Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Article Results
Coyotes will get Shane Doan (LBI) back Friday
Full Depth Charts
Luke List
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 1/14/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 180
Latest News
Recent News
World No. 169 Luke List painted a 7-under-par 32-33=65 on Moving Day at the Shell Houston Open to reach 12-under 204, up 13 places to solo 4th, five back of 54-hole leader Sung Kang.
The 32-year-old fired the
low lap
of the day and it was
8.444
strokes better than the field average. After opening in 68-71, he began T17 on 5-under,
11
adrift of Kang. The Vanderbilt alum squared a lone bogey-5 at the second, missing a par-saver from 3'7", but silenced it with
eight birdies
, including five straight on holes 6-10. He landed nine (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, gaining 2.165 strokes off-the-tee contributing to 6.743 strokes tee-to-green, leading in the former with a cumulative 5.735. The Jupiter, Florida, resident's split featured two conversions from between 14 and 25 feet with the other six dropping from inside of eight feet.
Apr 1 - 6:51 PM
Luke List lifted his name up the leaderboard in round two of the Valspar Championship, spinning a 2-under-par 34-35=69 to reach 5-under 137 at halftime.
List arrived at Innisbrook Resort with an 0-for-2 record on his Valspar resume. He's off to a much better start this week, as he's traded nine birdies with four bogeys through two rounds. His putter was cold today but he took advantage of his length at the par 5s, collecting birdies at all three of them today. After two rounds he ranks seventh in strokes gained off-the-tee, his biggest weapon up to this point. List will enter the weekend inside the top 10 as he searches for his first victory on TOUR.
Mar 10 - 6:24 PM
World No. 190 Luke List tacked on a 2-under-par 32-36=68 in the second round of The Honda Classic to reach 4-under 136, up 14 spots on the live leaderboard to T10.
The 32-year-old is making his third appearance after a missed cut in 2013 (73-73) and T10 last year (73-65-70-71). He arrived off T13 (Sony), T41 (CareerBuilder) and three consecutive missed cuts, including by two at last week's Genesis Open (72-72). The Jupiter, Florida, resident's 68 today equaled his first-round showing, where he circled seven birdies against three bogeys and double bogey-5 at 17. Today's lap was basically the same, landing six (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, while carding four birdies versus two bogeys.
Feb 24 - 12:17 PM
Luke List blazed the greens at Waialae Country Club en route to a 6-under-par 33-31=64 during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii, moving him inside the top 10 after 36 holes on 9-under 131.
List finished the 2015-16 season ranked 154th in strokes gained putting but he's showing drastic improvements early in the new campaign. He entered the week ranked 21st in SGP after 15 measured rounds and so far at Waialae Country Club he ranked seventh in the field, including his +2.334 strokes gained putting today. The biggest putt came early in his round at the par-3 11th. It was here that he found trouble off the tee and was forced to take a penalty. From there he left himself with 16'11" to save bogey and that's exactly what he did to help avoid complete disaster. This is his sixth start of the season and he's now positioned himself inside the top 20 in all six events. Gamers should continue to ride the hot hand until he shows any signs of slowing down.
Jan 13 - 6:01 PM
List solo 4th thru three laps with day-low 65
Apr 1 - 6:51 PM
List keeps his name in the mix after Round 2
Mar 10 - 6:24 PM
List opens third Honda Classic in twin 68s
Feb 24 - 12:17 PM
List catches fire with the putter in Round 2
Jan 13 - 6:01 PM
More Luke List Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
12
0
0
1
0
462
182
6
89
15
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard
17
0
0
0
15
47
8
2
0
Valspar Championship
27
0
0
0
16
46
7
2
1
The Honda Classic
52
0
0
0
16
40
14
2
0
Genesis Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
21
7
1
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
25
3
2
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
1
4
24
6
1
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
41
0
0
1
20
39
10
2
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
13
0
0
1
20
43
7
1
0
The RSM Classic
13
0
0
0
18
50
2
2
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
7
0
0
1
21
45
4
0
1
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
15
0
0
2
18
43
9
0
0
Safeway Open
26
0
0
0
21
39
12
0
0
FanDuel Focus: Houston Open
Mar 29
Tony Finau was left sitting as first alternate at last week's WGC-Match Play. He should be well-rested and ready to rock this week in Humble, Texas.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: Houston Open
Mar 29
»
Shell Houston Open: Preview
Mar 28
»
Expert Picks: Houston Open
Mar 28
»
WGC-Match Play and PRO recaps
Mar 28
»
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
»
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
»
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
»
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
GOL Headlines
»
MDF jettisons 11 at SHO, including Walker
»
Final-round tee times at SHO pushed forward
»
List solo 4th thru three laps with day-low 65
»
Fowler 67 in R3 despite a disastrous finish
»
Kang's lead trimmed to 3 after third-round 71
»
Odds-fave Spieth among notable MCs; MDF looms
»
Tiger Woods officially OUT @ the 2017 Masters
»
Fowler fades to solo fourth after R2 of SHO
»
Baddeley blemish-free thru 36 at Houston Open
»
Si Woo Kim WD during R2 of Houston Open
»
Kang posts 16-under w/ course-record-tying 63
»
Sung Kang sits one back at the Houston Open
