Scott Piercy Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (38) / 11/6/1978 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 185

Latest News Recent News

Scott Piercy pushed his way up the leaderboard in round two of the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, styling a 4-under-par 33-33=66, reaching the weekend in a share of the clubhouse lead on 6-under 134. Fighting through an illness, Piercy pieced together six birdies to camouflage a pair of bogeys. His irons and wedges were dialed in today as he set up seven birdie looks from inside 11 feet and converted on six of them, with none of his circles coming from long distance. The old adage states, "fear the injured golfer," and that certainly applied to Piercy today as he was cleary not 100% as he navigated Colonial Country Club. His lethargic body language perhaps helped him slow down mentally which helped on the greens as he gained 2.344 strokes putting over the field. Entering the week, he'd lost 10.2 strokes putting over his last 3 starts but currently ranks 9th in the field putting this week.

World No. 60 Scott Piercy crafted a 4-under-par 32-34=66 in the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson to post 7-under 203, up eight places to T9, five in arrears of 54-hole leader James Hahn. This is the 38-year-old's seventh appearance with mixed results on his previous six. He owns two top 15s, including a T5 in 2013 (66-68-66-72), but WD after a first-round 72 in 2015 and missed cuts on debut in 2009 and again last year after 65-75. The Las Vegas native and resident checked in off four consecutive stroke-play missed cuts, lowlighted by a 20-over 80-84 at last week's PLAYERS, MCing by 18 and DFL of 145 golfers. All is forgotten, as he opened this week in 68-69, T17 at halftime, and climbed inside the top 10 with eight birdies outpacing two bogeys and double bogey-6 at six (3-putt from 9'6"). It was a mixed bag with the flat stick (-0.301 in SG: Putting), missing two scoring tries from inside of eight feet but walked off with his long of 14'5" for birdie-3 at 18. Piercy was No. 1 in R3 in proximity at 19'5" and is No. 1 thru 54 holes in SG: Approach-the-Green (9.326), including 4.164 in R3.

World No. 57 Scott Piercy is at TPC Sawgrass for his seventh appearance in THE PLAYERS Championship and checks in at 60th in the FedExCup standings. The SDSU alum ended calendar-year 2016 as the No. 36-ranked player in the world so he's heading the wrong direction. He began the fall portion of the wraparound schedule with four top 25s in five events, three of those top 10s and two of those top 5s, but hasn't cracked the top 30 in hist last 10 starts. Since the return from the 6-week break for the holidays, the 38-year-old has missed four cuts with a best of T32 at the no-cut WGC-Mexico. He's 2-for-6 at THE PLAYERS, kicking off with T22 on debut in 2009 and adding T23 last year (70-68-75-71), sandwiching four missed cuts. The Las Vegas native and resident's scoring average in 16 laps over the par-72 layout is 72.63. Source: PGATOUR.com