Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Deadline Drama
Aug 5
Daily Dose: Dominant Debut
Aug 5
The Week Ahead: Brewer Brent
Aug 4
Dose: Goldy Rocks
Aug 4
Podcast: Trade Deadline Talk
Aug 4
Waiver Wired: Add Brad
Aug 3
Daily Dose: Feeling Minnesota
Aug 3
August Top 300 Overall
Aug 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Holliday (back) could be placed on 10-day DL
Phillies place Altherr (hamstring) back on DL
Joyce suspended two games for anti-gay slur
Trumbo (rib) to be activated on Wednesday
Chris Tillman demoted to Baltimore's bullpen
Salvy Perez diagnosed with intercostal strain
Rockies put SP Kyle Freeland (groin) on DL
Pirates to acquire Sean Rodriguez from Braves
Mariners place Felix Hernandez on 10-day DL
Colon notches complete game win over Rangers
Astros' Evan Gattis diagnosed with concussion
Stanton launches two homers in loss to Braves
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Late-Round RB Targets
Aug 5
Wide Receiver Notebook
Aug 5
Live Blog: 12-Team PPR Draft
Aug 4
Dose: Tanny In Trouble
Aug 4
Dose: Fuller Out for Months
Aug 3
Podcast: 6 Preseason Questions
Aug 3
Silva's Early-Camp Top 150
Aug 2
Mock Draft Preview
Aug 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Osweiler expected to start preseason opener
Dolphins 'close to deal' with Jay Cutler
Vikings NT Linval Joseph signs extension
Nelson Agholor to play in the slot?
Report: Dolphins in talks with Jay Cutler
Corey Davis (hamstring) out 'at least a week'
Bills LT Cordy Glenn (foot) may need surgery
Tyler Lockett officially activated from PUP
Jerry Jones doesn't expect Zeke suspension
Steelers ink Tomlin to contract extension
2nd opinion confirms Flacco's injury is minor
Pagano: Marlon Mack can be 'special' player
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
2017 Draft Class Ranks Part 3
Jul 30
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Muscle Watch: The DeMarcus Cousins Edition
Kemba Walker logs 12 minutes in Africa Game
Victor Oladipo named MVP of NBA Africa Game
Ian Mahinmi had minor procedure on left knee
Gallinari expected back on court in September
Rivers loses front office role with Clippers
Luke Babbitt agrees to one-year deal w/ Hawks
Kemba (knee) says he's medically cleared
Hollis-Jefferson to open camp as starting PF
Porzingis says he hopes to remain a Knick
Gerald Henderson to have hip surgery
Joel Embiid expects to be ready for camp
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: Arbitrator awards Schmidt 2 yr/$4.45M
Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to ELC
Coyotes will not rush Dylan Strome
Ryan Strome set for a fresh start with Oilers
Stepan looks to add leadership to Coyotes
Aaron Ekblad feels he learned from tough year
Jakob Chychrun undergoes knee surgery
Canucks GM expects to sign Horvat before camp
Mike Fisher announces his retirement
Source: Eichel, Sabres working on 8-year deal
Duchene wants to focus on what he can control
Calvin de Haan signs one-year deal with Isles
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
I Love New York 355 Stats
Aug 4
DFS: Watkins Glen
Aug 3
Chasing Watkins Glen
Aug 2
Caps After Pocono (Summer)
Aug 1
Wrapup: Pocono and Iowa
Jul 30
Update: Pocono (Summer)
Jul 30
Overton’s 400 Stats
Jul 28
DFS: Pocono
Jul 27
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Keselowski fastest in Glen Happy Hour
Logano on pole for XFINITY Series Zippo 200
Dillon Bassett: Finger Lakes 100 results
Gary Putnam: Stafford 150 results
Boris Said rips splitter off car
Tyler Dippel: Finger Lakes 100 results
DNF for Todd Szegedy in Stafford 150
Jon McKennedy: Stafford 150 results
Collin Cabre: Finger Lakes 100 results
Ryan Preece continues to roll at Stafford
Erik Jones notably fast in Glen practice
Ky Busch posts fastest single lap in Glen P1
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: WGC-Bridgestone
Aug 1
WGC-Bridgestone Preview
Aug 1
Vegas back-to-back in Canada
Jul 31
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
European Open Preview
Jul 24
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hend posts -8 at WGC; career-tying-low 63
DeLaet (back) WDs during R3 of the Barracuda
Werenski grabs first PGA TOUR lead in Reno
Rookie Etulain WD (wrist) at the Barracuda
Overnight leader Pieters dips with R2 70
McIlroy three back entering the weekend @ WGC
Walker sets a 7-under target at Firestone CC
Zach Johnson posts 4-under after R2 67
John Huh sets the 18-hole Barracuda target
Pieters posts blemish-free 65 to lead WGC
McIlroy makes an early move at Firestone CC
Knox takes it low in R1 of WGC-Bridgestone
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 29
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Top Kentucky recruit Bowden cleared by NCAA
Campbell: Butler may be my most talented WR
Lawrence (toe) underwent offseason surgery
UM WR Perry sentenced to year of probation
Ducks' Griffin (knee) working as a slot WR
Kiffin on McNeal: He could be an elite player
Memphis snags an Auburn academic casualty
FSU suspends WR Phillips (fraud charges)
Lamar Jackson up to 212 lbs, says he's faster
Pauline on Chubb: He's a better Derek Barnett
Salisbury thinks Darnold could be USC's best
Bama opts not to suspend Da'Shawn Hand (DUI)
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag's Southampton preview
Aug 5
Bournemouth Season Preview
Aug 4
Manchester City Season Preview
Aug 4
West Ham United Preview
Aug 3
Season Preview: Arsenal
Aug 2
Newcastle Season Preview
Jul 31
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Overall
Jul 31
Huddersfield Town Preview
Jul 28
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ki on track to return next month
England midfielder out of Emirates clash
BPL new boys dealt a major injury blow
Man City continues cuts with Fernando sale
Lallana set to miss months with injury
Shakespeare provides update on Iheanacho
Bilic not worried over Arnie knock
Huddersfield draw Torino in pre-season finale
Double injury blow for Chelsea
Brighton attacker remains on the sidelines
Leicester City confirm Iheanacho signing
No old boys reunion for NUFC right-back
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Scott Hend
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
43
) / 8/15/1973
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 181
Latest News
Recent News
Making his tournament debut, World No. 107 Scott Hend painted a career-tying-low 7-under-par 32-31=63 on Moving Day at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational to post 8-under 202, up 11 spots to solo 2nd and good for the low round of the week and the 54-hole clubhouse lead.
This is the 43-year-old's 78th career PGA TOUR start and 223rd career round. He's shot 63 one time before, a 9-under version in Round 1 of the no-cut CIMB Classic back in October, riding that to a season-low T7. This is the Aussie's fifth start of the season and eighth overall WGC event with a best of T16 at the 2014 Cadillac (Doral). After opening in 70-69, the Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, resident began T13 on 1-under, six back of 36-hole leader Jimmy Walker. He found six (of 14) fairways and 11 greens in regulation, gaining 0.810 strokes off-the-tee and 1.661 around-the-green. Hend squared a lone bogey-4 at seven (3-putt from 24'4"), smothered by eight birdies at Nos. 1, 5, 6, 8, 10, 14, 15 and 18,
six from between 15 and 43 feet
, posting 1.455 putts per GIR and
5.709
SG: Putting.
Aug 5 - 4:33 PM
Scott Hend will make his WGC-Bridgestone Invitational debut on the South Course at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio this week.
Thanks to his success on the Asian Tour, and more recently the European Tour, the Australian has played plenty of WGC events, but outside of the HSBC Champions event in China he has struggled. His Doral debut was a strong T16, but since then he crashed to a weekend 80-79 for T63 in 2016 and was T65 in the Mexico Championship earlier this season. He’s currently on a nice run of 7-for-8 but, other than a T6 on the Asian Tour to start it, he’s yet to truly ignite. In fact he has only a best of T20 on the European Tour in that run. His weekend at Royal Birkdale was typical: 66 on Saturday, 75 on Sunday.
Jul 31 - 7:36 AM
Source:
PGATour.com
Scott Hend painted a 2-under-par 35-36=71 in round one of the Nordea Masters at Barseback Golf & Country Club, good enough for T8 on a tough day of scoring on the par 73 by the Swedish coast.
It was an up and down day for the Aussie as highlighted by his opening three holes. Hend started out with a bogey-5 at No. 10 and, after a par at 11, jumped into red figures thanks to eagle-3 at 12. After a birdie at 16, Hend's day took more twists as he started his second nine with birdies at 1 and 2 followed by a double bogey-6 at 3. Last year's Asian Tour No. 1 picked off another circle at 5 but finished with a dropped shot at 8 and par at the 594-yard last. Added all up, Hend ended the day inside the top 10 and just three behind pacesetters Renato Paratore and Max Orrin.
Jun 1 - 2:03 PM
Scott Hend turned around some poor previous form at the BMW PGA Championship with a top 15 finish last year and he returns to the West Course at Wentworth for another challenge this week.
The Aussie had missed seven of eight cuts and posted a T68 prior to 2016 and his last four laps of the iconic venue had been 82-85-72-79. Hend made a mockery of those numbers by opening up with 65-69 to take the halfway lead and he was still at the top of the leaderboard despite a Saturday 75. However, the struggles returned on Sunday as he slid down to T15 after a closing 78. It's been a difficult season so far for Hend in Europe but he ended a run of three missed cuts by returning to the Asian Tour last week (he's the current No. 1 on that circuit) and taking T6 in the Thailand Open thanks to a final-round 64. This is a serious step up but that could just be the confidence jolt he needed and, added to his excellent performance here last year, for 54 holes at least, Hend could be a sneaky pick.
May 24 - 9:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Hend posts -8 at WGC; career-tying-low 63
Aug 5 - 4:33 PM
Hend readying himself for a Firestone debut
Jul 31 - 7:36 AM
Eagle helps Hend onto R1 Nordea leaderboard
Jun 1 - 2:03 PM
Hend will aim to shine once more at Wentworth
May 24 - 9:00 AM
More Scott Hend Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Stadler
PGA
(684)
2
B. Snedeker
PGA
(679)
3
T. Clark
PGA
(611)
4
M. Kaymer
PGA
(599)
5
S. Piercy
PGA
(559)
6
A. Cabrera
PGA
(559)
7
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(538)
8
B. Curtis
PGA
(515)
9
J. Vegas
PGA
(511)
10
W. MacKenzie
PGA
(473)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
2
0
0
1
0
86
32
2
19
4
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
65
0
0
0
10
48
10
3
1
CIMB Classic
7
0
0
2
22
38
9
1
0
Headlines
Expert Picks: WGC-Bridgestone
Aug 1
Rickie Fowler is trending well ahead of this week's WGC-Bridgestone. Will our experts click on his name this week?
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: WGC-Bridgestone
Aug 1
»
WGC-Bridgestone Preview
Aug 1
»
Vegas back-to-back in Canada
Jul 31
»
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
»
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
»
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
»
European Open Preview
Jul 24
»
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
GOL Headlines
»
Hend posts -8 at WGC; career-tying-low 63
»
DeLaet (back) WDs during R3 of the Barracuda
»
Werenski grabs first PGA TOUR lead in Reno
»
Rookie Etulain WD (wrist) at the Barracuda
»
Overnight leader Pieters dips with R2 70
»
McIlroy three back entering the weekend @ WGC
»
Walker sets a 7-under target at Firestone CC
»
Zach Johnson posts 4-under after R2 67
»
John Huh sets the 18-hole Barracuda target
»
Pieters posts blemish-free 65 to lead WGC
»
McIlroy makes an early move at Firestone CC
»
Knox takes it low in R1 of WGC-Bridgestone
GOL Links
»
FanDuel Golf is better than ever!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved