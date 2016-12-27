Brian Davis Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (43) / 8/2/1974 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 185

Brian Davis preps for his first PGA TOUR start in over a year as he turns his attention to Sedgefield Country Club at this week's Wyndham Championship. The Englishman was last seen on the PGA TOUR in June of 2016 with results that went MC-WD-WD-MC before shutting it down for neck and back pains. He's made five rehab starts on the Web.com Tour over the last 10 weeks and is now going to try his hand on the big stage. Davis has five starts on a medical extension, needing $690,010 to fulfill the terms necessary to return to the Web.com graduate reshuffle category. The 43-year-old has never finished better than T27 at this event (8 starts) and posted nothing better than a T48 in his recent rehab starts. Gamers can safely take the wait-and-see approach with this one. Source: PGATOUR.com

Brian Davis has been out of action for 28 weeks and when he returns to action will have five starts on a medical extension to earn 431 FedExCup points or $690,010. The Englishman went 1-for-9 last season while fighting through neck and back pains. That includes a pair of mid-tournament WDs before ultimately calling it quits for the season in early May. These injuries are nothing new for Davis who sports a lofty number of mid-tournament WDs over his career (14). The 42-year-old has earned an impressive $38,425 per start over his 346 PGA TOUR starts but he'll need to pocket $138,002/event over his next five starts if he wants to fulfill the terms of his medical extension. With five runner-up finishes to his name, Davis spent much of the past decade on the "best to have never won" lists, but he hasn't found the podium since May of 2010.

Brian Davis withdrew from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans following a 2-over-par 37-37=74 in the first round, citing a back injury. UPDATE: Davis returned to action June 9th at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and at 8-over 76-72=148, missed the cut by seven strokes. The Englishman only made it 11 holes at last week's Valero Texas Open before withdrawing due to a neck injury, so he actually made progress today. During this week's navigation he split 10 (of 14) fairways but landed just six greens in regulation. With back-to-back WDs on his resume, gamers should steer clear of Davis until he can compete for an entire week. He moves to 1-for-8 on the season as he plays out of the 40th slot on the Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle. Source: PGATOUR Media (Twitter)