Scott Hend

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (43) / 8/15/1973
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 181

Making his tournament debut, World No. 107 Scott Hend painted a career-tying-low 7-under-par 32-31=63 on Moving Day at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational to post 8-under 202, up 11 spots to solo 2nd and good for the low round of the week and the 54-hole clubhouse lead.
This is the 43-year-old's 78th career PGA TOUR start and 223rd career round. He's shot 63 one time before, a 9-under version in Round 1 of the no-cut CIMB Classic back in October, riding that to a season-low T7. This is the Aussie's fifth start of the season and eighth overall WGC event with a best of T16 at the 2014 Cadillac (Doral). After opening in 70-69, the Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, resident began T13 on 1-under, six back of 36-hole leader Jimmy Walker. He found six (of 14) fairways and 11 greens in regulation, gaining 0.810 strokes off-the-tee and 1.661 around-the-green. Hend squared a lone bogey-4 at seven (3-putt from 24'4"), smothered by eight birdies at Nos. 1, 5, 6, 8, 10, 14, 15 and 18, six from between 15 and 43 feet, posting 1.455 putts per GIR and 5.709 SG: Putting. Aug 5 - 4:33 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201720 0 1 0863221941
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship6500010481031
CIMB Classic70022238910
 

 