Scott Piercy

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (38) / 11/6/1978
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 185

Scott Piercy pushed his way up the leaderboard in round two of the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, styling a 4-under-par 33-33=66, reaching the weekend in a share of the clubhouse lead on 6-under 134.
Fighting through an illness, Piercy pieced together six birdies to camouflage a pair of bogeys. His irons and wedges were dialed in today as he set up seven birdie looks from inside 11 feet and converted on six of them, with none of his circles coming from long distance. The old adage states, "fear the injured golfer," and that certainly applied to Piercy today as he was cleary not 100% as he navigated Colonial Country Club. His lethargic body language perhaps helped him slow down mentally which helped on the greens as he gained 2.344 strokes putting over the field. Entering the week, he'd lost 10.2 strokes putting over his last 3 starts but currently ranks 9th in the field putting this week. May 26 - 6:48 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017150 2 3 05192145148113
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
AT&T Byron Nelson2000116431020
THE PLAYERS Championshipn/a0005161122
Valero Texas Openn/a000719901
The Masters620007161120
Valspar Championshipn/a000819810
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship3200114431310
Genesis Openn/a000623700
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5500014461200
Waste Management Phoenix Open7300012451500
CareerBuilder Challenge4100118411200
Sony Open in Hawaii570001844910
OHL Classic at Mayakoba40002638710
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open240002339910
CIMB Classic100011944800
Safeway Open30012143700
 

 