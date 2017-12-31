Player Page

Nick Watney

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (36) / 4/25/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 180

Taking on The Stadium Course at PGA WEST in round one of the CareerBuilder Challenge, Nick Watney coasted to a bogey-free, 7-under-par 32-33=65 to put himself in a great position as he preps for the easiest two courses over the next two days.
Making his eighth appearance at this event, Watney was a perfect 5-for-5 with all top 35s before the course rotation changed in 2016. After back-to-back missed cuts, he appears to have these courses figured out now. Taking on the toughest test (Stadium Course), Watney kept a clean card while circling seven birdies at the Pete Dye design. A hot putter was the biggest asset today, rolling in six putts from the 8-to-13 foot range. Watney also holed out from 41'6" for birdie at the par-4 14th hole. Still trying to regain form after his 2016 injury, the California native is one to watch closely to see if he can piece together three more good rounds. Jan 18 - 6:01 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201830 0 0 0842902623
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The RSM Classicn/a000823401
OHL Classic at Mayakoba5500017411310
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000420912
 

 