Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Article Results
Full Depth Charts
Scott Piercy
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 11/6/1978
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Scott Piercy pushed his way up the leaderboard in round two of the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, styling a 4-under-par 33-33=66, reaching the weekend in a share of the clubhouse lead on 6-under 134.
Fighting through an illness, Piercy pieced together six birdies to camouflage a pair of bogeys. His irons and wedges were dialed in today as he set up seven birdie looks from inside 11 feet and converted on six of them, with none of his circles coming from long distance. The old adage states, "fear the injured golfer," and that certainly applied to Piercy today as he was cleary not 100% as he navigated Colonial Country Club. His lethargic body language perhaps helped him slow down mentally which helped on the greens as he gained 2.344 strokes putting over the field. Entering the week, he'd lost 10.2 strokes putting over his last 3 starts but currently ranks 9th in the field putting this week.
May 26 - 6:48 PM
World No. 60 Scott Piercy crafted a 4-under-par 32-34=66 in the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson to post 7-under 203, up eight places to T9, five in arrears of 54-hole leader James Hahn.
This is the 38-year-old's seventh appearance with mixed results on his previous six. He owns two top 15s, including a T5 in 2013 (66-68-66-72), but WD after a first-round 72 in 2015 and missed cuts on debut in 2009 and again last year after 65-75. The Las Vegas native and resident checked in off four consecutive stroke-play missed cuts, lowlighted by a
20-over
80-84 at last week's PLAYERS, MCing by
18
and DFL of 145 golfers. All is forgotten, as he opened this week in 68-69, T17 at halftime, and climbed inside the top 10 with eight birdies outpacing two bogeys and double bogey-6 at six (3-putt from 9'6"). It was a mixed bag with the flat stick (-0.301 in SG: Putting), missing two scoring tries from inside of eight feet but walked off with his long of 14'5" for birdie-3 at 18. Piercy was No. 1 in R3 in proximity at
19'5"
and is No. 1 thru 54 holes in SG: Approach-the-Green (9.326), including 4.164 in R3.
May 20 - 7:32 PM
World No. 57 Scott Piercy is at TPC Sawgrass for his seventh appearance in THE PLAYERS Championship and checks in at 60th in the FedExCup standings.
The SDSU alum ended calendar-year 2016 as the No. 36-ranked player in the world so he's heading the wrong direction. He began the fall portion of the wraparound schedule with four top 25s in five events, three of those top 10s and two of those top 5s, but hasn't cracked the top 30 in hist last 10 starts. Since the return from the 6-week break for the holidays, the 38-year-old has missed four cuts with a best of T32 at the no-cut WGC-Mexico. He's 2-for-6 at THE PLAYERS, kicking off with T22 on debut in 2009 and adding T23 last year (70-68-75-71), sandwiching four missed cuts. The Las Vegas native and resident's scoring average in 16 laps over the par-72 layout is 72.63.
May 10 - 3:04 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
World No. 50 Scott Piercy contests his third Masters Tournament and is paired the first two rounds with 2003 champ Mike Weir and first-timer Billy Hurley III.
This is the 38-year-old's third appearance after T29 last year (70-72-79-74) and T54 in 2013. He's a cumulative 16-over-par in the eight rounds with a 74.00 scoring average. The Las Vegas native and resident qualified three ways, twice for being in the Top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings, and the final way from a T2 at last year's U.S. Open at Oakmont CC (PA). Overall, this is his 16th major appearance with seven prior missed cuts and two top 10s, with a T5 at the 2013 PGA Championship joining last year's co-runner-up at Oakmont. Piercy arrives at 40th in the FedExCup standings and off a Group-Stage exit at Match Play (0-3-0). He's 11-for-13 on the season with four top 25s, three of those top 10s, and a best of T3 at the season-opener in Napa.
Apr 5 - 2:34 PM
Source:
Masters.com
Piercy powers through illness in R2 of DDI
May 26 - 6:48 PM
Piercy 66 in R3; leads field in SG: Approach
May 20 - 7:32 PM
Piercy looks for turnaround at THE PLAYERS
May 10 - 3:04 PM
Piercy 40th in FEC ahead of 81st Masters
Apr 5 - 2:34 PM
More Scott Piercy Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
15
0
2
3
0
519
214
5
148
11
3
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
AT&T Byron Nelson
20
0
0
1
16
43
10
2
0
THE PLAYERS Championship
n/a
0
0
0
5
16
11
2
2
Valero Texas Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
19
9
0
1
The Masters
62
0
0
0
7
16
11
2
0
Valspar Championship
n/a
0
0
0
8
19
8
1
0
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
32
0
0
1
14
43
13
1
0
Genesis Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
23
7
0
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
55
0
0
0
14
46
12
0
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
73
0
0
0
12
45
15
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
41
0
0
1
18
41
12
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
57
0
0
0
18
44
9
1
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
4
0
0
0
26
38
7
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
24
0
0
0
23
39
9
1
0
CIMB Classic
10
0
0
1
19
44
8
0
0
Safeway Open
3
0
0
1
21
43
7
0
0
