding an early spot inside the top 10.
Watney started his week on the tougher course, but didn't let that slow him down. He split 11 (of 14) fairways and then pelted
18 greens in regulation
. That was good for +1.612 strokes gained off-the-tee and +1.283 strokes gained approaching-the-green. Watney is one of just two golfers (Brice Garnett) to record a score of 65 at the Seaside Course. That sets him up very nicely for a R2 matchup with the (easier) Plantation Course. Watney's only other appearance here (2015 edition) led to an 85th-place finish (MDF). The five-time TOUR winner is searching for his first victory since the 2012 Barclays.
Thu, Nov 16, 2017 04:33:00 PM
Making his season debut, World No. 377 Nick Watney prepares for his 13th consecutive appearance in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
UPDATE:
Watney missed the cut by
12
on 13-over 73-82=155, the worst score in the field.
The Las Vegas resident is 9-for-12 at the Shriners with six top 25s and four top 10s, highlighted by a solo 2nd in 2011 where he was a 54-hole co-leader. He's posted eight red numbers in his last 10 rounds, leading to T16/2015 and T11/2016, and carded an opening 69 last year before ballooning to 8-over 79 in R2 to MC, but that was just his second start after missing 36 weeks to rest a herniated disc in his lower back. The 36-year-old ended last season, which began on a medical extension, with three straight MCs and at 120th in the FedExCup standings. He went 14-for-25 with five top 25s and one top 10, a T5 at the Zurich teamed with fellow Las Vegas resident Charley Hoffman.
Wed, Nov 1, 2017 08:53:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Watney cards bogey-free 65 at Stadium Course
Jan 18 - 6:01 PM
Watney slow out of the gate during the fall
Sun, Dec 31, 2017 11:27:00 AM
Watney leads the way at the Seaside Course
Thu, Nov 16, 2017 04:33:00 PM
Watney plays his 13th consecutive Shriners
Wed, Nov 1, 2017 08:53:00 PM
More Nick Watney Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
3
0
0
0
0
84
29
0
26
2
3
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
8
23
4
0
1
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
55
0
0
0
17
41
13
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
20
9
1
2
