Camilo Villegas

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (35) / 1/7/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 160

Recent News

Camilo Villegas finished 25 holes at 7-over before withdrawing from this week's DEAN & DELUCA Invitational. There is no injury cited at the time.
Villegas opened his week with a 5-over-par 37-38=75 that included just one birdie. The 35-year-old missed two putts from inside six feet along the way. He kicked off his second round on the back nine and kept the short-range misses coming. He missed putts from 5'4", 7'4", and 4'3" over his opening seven holes. Then at the par-4 17th he found water off the tee and later missed two putts from inside five feet. That was the last we saw of Villegas. There was no injury cited at the time of WD, but given the play-by-play directly before the WD, there is a decent chance this is a "frustation WD". May 26 - 12:29 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017130 1 2 0415171299180
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Wells Fargo Championshipn/a000523620
Zurich Classic of New Orleans140002442510
Valero Texas Open1000020391210
RBC Heritagen/a000723510
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCardn/a000720630
The Honda Classicn/a0005181120
Genesis Openn/a000722610
Waste Management Phoenix Open2400021401010
Farmers Insurance Open5400016411410
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001135710
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a001721610
The RSM Classic20002248410
OHL Classic at Mayakoba280011943720
 

 