Matt Jones Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (37) / 4/19/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 170

World No. 250 Matt Jones labored to a 1-over-par 38-34-72 in the second round of the Barbasol Championship and at 1-under 69-72=141, missed the cut by one shot. A total of 83 players (82 pros, one amateur) made the cut of 2-under 140 so a second cut of low 70 and ties will take place after 54 holes. Jones, a pre-tourney 40/1 outright, was highest up the bookmaker's food chain to MC. After an opening five-birdie three-bogey 69, he outpaced three circles with four squares in R2 on just five (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, posting a dismal 2.000 putts per GIR and -1.686 SG: Putting. The 37-year-old, playing this season on conditional status after finishing 126th in the FedExCup standings, was 138th in the standings entering this week. Other notable early exits include: 141- Brian Stuard; Ryan Brehm ... 144- Brian Campbell ... 145- Dominic Bozzelli; Dru Love ... 147- Ryo Ishikawa.

Matt Jones makes his way back to TPC Deere Run for his eighth appearance at this week's John Deere Classic. The Aussie is 4-for-7 at this event, including a trio of finishes inside the top 10. Only two of his 22 rounds played at TPC Deere Run have been over-par rounds. More recently, he arrives with an 11-for-15 record on the season, currently ranked 137th in the FedExCup race as he attempts to earn back his PGA TOUR card. The Aussie currently ranks 63rd in strokes gained total, it's just a matter of earning enough starts. Given has track record at TPC Deere Run, this week presents a good opportunity to pick up some much-needed FedExCup points.

World No. 217 Matt Jones pieced together a 1-under-par 36-33=69 in the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic to reach 7-under 203, two back of 54-hole leaders Rafa Cabrera Bello, Stewart Cink and Ben Crane. After kicking off in 65-69, the 37-year-old began T6 and that's where he ended. On eight (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, he outpaced bogeys at Nos. 5 and 17 with birdies at 12, 14 and 16, two from 24 inches or less and an 18-footer for birdie-2 at 14. The Arizona State alum posted 1.786 putts per GIR and -0.630 SG: Putting, missing two scoring chances from inside of nine feet and four from inside of 14 feet.