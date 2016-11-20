Player Page

Chris Stroud

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (35) / 2/3/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 180

The second round of the Puerto Rico Open was suspended at 11:35 a.m. ET due to heavy rain with players being removed from the course.
With lift, clean and place in effect, World No. 343 Chris Stroud hung up a 7-under-par 32-33=65 in today's second round of the Puerto Rico Open to post 10-under 134, good for the early 36-hole clubhouse lead. He was on his final hole (par-5 18th) in three and had just missed a lengthy birdie try when the horn sounded. The 35-year-old chose to finish up, knocking in a short come-backer to complete an 8-birdie one-bogey lap. Playing this season on conditional status, he's making his fifth start of the season, entering the week 2-for-4 with one finish inside the top 70, a T13 at the RSM prior to the holiday break. Chasing an opening 69 (five birdies, two bogeys), the Texan improves to 6-for-7 in Puerto Rico. His best so far (and lone top 10) is T9 in 2014 (73-67-68-65). Mar 24 - 11:50 AM
Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201730 0 0 01194702831
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am78000937620
The RSM Classic130002044800
OHL Classic at Mayakoba7200018381411
 

 