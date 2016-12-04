Player Page

Brett Rumford

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (39) / 7/27/1977
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 163

Latest News

Recent News

Brett Rumford used local knowledge to scorch Lake Karrinyup with a 6-under-par 33-33=66 in the first round of the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth, enough to earn him the clubhouse lead after the morning wave completed, one clear of a group of five one stroke back.
The five-time European Tour winner and Perth native provided the Tour's website with a course guide earlier in the week and he quickly proved it was no fool's errand as he posted red across the board. He opened (on the back nine) with a pair of birdies at 10 and 11, and added another brace at 14 and 15 following bogey at 13. The front nine witnessed ticks spread at 1, 4 and 7. The swift start should surprise no-one: in six previous starts on the course he ranked T7 or better four times after 18 holes. History also suggests he's a good chance of making Sunday's match play: he's 3-for-6 at ranking T24 or higher at 54 holes. "It's a different game this week," he said after his day's work. "Top 24 and top eight are the aims. I think just getting your foot in the door is the number one priority regardless of how well you score." Feb 16 - 3:02 AM
Source: Twitter
More Brett Rumford Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201410 0 0 043901640
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 