Brian Davis

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Odubel Herrera (hamstring) may return Thurs.
Kyle Seager (illness) sits again Wednesday
Jered Weaver retires from baseball at age 34
Jayson Werth (foot) nearing rehab assignment
Arcia (back) remains sidelined on Wednesday
Heaney (elbow) to make season debut Friday
Brian Goodwin (groin) placed on disabled list
Paxton (pectoral) may resume throwing soon
Gallo hits ninth homer of month, 34th of year
Luis Castillo sharp in no-decision versus CHC
Zach Davies beats Pirates for 14th win of '17
Gary Sanchez homers again in Yankees' win
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Rookie RB Carson mixing in with Seahawks' 1s
Harold Henderson will handle Zeke's appeal
Seahawks add CB Tramaine Brock on 1-year deal
Arians says Jaron Brown is Cardinals No. 2 WR
Glennon 'strong favorite' to start the opener
Delvin Breaux out 4-6 weeks with broken leg
Jaylon Smith to make pro debut on Saturday
John Brown makes clear he's not 100 percent
Ezekiel Elliott's appeal likely to be Aug. 29
'No question' WR Richardson ready for Week 1
Panthers lock Thomas Davis up through 2018
Rey Maualuga working out for LB-needy 'Fins
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Cavs targeting Kristaps Porzingis
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Willie Reed's wife will not press charges
Jahlil Okafor acknowledges trade rumors
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Will Butcher is officially a free agent
Kansas City still on radar for NHL expansion
Shane Prince (ankle surgery) out 4-6 months
Tocchet believes Chychrun will play this year
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
RFA Wennberg still waiting for new contract
Matt Murray feels he is just getting started
Jaromir Jagr remains hopeful for NHL deal
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bell: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
Busch fastest in final BMS truck practice
Brendan Gaughan Food City 300 advance
Brandon Jones Food City 300 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at BMS
Daniel Hemric Food City 300 advance
Austin Dillon pulling BMS Double Duty
Ryan Reed Food City 300 advance
Dirt winner Hessert returns to Springfield
Dale Earnhardt Jr. pulling BMS Double-duty
Matt Crafton UNOH 200 advance
Creed ready for first go on Springfield dirt
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
B. Davis returns to action at the Wyndham
Snedeker OUT indefinitely with rib injury
Wall defends PL Match Play at different venue
Ramsay starts Lawrie Match Play as favourite
W. Simpson set for home game at the Wyndham
Y.E. Yang punches ticket to the Wyndham
Jordan Smith T9 in major championship debut
Oosthuizen T2 at PGA; fourth major runner-up
Thomas wins 99th PGA for first major title
Reed closing 67; bags first top 10 in major
F. Molinari closing 67; career-TOUR-best T2
Oosthuizen bumps to T4 with even-par 71
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Opener in doubt for USC WR Pittman (ankle)
John Franklin III to play wideout at FAU
Ex-Oklahoma QB Robison transferring to FAU
Report: Franklin extension set for discussion
West Virginia WR Simms suspended for opener
Kentucky loses starting LT Mosier to torn ACL
Irish, Badgers announce NFL stadium series
Virginia Tech tabs QB Joshua Jackson to start
Report: Florida suspensions related to fraud
Auburn names QB Jarrett Stidham starter
WVU WR Marcus Simms arrested for DUI
Chicken pox breaks out at San Diego State
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Swansea accepts Everton bid for Sigurdsson
Barry completes West Brom transfer
Stoke bring in Jese but will he get chances?
Feghouli completes Galatasary move
Chelsea star inching closer to return
Tom Lawrence signs for Derby County
Gareth Barry reportedly taking WBA medical
Blow as CPFC winger is sidelined for a month
Newcastle left short in defence
Barkley suffers a setback in training
Chelsea facing midfield dilemma for GW2
Chelsea skipper given three-match ban
Player Page
Brian Davis
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
43
) / 8/2/1974
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Brian Davis preps for his first PGA TOUR start in over a year as he turns his attention to Sedgefield Country Club at this week's Wyndham Championship.
The Englishman was last seen on the PGA TOUR in June of 2016 with results that went MC-WD-WD-MC before shutting it down for neck and back pains. He's made five rehab starts on the Web.com Tour over the last 10 weeks and is now going to try his hand on the big stage. Davis has five starts on a medical extension, needing $690,010 to fulfill the terms necessary to return to the Web.com graduate reshuffle category. The 43-year-old has never finished better than T27 at this event (8 starts) and posted nothing better than a T48 in his recent rehab starts. Gamers can safely take the wait-and-see approach with this one.
Aug 16 - 1:19 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Brian Davis has been out of action for 28 weeks and when he returns to action will have five starts on a medical extension to earn 431 FedExCup points or $690,010.
The Englishman went 1-for-9 last season while fighting through neck and back pains. That includes a pair of mid-tournament WDs before ultimately calling it quits for the season in early May. These injuries are nothing new for Davis who sports a lofty number of mid-tournament WDs over his career (14). The 42-year-old has earned an impressive $38,425 per start over his 346 PGA TOUR starts but he'll need to pocket $138,002/event over his next five starts if he wants to fulfill the terms of his medical extension. With five runner-up finishes to his name, Davis spent much of the past decade on the "best to have never won" lists, but he hasn't found the podium since May of 2010.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 09:58:00 AM
Brian Davis withdrew from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans following a 2-over-par 37-37=74 in the first round, citing a back injury.
UPDATE:
Davis returned to action June 9th at the FedEx St. Jude Classic and at 8-over 76-72=148, missed the cut by seven strokes.
The Englishman only made it 11 holes at last week's Valero Texas Open before withdrawing due to a neck injury, so he actually made progress today. During this week's navigation he split 10 (of 14) fairways but landed just six greens in regulation. With back-to-back WDs on his resume, gamers should steer clear of Davis until he can compete for an entire week. He moves to 1-for-8 on the season as he plays out of the 40th slot on the Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle.
Fri, Apr 29, 2016 02:59:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR Media (Twitter)
Brian Davis played 11 holes during the first round of the Valero Texas Open before withdrawing due to a neck injury.
The Englishman coasted to an even-par 36 on the front nine that included a 36'4" par-saving bomb at the par-4 ninth hole. From there he three-putted at the par-4 10th hole to swallow a double bogey and backed it up with another dropped shot at the par-4 11th. He walked off the course at that point (sitting at 3-over), citing a neck injury. Davis is just 206th in the FedExCup standings and this certainly won't help in that regard.
Thu, Apr 21, 2016 05:05:00 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
B. Davis returns to action at the Wyndham
Aug 16 - 1:19 PM
Brian Davis (neck, back) still sidelined
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 09:58:00 AM
Davis (back) WDs from second straight event
Fri, Apr 29, 2016 02:59:00 PM
Davis (neck) WDs after 11 holes at Valero
Thu, Apr 21, 2016 05:05:00 PM
More Brian Davis Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
6
0
0
0
0
144
42
0
44
2
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Expert Picks: Wyndham
Aug 15
Webb Simpson has fond memories of the Wyndham and should garner a lot of attention across all fantasy formats this week in Greenboro, North Carolina.
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: Wyndham
Aug 15
»
Wyndham Championship Preview
Aug 15
»
Thomas wins the 99th PGA
Aug 14
»
Paul Lawrie Match Play Preview
Aug 14
»
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Aug 8
»
99th PGA Championship Preview
Aug 8
»
Matsuyama romps to WGC win
Aug 7
»
PGA Championship Preview
Aug 7
GOL Headlines
»
B. Davis returns to action at the Wyndham
»
Snedeker OUT indefinitely with rib injury
»
Wall defends PL Match Play at different venue
»
Ramsay starts Lawrie Match Play as favourite
»
W. Simpson set for home game at the Wyndham
»
Y.E. Yang punches ticket to the Wyndham
»
Jordan Smith T9 in major championship debut
»
Oosthuizen T2 at PGA; fourth major runner-up
»
Thomas wins 99th PGA for first major title
»
Reed closing 67; bags first top 10 in major
»
F. Molinari closing 67; career-TOUR-best T2
»
Oosthuizen bumps to T4 with even-par 71
