Scott Hend Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (43) / 8/15/1973 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 181

Latest News Recent News

Making his tournament debut, World No. 107 Scott Hend painted a career-tying-low 7-under-par 32-31=63 on Moving Day at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational to post 8-under 202, up 11 spots to solo 2nd and good for the low round of the week and the 54-hole clubhouse lead. This is the 43-year-old's 78th career PGA TOUR start and 223rd career round. He's shot 63 one time before, a 9-under version in Round 1 of the no-cut CIMB Classic back in October, riding that to a season-low T7. This is the Aussie's fifth start of the season and eighth overall WGC event with a best of T16 at the 2014 Cadillac (Doral). After opening in 70-69, the Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, resident began T13 on 1-under, six back of 36-hole leader Jimmy Walker. He found six (of 14) fairways and 11 greens in regulation, gaining 0.810 strokes off-the-tee and 1.661 around-the-green. Hend squared a lone bogey-4 at seven (3-putt from 24'4"), smothered by eight birdies at Nos. 1, 5, 6, 8, 10, 14, 15 and 18, six from between 15 and 43 feet, posting 1.455 putts per GIR and 5.709 SG: Putting.

Scott Hend will make his WGC-Bridgestone Invitational debut on the South Course at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio this week. Thanks to his success on the Asian Tour, and more recently the European Tour, the Australian has played plenty of WGC events, but outside of the HSBC Champions event in China he has struggled. His Doral debut was a strong T16, but since then he crashed to a weekend 80-79 for T63 in 2016 and was T65 in the Mexico Championship earlier this season. He’s currently on a nice run of 7-for-8 but, other than a T6 on the Asian Tour to start it, he’s yet to truly ignite. In fact he has only a best of T20 on the European Tour in that run. His weekend at Royal Birkdale was typical: 66 on Saturday, 75 on Sunday. Source: PGATour.com

Scott Hend painted a 2-under-par 35-36=71 in round one of the Nordea Masters at Barseback Golf & Country Club, good enough for T8 on a tough day of scoring on the par 73 by the Swedish coast. It was an up and down day for the Aussie as highlighted by his opening three holes. Hend started out with a bogey-5 at No. 10 and, after a par at 11, jumped into red figures thanks to eagle-3 at 12. After a birdie at 16, Hend's day took more twists as he started his second nine with birdies at 1 and 2 followed by a double bogey-6 at 3. Last year's Asian Tour No. 1 picked off another circle at 5 but finished with a dropped shot at 8 and par at the 594-yard last. Added all up, Hend ended the day inside the top 10 and just three behind pacesetters Renato Paratore and Max Orrin.