Player Page

Kevin Streelman

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (38) / 11/4/1978
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 175

Latest News

Recent News

Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 138 Kevin Streelman hung up a 6-under-par 33-32=65 in the second round of the Dell Technologies Championship to reach halftime on 7-under 135, up 20 spots to T2, two back of leader Jon Rahm.
The 38-year-old landed 10 (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, losing 0.683 strokes off-the-tee but gaining 0.995 approaching-the-green and 1.256 around-the-green. He squared two bogey-5s at Nos. 12 and 4 (3-putt from 9'7"), camouflaged by eight birdies at 10, 13, 16, 17, 1, 2, 7 and 9, three from between 15 and 32 feet, adding a chip-in birdie-3 at 13 from 54'5" away. The Duke alum recorded 1.615 putts per GIR and 3.581 SG: Putting, taking 26 total putts. Sep 2 - 8:01 PM
More Kevin Streelman Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017240 1 2 09692678210193
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
THE NORTHERN TRUSTn/a0002211030
Wyndham Championship7200011501100
John Deere Classic440011647710
The Greenbrier Classic29000959400
Quicken Loans National1700015451110
Travelers Championship80001648800
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide130011743920
DEAN & DELUCA Invitational1800016421400
THE PLAYERS Championship720007361001
Wells Fargo Championshipn/a0001241010
Zurich Classic of New Orleansn/a001330200
Valero Texas Open53000953811
Shell Houston Open49001953810
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard700015511410
Valspar Championship180001350900
Genesis Openn/a000523800
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1400216421110
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a000919710
Farmers Insurance Open6700012461310
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001232820
The RSM Classic3600018441000
OHL Classic at Mayakoba40002638710
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open610011545920
Safeway Openn/a000528201
 

 