Kevin Streelman
|Team:
|PGA Golfer
|Age / DOB:
|(38) / 11/4/1978
|Ht / Wt:
|5'10 / 175
Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 138 Kevin Streelman hung up a 6-under-par 33-32=65 in the second round of the Dell Technologies Championship to reach halftime on 7-under 135, up 20 spots to T2, two back of leader Jon Rahm.
The 38-year-old landed 10 (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, losing 0.683 strokes off-the-tee but gaining 0.995 approaching-the-green and 1.256 around-the-green. He squared two bogey-5s at Nos. 12 and 4 (3-putt from 9'7"), camouflaged by eight birdies at 10, 13, 16, 17, 1, 2, 7 and 9, three from between 15 and 32 feet, adding a chip-in birdie-3 at 13 from 54'5" away. The Duke alum recorded 1.615 putts per GIR and 3.581 SG: Putting, taking 26 total putts. Sep 2 - 8:01 PM
Past champ and World No. 139 Kevin Streelman painted a 6-under-par 32-32=64 in the final round of the Travelers Championship to reach 8-under 272, up 35 spots on the live leaderboard to T7 and matching the low round in the clubhouse with Brandt Snedeker and Rory McIlroy. UPDATE: With play completed, Streelman finished T8 and his 64 remained tied for the low round of the day.
This 2014 winner was making his 10th appearance and will post a fourth top 25 and should be a fourth top 10. It's his seventh top 25 of the season in 20 starts (third straight) and potentially just a second top 10, joining T4 at the OHL Classic back in mid-November. After kicking off in 69-70-69, the Duke alum began T42 on 2-under, four short of the overnight top 10. He landed 10 (of 14) fairways and pelted 16 greens in regulation, gaining 2.923 strokes tee-to-green. The 38-year-old, who's not won since here in 2014, camouflaged a lone bogey-5 at 14 with seven birdies at Nos. 3, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15 and 18, walking off with a 3 from 25'0", his long of the day. Streelman posted 1.625 putts per GIR and 2.343 SG: Putting, projecting to jump 16 spots in the FedExCup standings to 75th. Jun 25 - 2:59 PM
World No. 148 Kevin Streelman birdied four of his final six holes en route to a 5-under-par 34-33=67 in the third round of the Memorial Tournament for a 54-hole total of 7-under 209, up 16 spots to solo 8th with play still in progress. UPDATE: With the tournament completed, Streelman finished T13 on 6-under 282 (73-69-67-73).
After opening in 73-69, the Illinois native began on 2-under (T24), a distant 12 in arrears to 36-hole leader Jason Dufner. He found 10 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, registering 3.529 SG: Tee-to-Green. The Duke alum squared bogey-5s at 2 (3-putt from 76'7") and 10, camouflaged by eagle-3 at five from 4'8" and five birdies at 9, 13-15, and a walk-off 3 from 14'4". His split featured four circles from between eight and 19 feet, recording 1.786 putts per GIR and 1.119 SG: Putting. Jun 3 - 4:12 PM
World No. 148 Kevin Streelman is in Dublin, Ohio, for the Memorial Tournament and arrives at 95th in the FedExCup standings.
Since joining the TOUR in 2008, the Illinois native has qualified for the FEC Playoffs every year. His career-best finishes in the FEC standings are 25th two times, most recently in 2013. The Duke alum has two TOUR wins in 265 career events, last tasting victory at the 2014 Travelers 78 starts ago. He's 12-for-18 this season with five top 25s and one top 10, a T4 at the OHL Classic back in November. The 38-year-old checks in off a MC (Wells Fargo), T72/MDF (PLAYERS), and T18 last week at the DEAN & DELUCA (68-72-70-68). He's 4-for-8 at the par-72 Muirfield Village GC with three top 25s and two top 10s (T8/2016, T7/2011) and a career scoring average of 71.79 in 24 rounds. May 31 - 12:05 PM