Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Paul DeJong diagnosed with fractured hand
Dansby Swanson (wrist) to be activated Sat.
Teoscar Hernandez (back) expected back Sat.
Juan Lagares (toe surgery) out for season
Jake Lamb activated from disabled list
Clayton Kershaw (biceps) nears mound work
Pirates place Starling Marte (oblique) on DL
Bucs officially recall top prospect Meadows
Belt homers in fourth consecutive contest
Davis' perfect night at the dish propels A's
Justin Upton (hand) considered day-to-day
Betts hits, runs, does it all in win over O's
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Player Page
Full Depth Charts
Eric Axley
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
44
) / 4/22/1974
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Making just his fifth start of the PGA TOUR season, World No. 370 Eric Axley painted a bogey-free, 6-under-par 33-32=65 in the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson to reach 11-under 131, up nine spots on the live leaderboard to T3, four back of leader Marc Leishman.
The 43-year-old, who celebrates his birthday in four days (May 22nd), hasn't played full-time on TOUR since the 2015 season (finished 189th in the FedExCup standings). He's played primarily on the Web.com Tour the last three seasons and bagged his second win in 102 events at the North Mississippi Classic three starts ago, currently ranked 10th on the money list. The Tennessean owns one TOUR win in 192 events, the 2006 Valero Texas Open during his rookie campaign, and has qualified for the FEC Playoffs just one time, finishing 63rd in the FEC standings in 2008. This will be his first time in the top 10 thru 36 holes on the main stage since T6 at the 2015 RBC Canadian Open (finished T58). Axley carded six birdies in R2 on 15 greens in regulation, posting 1.641 SG: Approach and 2.622 SG: Putting.
May 18 - 3:09 PM
Eric Axley put himself in the mix through two rounds at the Sanderson Farms Championship, recording a 4-under-par 33-35=58 today to reach 7-under 137 on the week.
The lefty is making his 10th appearance at this event, and third straight since the move to the Country Club of Jackson. In his previous two trips, he's posted even-par 144 to miss the cut. He's improved by seven strokes this time around, using his short game as the primary asset, currently ranked top 25 in strokes gained around-the-green as well as putting. Axley posted a 3-for-7 record last season while playing on Past Champion status. His last top 10 came back at the 2008 edition of the Barracuda Championship.
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 06:25:00 PM
Tennessee native and resident Eric Axley rallied for a 2-under-par 32-36=68 in today's second round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis for a two-day total of 3-under 137, up 10 places on the live leaderboard to T16.
The East Tennessee State product is playing this season on Past Champion status and this is only his fourth start, first since a missed cut at the PRO as an alternate. He was fifth alternate on Friday when the field was published, but several players that sectional-qualified for the U.S. Open WD, so the Knoxville resident gets some rare action. This is his seventh St. Jude with a best of T21 in 2007. The 42-year-old kicked off with a four-birdie three-bogey 69 in R1 and chased with five birdies against three in R2. He went off No. 10 tee and went out in 1-over, but rebounded for a bogey-free inward half, circling holes 1, 4 and 6.
Fri, Jun 10, 2016 01:11:00 PM
Eric Axley arrives at Sea Island Resort's Seaside Course in preparation of this week's RSM Classic.
Playing on Past Champion status, Axley tries to make the most of any opportunity he gets to tee it up. The lefty has posted top 50s in both appearances here, but nothing inside the top 20. Both courses this week allow the golfers to keep the driver in the bag, which should benefit a golfer like Axley who relies on course management rather than distance.
Wed, Nov 18, 2015 06:12:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Journey-man Axley bogey-free 65 in R2 @ AT&T
May 18 - 3:09 PM
Axley steady through two rounds at the SFC
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 06:25:00 PM
Tennessee's Axley making a rare TOUR start
Fri, Jun 10, 2016 01:11:00 PM
Axley a fit for the course at The RSM Classic
Wed, Nov 18, 2015 06:12:00 PM
More Eric Axley Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
3
0
0
0
0
109
35
2
32
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
54
0
0
1
16
41
12
2
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
47
0
0
1
14
45
12
0
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
23
8
0
0
The Roundup: Off the Leish
May 17
Marc Leishman torched Trinity Forest for a 61 to open up a three-shot lead after day one of the AT&T Byron Nelson
