Will MacKenzie Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (42) / 9/28/1974 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 175

Will MacKenzie made quick work of TPC San Antonio's AT&T Oaks Course, firing a 5-under-par 33-34=67 during the opening round of the Valero Texas Open to find himself just one off the early pacesetter Branden Grace. MacKenzie kept the ball in front of him today, splitting 11 (of 14) fairways en route to 12 greens in regulation. From there his short game did wonders. The magic started with a 16'1" birdie splash at the par-4 12th and he would later add an 18-footer at the par-4 fifth hole. MacKenzie would follow that up with a 25'4" hole out from the fringe at the sixth. Overall, he gained 2.433 strokes putting after converting six putts from outside six feet in addition to the hole out from just off the green. Entering the week, the 42-year-old already had a runner-up finish on his Valero resume (2014) but this goes in the books as his new personal best here at TPC San Antonio, eclipsing his previous best of 3-under 69 (R1, 2014).

Will MacKenzie makes his way back to PGA National’s Champion Course for this week's Honda Classic. MacKenzie is playing the 2016-17 season out of the Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle. He didn't crack the field on merit, but received a sponsor's invite, giving him a chance to increase on his already great course history. In seven events played at this course, he's racked up three finished of T12 or better, missing just one cut. MacKenzie is also coming in fresh off a T14 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am, just two weeks ago. That was his first top 15 since the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, with 20 events in between. The 42-year-old brings a lot of potential this week for gamers looking for an under-the-radar sleeper. Source: PGATOUR.com

Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 506 Will MacKenzie smoothed a bogey-free 33-35=68 in today's final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to finish off his seventh appearance on 7-under 280, up 19 places to T15 with play still in progress. The Web.com Tour grad's best at Pebble Beach is T13 in 2014 so he may not beat that, but should post his second top 25. More importantly, it's easily a season best in eight starts (T48, Shriners) and his best showing on TOUR since T19-T8 run at last year's Houston Open and opposite-field Puerto Rico Open, 20 and 21 starts ago, respectively. For the week, the North Carolina native had two blemish-free rounds (R2/R4) and totaled 14 birdies against five bogeys and one double.