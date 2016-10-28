Eric Axley Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (44) / 4/22/1974 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 185

Making just his fifth start of the PGA TOUR season, World No. 370 Eric Axley painted a bogey-free, 6-under-par 33-32=65 in the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson to reach 11-under 131, up nine spots on the live leaderboard to T3, four back of leader Marc Leishman. The 43-year-old, who celebrates his birthday in four days (May 22nd), hasn't played full-time on TOUR since the 2015 season (finished 189th in the FedExCup standings). He's played primarily on the Web.com Tour the last three seasons and bagged his second win in 102 events at the North Mississippi Classic three starts ago, currently ranked 10th on the money list. The Tennessean owns one TOUR win in 192 events, the 2006 Valero Texas Open during his rookie campaign, and has qualified for the FEC Playoffs just one time, finishing 63rd in the FEC standings in 2008. This will be his first time in the top 10 thru 36 holes on the main stage since T6 at the 2015 RBC Canadian Open (finished T58). Axley carded six birdies in R2 on 15 greens in regulation, posting 1.641 SG: Approach and 2.622 SG: Putting.

Eric Axley put himself in the mix through two rounds at the Sanderson Farms Championship, recording a 4-under-par 33-35=58 today to reach 7-under 137 on the week. The lefty is making his 10th appearance at this event, and third straight since the move to the Country Club of Jackson. In his previous two trips, he's posted even-par 144 to miss the cut. He's improved by seven strokes this time around, using his short game as the primary asset, currently ranked top 25 in strokes gained around-the-green as well as putting. Axley posted a 3-for-7 record last season while playing on Past Champion status. His last top 10 came back at the 2008 edition of the Barracuda Championship.

Tennessee native and resident Eric Axley rallied for a 2-under-par 32-36=68 in today's second round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis for a two-day total of 3-under 137, up 10 places on the live leaderboard to T16. The East Tennessee State product is playing this season on Past Champion status and this is only his fourth start, first since a missed cut at the PRO as an alternate. He was fifth alternate on Friday when the field was published, but several players that sectional-qualified for the U.S. Open WD, so the Knoxville resident gets some rare action. This is his seventh St. Jude with a best of T21 in 2007. The 42-year-old kicked off with a four-birdie three-bogey 69 in R1 and chased with five birdies against three in R2. He went off No. 10 tee and went out in 1-over, but rebounded for a bogey-free inward half, circling holes 1, 4 and 6.