Kevin Streelman Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (38) / 11/4/1978 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 175

Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 138 Kevin Streelman hung up a 6-under-par 33-32=65 in the second round of the Dell Technologies Championship to reach halftime on 7-under 135, up 20 spots to T2, two back of leader Jon Rahm. The 38-year-old landed 10 (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, losing 0.683 strokes off-the-tee but gaining 0.995 approaching-the-green and 1.256 around-the-green. He squared two bogey-5s at Nos. 12 and 4 (3-putt from 9'7"), camouflaged by eight birdies at 10, 13, 16, 17, 1, 2, 7 and 9, three from between 15 and 32 feet, adding a chip-in birdie-3 at 13 from 54'5" away. The Duke alum recorded 1.615 putts per GIR and 3.581 SG: Putting, taking 26 total putts.

Past champ and World No. 139 Kevin Streelman painted a 6-under-par 32-32=64 in the final round of the Travelers Championship to reach 8-under 272, up 35 spots on the live leaderboard to T7 and matching the low round in the clubhouse with Brandt Snedeker and Rory McIlroy. UPDATE: With play completed, Streelman finished T8 and his 64 remained tied for the low round of the day. This 2014 winner was making his 10th appearance and will post a fourth top 25 and should be a fourth top 10. It's his seventh top 25 of the season in 20 starts (third straight) and potentially just a second top 10, joining T4 at the OHL Classic back in mid-November. After kicking off in 69-70-69, the Duke alum began T42 on 2-under, four short of the overnight top 10. He landed 10 (of 14) fairways and pelted 16 greens in regulation, gaining 2.923 strokes tee-to-green. The 38-year-old, who's not won since here in 2014, camouflaged a lone bogey-5 at 14 with seven birdies at Nos. 3, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15 and 18, walking off with a 3 from 25'0", his long of the day. Streelman posted 1.625 putts per GIR and 2.343 SG: Putting, projecting to jump 16 spots in the FedExCup standings to 75th.

World No. 148 Kevin Streelman birdied four of his final six holes en route to a 5-under-par 34-33=67 in the third round of the Memorial Tournament for a 54-hole total of 7-under 209, up 16 spots to solo 8th with play still in progress. UPDATE: With the tournament completed, Streelman finished T13 on 6-under 282 (73-69-67-73). After opening in 73-69, the Illinois native began on 2-under (T24), a distant 12 in arrears to 36-hole leader Jason Dufner. He found 10 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, registering 3.529 SG: Tee-to-Green. The Duke alum squared bogey-5s at 2 (3-putt from 76'7") and 10, camouflaged by eagle-3 at five from 4'8" and five birdies at 9, 13-15, and a walk-off 3 from 14'4". His split featured four circles from between eight and 19 feet, recording 1.786 putts per GIR and 1.119 SG: Putting.