Article Results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Snedeker set for title defense @ Torrey Pines
Chappell games new sticks ahead of Farmers
Noren ready to contend in the Qatar Masters
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Lovemark among notable MCs at CareerBuilder
Bozzelli 1 back at CareerBuilder w/ 69 in R3
Hadwin vaults to top spot with 13-birdie 59
Brandt Snedeker
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 12/8/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'1 / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Brandt Snedeker won the battle with Mother Nature en route to victory at the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open, and he makes his way back this week for another crack at Torrey Pines.
Snedeker started six strokes off the pace in last year's finale before posting what many consider the round of the year. On a day where the field averaged 77.9 due to extreme winds, the Vandy product twirled a one-bogey, 3-under 69. That vaulted him into sole possession of the lead as play finished up on Monday. It was his second victory at Torrey Pines (2012) and sixth career top 10 here, in 10 trips. Snedeker is quite the course horse and gamers should not let that be overlooked when setting lineups this week.
Jan 24 - 8:47 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
World No. 28 Brandt Snedeker is on Maui for his fifth SBS Tournament of Champions where he owns two top-3 finishes, including T3 last year, and nothing worse than T11 (2014).
The Vanderbilt alum won the 2016 Farmers (49 weeks ago), coming from six back to begin the final round to claim his eighth TOUR title in his 246th pro start. It capped off a run that began with a T3-P2 in Hawaii. The 36-year-old logged four further top 10s in 21 starts post-Farmers, but none in the Playoffs, lowlighted by a T17 (of 30) at the TOUR Championship. One week later, he went 3-0-0 in the Ryder Cup, the only player unbeaten and untied, and rode that to a 9-shot win the next week at the Fiji International. Snedeker played just one event in the fall, a disappointing T45 at the RSM, but also posted a T6 (of 18) at the Hero World Challenge.
Jan 3 - 6:41 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Brandt Snedeker sets up shop in New Providence, Bahamas, ahead of this week's Hero World Challenge.
World No. 28 is making his second appearance at this event, but his first at Albany in The Bahamas. During the 2012 edition he see-sawed his way toward a T13 finish, posting a 3-under-par 75-68-73-69=285 by week's end. More recently, he posted a 3-0-0 record at the 2016 Ryder Cup before heading overseas to win the Fiji International (PGA TOUR of Australasia). After that, he settled for a T25 at the Bridgestone Open (Japan Golf Tour) before returning to the states to record a T45 at The RSM Classic. The 8-time PGA TOUR winner is always a threat to hoist the trophy, but the strength of this week's field puts him towards the back of the line in terms of expected output.
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 07:50:00 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Brandt Snedeker kicked off his week at The RSM Classic with a bogey-free, 6-under-par 33-33=66 while taking on Sea Island Resort's Plantation Course, earning a spot inside the top 10 after day one.
At 26th in the Official World Golf Rankings, only Matt Kuchar ranks higher in this field. Snedeker is playing up to his talent so far, landing 14 greens and keeping a clean card with his 4-for-4 scrambling efforts. The Vandy product is making his first start of the new season but has kept busy after the Ryder Cup with a win at the Fiji International, also collecting a T25 in Japan (Bridgestone Open) before returning to the States. Despite training at Sea Island, this is just the third RSM Classic appearance for Snedeker, posting a T32 in the 2011 edition and missing the cut last year.
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 05:08:00 PM
Snedeker set for title defense @ Torrey Pines
Jan 24 - 8:47 AM
Snedeker eyes continued success in Hawaii
Jan 3 - 6:41 PM
Snedeker cruises into Bahamas for the HWC
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 07:50:00 AM
Snedeker styles blemish-free R1 @ RSM Classic
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 05:08:00 PM
More Brandt Snedeker Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
3
0
0
0
0
125
39
0
13
3
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
5
27
4
0
0
Tournament of Champions
14
0
0
0
17
51
3
1
0
The RSM Classic
45
0
0
0
17
47
6
2
0
Headlines
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
With a final-round, 5-under 67, Hudson Swafford erased a 2-shot deficit to win the CareerBuilder Challenge for his first PGA TOUR title.
More GOL Columns
»
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
»
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
»
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
»
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
»
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
»
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
»
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
»
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
GOL Headlines
»
Snedeker set for title defense @ Torrey Pines
»
Chappell games new sticks ahead of Farmers
»
Noren ready to contend in the Qatar Masters
»
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
»
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
»
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
»
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
»
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
»
Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
»
Lovemark among notable MCs at CareerBuilder
»
Bozzelli 1 back at CareerBuilder w/ 69 in R3
»
Hadwin vaults to top spot with 13-birdie 59
