Sean O'Hair Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (34) / 7/11/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 165

As reported by the Valspar Championship's twitter feed, World No. 79 and past champ Sean O'Hair withdrew prior to the start of Round 3 with a neck issue. A total of 70 players made the cut of even-par 142, 19 on the number, including O'Hair with rounds of 72-70. This is his 12th mid-tourney WD in 317 career starts, first since this same event last year following a first-round 6-over 77. The 34-year-old, winner here in 2008 as well as a playoff loser in 2015, is in the published field at next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, so gamers should keep a close eye on this neck issue going forward. Source: Valspar Championship on Twitter

World No. 85 Sean O'Hair fashioned a 5-under-par 34-31=65 in the third round of The Honda Classic to post 7-under 203, up 21 spots on the live leaderboard to T7. The 34-year-old chased his opening 66 with 72 in R2, erasing one birdie and one eagle with a couple squares and a triple bogey-7 at the ninth. He squared a lone bogey-5 at the second in R3, overshadowed with six birdies, recording a sterling 1.455 putts per GIR and 4.524 SG: Putting. The Texan lost 0.903 strokes approaching the green, landing 11 greens, but totaled just 24 putts. His split featured three conversions from between six and 10 feet, adding a 21-footer for birdie-3 at 12, a 36'9" bomb for birdie at the par-3 fifth, and a 43-footer for birdie-2 at 15. O'Hair's 65 was his best in 33 laps at the Honda and ninth sub-par lap around the two venues. His previous best was 66 in 2013/R1.

Sean O'Hair enjoyed his opening lap at PGA National's Champion Course, walking off the property with a 4-under-par 33-33=66 to his name. O'Hair arrived with five top 25s at this event in nine tries, four of those coming since the course switched over to PGA National. It's easy to see his love for the layout when you see he traded five birdies with just one bogey, despite missing 10 (of 14) fairways. It was great recovery play that did the trick, gaining 4.518 strokes approaching-the-green to make up for the poor play off the tee. His flat stick helped seal the deal with four putts splashed home from the 16-to-20 foot range. Playing his 29th round at the Champion Course, this ties his career low here, matching the opening round of the 2013 edition. O'Hair finished T28 that week.