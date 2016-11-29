Brandt Snedeker Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (36) / 12/8/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'1 / 185

Brandt Snedeker won the battle with Mother Nature en route to victory at the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open, and he makes his way back this week for another crack at Torrey Pines. Snedeker started six strokes off the pace in last year's finale before posting what many consider the round of the year. On a day where the field averaged 77.9 due to extreme winds, the Vandy product twirled a one-bogey, 3-under 69. That vaulted him into sole possession of the lead as play finished up on Monday. It was his second victory at Torrey Pines (2012) and sixth career top 10 here, in 10 trips. Snedeker is quite the course horse and gamers should not let that be overlooked when setting lineups this week. Source: PGATOUR.com

World No. 28 Brandt Snedeker is on Maui for his fifth SBS Tournament of Champions where he owns two top-3 finishes, including T3 last year, and nothing worse than T11 (2014). The Vanderbilt alum won the 2016 Farmers (49 weeks ago), coming from six back to begin the final round to claim his eighth TOUR title in his 246th pro start. It capped off a run that began with a T3-P2 in Hawaii. The 36-year-old logged four further top 10s in 21 starts post-Farmers, but none in the Playoffs, lowlighted by a T17 (of 30) at the TOUR Championship. One week later, he went 3-0-0 in the Ryder Cup, the only player unbeaten and untied, and rode that to a 9-shot win the next week at the Fiji International. Snedeker played just one event in the fall, a disappointing T45 at the RSM, but also posted a T6 (of 18) at the Hero World Challenge. Source: PGATOUR.com

Brandt Snedeker sets up shop in New Providence, Bahamas, ahead of this week's Hero World Challenge. World No. 28 is making his second appearance at this event, but his first at Albany in The Bahamas. During the 2012 edition he see-sawed his way toward a T13 finish, posting a 3-under-par 75-68-73-69=285 by week's end. More recently, he posted a 3-0-0 record at the 2016 Ryder Cup before heading overseas to win the Fiji International (PGA TOUR of Australasia). After that, he settled for a T25 at the Bridgestone Open (Japan Golf Tour) before returning to the states to record a T45 at The RSM Classic. The 8-time PGA TOUR winner is always a threat to hoist the trophy, but the strength of this week's field puts him towards the back of the line in terms of expected output. Source: PGATOUR.com