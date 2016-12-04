Welcome,
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Brett Rumford
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
39
) / 7/27/1977
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 163
Latest News
Recent News
Brett Rumford used local knowledge to scorch Lake Karrinyup with a 6-under-par 33-33=66 in the first round of the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth, enough to earn him the clubhouse lead after the morning wave completed, one clear of a group of five one stroke back.
The five-time European Tour winner and Perth native provided the Tour's website with a course guide earlier in the week and he quickly proved it was no fool's errand as he posted red across the board. He opened (on the back nine) with a pair of birdies at 10 and 11, and added another brace at 14 and 15 following bogey at 13. The front nine witnessed ticks spread at 1, 4 and 7. The swift start should surprise no-one: in six previous starts on the course he ranked T7 or better four times after 18 holes. History also suggests he's a good chance of making Sunday's match play: he's 3-for-6 at ranking T24 or higher at 54 holes. "It's a different game this week," he said after his day's work. "Top 24 and top eight are the aims. I think just getting your foot in the door is the number one priority regardless of how well you score."
Feb 16 - 3:02 AM
Source:
Twitter
Brett Rumford will get a first look at Glendower GC when he pegs it up in this week's South African Open, an event he last contested in 2004.
The Aussie has good, if distant, memories of his appearance at Erinvale 11 years ago as he held the first-round lead after a 64 and went on to finish T9. Rumford has also performed well in other events in South Africa down the years with a T7 in last season's Tshwane Open giving him a third top 12 in his last five appearances in the country. The 39-year-old, a five-time winner on the European Tour, is 12th on this season's Race to Dubai after a solo fifth in his home Australian PGA Championship and a T25 in the Hong Kong Open, both those events taking place before the Christmas break.
Jan 11 - 4:47 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
With a final-round 5-under-par 35-32=67 at his home Australian PGA Championship, Brett Rumford jumped five spots on the leaderboard to finish solo fifth at 10-under 278.
That was a distant nine shots behind winner Harold Varner III but is a reminder to gamers that Rumford is always a man to respect on his own turf. This is now his fourth top 10 in the last five events and he's been outside the top 20 in just two of his last 14 starts in Australia. Today, he looked as if he might slip back into the pack after opening with eight straight pars but the birdies did eventually come. Rumford was rewarded with his patience and delivered a trio of par breakers at 8, 9 and 10 before splashing further red at 15 and 17 to secure his top five slot. The 67 was his best round of the week by two shots.
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 03:32:00 AM
Brett Rumford will make a third visit to Diamond CC at this week’s Lyoness Open in Atzenbrugg, Austria.
The Australian’s season so far has been built on back-to-back T7s at the Perth International and Tshwane Open. But in the last two weeks he’s added a rather less welcome back-to-back pairing - of missed cuts at Wentworth and Bro Hof Slott, shooting ignominious rounds of 78-82-76-76 in the process. It’s also worth noting that he closed the Irish Open the week before that spell with two 74s. Better news is that he’ll have solid memories of the event. He was T14 in 2009 and has finished T30 (in 2012) and T32 (in 2014) since the tournament moved to Diamond CC.
Tue, Jun 7, 2016 12:07:00 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Rumford makes early World Super Six running
Feb 16 - 3:02 AM
Feb 16 - 3:02 AM
Rumford returns to SA Open after 11-year gap
Jan 11 - 4:47 AM
Jan 11 - 4:47 AM
Rumford banks top 5 finish in Australian PGA
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 03:32:00 AM
Rumford needs to arrest run of high scoring
Tue, Jun 7, 2016 12:07:00 PM
More Brett Rumford Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2014
1
0
0
0
0
43
9
0
16
4
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
