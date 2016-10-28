Player Page

Eric Axley

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (44) / 4/22/1974
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 185

Making just his fifth start of the PGA TOUR season, World No. 370 Eric Axley painted a bogey-free, 6-under-par 33-32=65 in the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson to reach 11-under 131, up nine spots on the live leaderboard to T3, four back of leader Marc Leishman.
The 43-year-old, who celebrates his birthday in four days (May 22nd), hasn't played full-time on TOUR since the 2015 season (finished 189th in the FedExCup standings). He's played primarily on the Web.com Tour the last three seasons and bagged his second win in 102 events at the North Mississippi Classic three starts ago, currently ranked 10th on the money list. The Tennessean owns one TOUR win in 192 events, the 2006 Valero Texas Open during his rookie campaign, and has qualified for the FEC Playoffs just one time, finishing 63rd in the FEC standings in 2008. This will be his first time in the top 10 thru 36 holes on the main stage since T6 at the 2015 RBC Canadian Open (finished T58). Axley carded six birdies in R2 on 15 greens in regulation, posting 1.641 SG: Approach and 2.622 SG: Putting. May 18 - 3:09 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201830 0 0 01093523220
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship5400116411220
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4700114451200
Safeway Openn/a000523800
 

 