Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
MLB clears Cuban star Luis Robert to sign
Justin Upton (forearm) remains out Thursday
Correa (hand) back in Astros lineup Thursday
David Price rehab slowed by arm soreness
Troy Tulowitzki out of Jays' lineup Thursday
Harper hits solo home run and a grand slam
Dallas Keuchel improves to 3-0 versus Angels
Carlos Gonzalez exits with bruised right hand
Jayson Werth suffered groin injury vs. Braves
Bruce whacks two home runs for five RBI
Jimenez earns first win with 7 2/3 scoreless
Garrett fans 12 in seven innings vs Orioles
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
|
Full Depth Charts
Will MacKenzie
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
42
) / 9/28/1974
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Will MacKenzie made quick work of TPC San Antonio's AT&T Oaks Course, firing a 5-under-par 33-34=67 during the opening round of the Valero Texas Open to find himself just one off the early pacesetter Branden Grace.
MacKenzie kept the ball in front of him today, splitting 11 (of 14) fairways en route to 12 greens in regulation. From there his short game did wonders. The magic started with a 16'1" birdie splash at the par-4 12th and he would later add an 18-footer at the par-4 fifth hole. MacKenzie would follow that up with a 25'4" hole out from the fringe at the sixth. Overall, he gained 2.433 strokes putting after converting six putts from outside six feet in addition to the hole out from just off the green. Entering the week, the 42-year-old already had a runner-up finish on his Valero resume (2014) but this goes in the books as his new personal best here at TPC San Antonio, eclipsing his previous best of 3-under 69 (R1, 2014).
Apr 20 - 1:22 PM
Will MacKenzie makes his way back to PGA National’s Champion Course for this week's Honda Classic.
MacKenzie is playing the 2016-17 season out of the Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle. He didn't crack the field on merit, but received a sponsor's invite, giving him a chance to increase on his already great course history. In seven events played at this course, he's racked up three finished of T12 or better, missing just one cut. MacKenzie is also coming in fresh off a T14 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am, just two weeks ago. That was his first top 15 since the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, with 20 events in between. The 42-year-old brings a lot of potential this week for gamers looking for an under-the-radar sleeper.
Feb 20 - 9:11 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 506 Will MacKenzie smoothed a bogey-free 33-35=68 in today's final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to finish off his seventh appearance on 7-under 280, up 19 places to T15 with play still in progress.
The Web.com Tour grad's best at Pebble Beach is T13 in 2014 so he may not beat that, but should post his second top 25. More importantly, it's easily a season best in eight starts (T48, Shriners) and his best showing on TOUR since T19-T8 run at last year's Houston Open and opposite-field Puerto Rico Open, 20 and 21 starts ago, respectively. For the week, the North Carolina native had two blemish-free rounds (R2/R4) and totaled 14 birdies against five bogeys and one double.
Feb 12 - 4:13 PM
Opening on the 10th tee at Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Will MacKenzie styled a bogey-free, 4-under-par 34-34=68 during the two-day second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, reaching 5-under 138 as he readies for the third round.
MacKenzie found just nine greens in regulation in round one, while facing the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club. The change of venue and change in weather treated him nicely, as he split 10 (of 14) fairways in round two while splashing 15 greens in regulation. That took a lot of pressure off the flat stick, while also allowing him to take advantage of the par 5s (circling birdies on all four). MacKenzie arrived this week on the heels of three straight missed cuts, but he's off to the races so far as he readies for his round-three battle with Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Feb 11 - 12:31 PM
MacKenzie makes waves in R1 of the Valero
Apr 20 - 1:22 PM
MacKenzie back at comfortable Florida venue
Feb 20 - 9:11 PM
MacKenzie wraps AT&T with bogey-free 68
Feb 12 - 4:13 PM
MacKenzie makes his move in R2 of AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 11 - 12:31 PM
More Will MacKenzie Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
9
0
0
0
0
342
100
2
67
11
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
3
27
5
1
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
14
0
0
0
14
52
5
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
1
5
23
6
1
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
8
36
8
2
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
10
17
7
2
0
The RSM Classic
67
0
0
1
11
49
11
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
50
0
0
0
18
43
10
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
48
0
0
0
16
48
7
1
0
Safeway Open
60
0
0
0
15
47
8
2
0
Headlines
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
Brendan Steele arrives in good form as he preps for a course where he's previously won.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
»
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 18
»
Valero Texas Open: Preview
Apr 17
»
Bryan wins; Donald 2nd; again
Apr 17
»
Shenzhen International Preview
Apr 17
»
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
»
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
»
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
GOL Headlines
»
Grace grabs early lead at Valero Texas Open
»
MacKenzie makes waves in R1 of the Valero
»
Huh heats up early at the Valero Texas Open
»
Wiesberger 2 back before play halted in China
»
Watson cards 66, leads Shenzhen International
»
Walker battles Lyme disease ahead of VTO
»
Course horse Fleetwood makes Shenzhen return
»
Course horse Hoffman back for VTO defense
»
Curtis Luck set for pro debut at the Valero
»
Kevin Na WD opens the door for Wilcox at VTO
»
Bubba heads back to China; snubbed by bookies
»
W. McClain Monday Qs into another Texas event
