Player Page

Will MacKenzie

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (42) / 9/28/1974
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 175

Latest News

Recent News

Will MacKenzie made quick work of TPC San Antonio's AT&T Oaks Course, firing a 5-under-par 33-34=67 during the opening round of the Valero Texas Open to find himself just one off the early pacesetter Branden Grace.
MacKenzie kept the ball in front of him today, splitting 11 (of 14) fairways en route to 12 greens in regulation. From there his short game did wonders. The magic started with a 16'1" birdie splash at the par-4 12th and he would later add an 18-footer at the par-4 fifth hole. MacKenzie would follow that up with a 25'4" hole out from the fringe at the sixth. Overall, he gained 2.433 strokes putting after converting six putts from outside six feet in addition to the hole out from just off the green. Entering the week, the 42-year-old already had a runner-up finish on his Valero resume (2014) but this goes in the books as his new personal best here at TPC San Antonio, eclipsing his previous best of 3-under 69 (R1, 2014). Apr 20 - 1:22 PM
More Will MacKenzie Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201790 0 0 0342100267110
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The Honda Classicn/a000327510
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am140001452510
Farmers Insurance Openn/a001523610
CareerBuilder Challengen/a000836820
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a0001017720
The RSM Classic6700111491100
OHL Classic at Mayakoba5000018431010
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open480001648710
Safeway Open600001547820
 

 