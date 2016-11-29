Player Page

Brandt Snedeker

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (36) / 12/8/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'1 / 185

Latest News

Recent News

Brandt Snedeker won the battle with Mother Nature en route to victory at the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open, and he makes his way back this week for another crack at Torrey Pines.
Snedeker started six strokes off the pace in last year's finale before posting what many consider the round of the year. On a day where the field averaged 77.9 due to extreme winds, the Vandy product twirled a one-bogey, 3-under 69. That vaulted him into sole possession of the lead as play finished up on Monday. It was his second victory at Torrey Pines (2012) and sixth career top 10 here, in 10 trips. Snedeker is quite the course horse and gamers should not let that be overlooked when setting lineups this week. Jan 24 - 8:47 AM
Source: PGATOUR.com
More Brandt Snedeker Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201730 0 0 01253901330
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000527400
Tournament of Champions140001751310
The RSM Classic450001747620
 

 