Luke List Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (32) / 1/14/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 180

Latest News Recent News

World No. 169 Luke List painted a 7-under-par 32-33=65 on Moving Day at the Shell Houston Open to reach 12-under 204, up 13 places to solo 4th, five back of 54-hole leader Sung Kang. The 32-year-old fired the low lap of the day and it was 8.444 strokes better than the field average. After opening in 68-71, he began T17 on 5-under, 11 adrift of Kang. The Vanderbilt alum squared a lone bogey-5 at the second, missing a par-saver from 3'7", but silenced it with eight birdies, including five straight on holes 6-10. He landed nine (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, gaining 2.165 strokes off-the-tee contributing to 6.743 strokes tee-to-green, leading in the former with a cumulative 5.735. The Jupiter, Florida, resident's split featured two conversions from between 14 and 25 feet with the other six dropping from inside of eight feet.

Luke List lifted his name up the leaderboard in round two of the Valspar Championship, spinning a 2-under-par 34-35=69 to reach 5-under 137 at halftime. List arrived at Innisbrook Resort with an 0-for-2 record on his Valspar resume. He's off to a much better start this week, as he's traded nine birdies with four bogeys through two rounds. His putter was cold today but he took advantage of his length at the par 5s, collecting birdies at all three of them today. After two rounds he ranks seventh in strokes gained off-the-tee, his biggest weapon up to this point. List will enter the weekend inside the top 10 as he searches for his first victory on TOUR.

World No. 190 Luke List tacked on a 2-under-par 32-36=68 in the second round of The Honda Classic to reach 4-under 136, up 14 spots on the live leaderboard to T10. The 32-year-old is making his third appearance after a missed cut in 2013 (73-73) and T10 last year (73-65-70-71). He arrived off T13 (Sony), T41 (CareerBuilder) and three consecutive missed cuts, including by two at last week's Genesis Open (72-72). The Jupiter, Florida, resident's 68 today equaled his first-round showing, where he circled seven birdies against three bogeys and double bogey-5 at 17. Today's lap was basically the same, landing six (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, while carding four birdies versus two bogeys.