Sean O'Hair

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (34) / 7/11/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 165

As reported by the Valspar Championship's twitter feed, World No. 79 and past champ Sean O'Hair withdrew prior to the start of Round 3 with a neck issue.
A total of 70 players made the cut of even-par 142, 19 on the number, including O'Hair with rounds of 72-70. This is his 12th mid-tourney WD in 317 career starts, first since this same event last year following a first-round 6-over 77. The 34-year-old, winner here in 2008 as well as a playoff loser in 2015, is in the published field at next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, so gamers should keep a close eye on this neck issue going forward. Mar 11 - 8:51 AM
Source: Valspar Championship on Twitter
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201770 0 2 030811325472
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship6500011441511
The Honda Classic110011448801
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am660011033820
Waste Management Phoenix Open470001548810
CareerBuilder Challenge90002243610
Sony Open in Hawaii110001948500
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open100002244420
 

 