Camilo Villegas Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (35) / 1/7/1982 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 160

Camilo Villegas finished 25 holes at 7-over before withdrawing from this week's DEAN & DELUCA Invitational. There is no injury cited at the time. Villegas opened his week with a 5-over-par 37-38=75 that included just one birdie. The 35-year-old missed two putts from inside six feet along the way. He kicked off his second round on the back nine and kept the short-range misses coming. He missed putts from 5'4", 7'4", and 4'3" over his opening seven holes. Then at the par-4 17th he found water off the tee and later missed two putts from inside five feet. That was the last we saw of Villegas. There was no injury cited at the time of WD, but given the play-by-play directly before the WD, there is a decent chance this is a "frustation WD".

Playing this season on Past Champion status, sponsor invite and World No. 335 Camilo Villegas pieced together a 2-under-par 32-38=70 in today's final round of the Valero Texas Open to conclude on 6-under 282, up two places to T10, his second top 10 this season in 13 starts, joining a P2 at The RSM Classic. This was the 35-year-old's fifth VTO and first time completing 72 holes. His previous best was T77/MDF in 2014 (71-73-80). After kicking off in progressively better laps of 73-70, he fired a 69 on Moving Day, the second-best round on a blustery Saturday. The Florida alum began the final frame on 4-under (T12), four back of 54-hole leader and eventual champ Kevin Chappell but just two adrift of the overnight top 10. He exchanged birdie-3 at one with bogey-6 at two, and then connected four straight circles on holes 3-6 to turn 4-under. The Colombian stalled out from there, squaring the 10th and doubling the par-4 11th before a final birdie at 15. He mustered six (of 14) fairways and 10 greens in regulation, but if not already in on merit, his T10 will get him an exemption into the Wells Fargo in two weeks.

Camilo Villegas looks to make the most out of a sponsor's exemption into this week's RBC Heritage, turning his attention to Harbour Town Golf Links. Playing this season on Past Champions status, the four-time PGA TOUR winner is 5-for-11, sitting at 78th in the FedExCup standings. He's on good pace to regain his full status, but a sponsor invite this week will certainly help his cause, since every FedExCup Point matters in the end. The Colombian if 8-for-11 at this event, including a trio of top 10s (T7/2008, T5/2010, T9, 2013). After piecing together 32 top 10s from 2006 to 2011, Villegas has collected just four more top 25s in the six years since. His best years are clearly behind him, but the Florida Gator is still capable of popping up on the leaderboard every now and then. Source: PGATOUR.com