Luke List

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (32) / 1/14/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 180

World No. 169 Luke List painted a 7-under-par 32-33=65 on Moving Day at the Shell Houston Open to reach 12-under 204, up 13 places to solo 4th, five back of 54-hole leader Sung Kang.
The 32-year-old fired the low lap of the day and it was 8.444 strokes better than the field average. After opening in 68-71, he began T17 on 5-under, 11 adrift of Kang. The Vanderbilt alum squared a lone bogey-5 at the second, missing a par-saver from 3'7", but silenced it with eight birdies, including five straight on holes 6-10. He landed nine (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, gaining 2.165 strokes off-the-tee contributing to 6.743 strokes tee-to-green, leading in the former with a cumulative 5.735. The Jupiter, Florida, resident's split featured two conversions from between 14 and 25 feet with the other six dropping from inside of eight feet. Apr 1 - 6:51 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017120 0 1 0462182689152
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard170001547820
Valspar Championship270001646721
The Honda Classic5200016401420
Genesis Openn/a000721710
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a000625320
Farmers Insurance Openn/a001424610
CareerBuilder Challenge4100120391020
Sony Open in Hawaii130012043710
The RSM Classic130001850220
OHL Classic at Mayakoba70012145401
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open150021843900
Safeway Open2600021391200
 

 