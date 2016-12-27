Player Page

Brian Davis

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (43) / 8/2/1974
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 185

Brian Davis preps for his first PGA TOUR start in over a year as he turns his attention to Sedgefield Country Club at this week's Wyndham Championship.
The Englishman was last seen on the PGA TOUR in June of 2016 with results that went MC-WD-WD-MC before shutting it down for neck and back pains. He's made five rehab starts on the Web.com Tour over the last 10 weeks and is now going to try his hand on the big stage. Davis has five starts on a medical extension, needing $690,010 to fulfill the terms necessary to return to the Web.com graduate reshuffle category. The 43-year-old has never finished better than T27 at this event (8 starts) and posted nothing better than a T48 in his recent rehab starts. Gamers can safely take the wait-and-see approach with this one. Aug 16 - 1:19 PM
Source: PGATOUR.com
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201660 0 0 01444204422
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 