Chris Stroud Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (35) / 2/3/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 180

Latest News Recent News

The second round of the Puerto Rico Open was suspended at 11:35 a.m. ET due to heavy rain with players being removed from the course. With lift, clean and place in effect, World No. 343 Chris Stroud hung up a 7-under-par 32-33=65 in today's second round of the Puerto Rico Open to post 10-under 134, good for the early 36-hole clubhouse lead. He was on his final hole (par-5 18th) in three and had just missed a lengthy birdie try when the horn sounded. The 35-year-old chose to finish up, knocking in a short come-backer to complete an 8-birdie one-bogey lap. Playing this season on conditional status, he's making his fifth start of the season, entering the week 2-for-4 with one finish inside the top 70, a T13 at the RSM prior to the holiday break. Chasing an opening 69 (five birdies, two bogeys), the Texan improves to 6-for-7 in Puerto Rico. His best so far (and lone top 10) is T9 in 2014 (73-67-68-65). Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter

Beginning off No. 10 tee, Chris Stroud fashioned a 4-under-par 34-32=66 in today's final round of The RSM Classic to wrap up his sixth appearance on 12-under 270, up 27 places to T11 with play still in progress. UPDATE: With play completed, Stroud finished in an eight-way T13. Playing this season on conditional status, the 34-year-old was making his third start of the season after a missed cut at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms and a 72nd- and last-place finish last week in Mexico on a sponsor exemption. This is easily his best showing at the RSM, previously missing four straight cuts and a T66 on debut in 2010. The Texan, who finished 134th in the FedExCup standings last season, carded rounds of 69-67-68-66, the first time he's posted all FOUR in the red since T10 at the 2015-16 Frys.com 57 weeks (30 starts) ago, which is also his last top 10.

Chris Stroud returns to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St. Andrews hoping to go one better than last year. The 34-year-old Texan has a best finish of second on the PGA Tour, achieved when he lost a play-off to Ken Duke in the 2013 Travelers Championship, and he equalled that on just his second start on the European Tour when T2 in this event 12 months ago. It was somewhat out of the blue given that his only previous links golf experience was shooting 79-77 in the 2014 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. No matter, he striped rounds of 68-66-70-68 to threaten Thorbjorn Olesen's lead before the Dane completed victory. Two weeks after that effort he finished T10 in the Frys.com Open, a result that was to remain his season's best as he limped to 134th in the FedEx Cup rankings. Source: EuropeanTour.com