Matt Jones

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (37) / 4/19/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 170

World No. 250 Matt Jones labored to a 1-over-par 38-34-72 in the second round of the Barbasol Championship and at 1-under 69-72=141, missed the cut by one shot.
A total of 83 players (82 pros, one amateur) made the cut of 2-under 140 so a second cut of low 70 and ties will take place after 54 holes. Jones, a pre-tourney 40/1 outright, was highest up the bookmaker's food chain to MC. After an opening five-birdie three-bogey 69, he outpaced three circles with four squares in R2 on just five (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, posting a dismal 2.000 putts per GIR and -1.686 SG: Putting. The 37-year-old, playing this season on conditional status after finishing 126th in the FedExCup standings, was 138th in the standings entering this week. Other notable early exits include: 141- Brian Stuard; Ryan Brehm ... 144- Brian Campbell ... 145- Dominic Bozzelli; Dru Love ... 147- Ryo Ishikawa. Jul 21 - 8:41 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017140 0 0 05801822123121
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
John Deere Classicn/a000524700
The Greenbrier Classic6400014461101
Quicken Loans National3800014421510
FedEx St. Jude Classic180001450710
DEAN & DELUCA Invitational6300013431240
AT&T Byron Nelsonn/a000622710
Wells Fargo Championship6600012451320
Zurich Classic of New Orleans220011947500
Valero Texas Open130001449900
Shell Houston Open4900014461110
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am230001353510
Waste Management Phoenix Open360011547810
The RSM Classicn/a000823500
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open150002143800
 

 