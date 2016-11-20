Welcome,
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Heavy rain suspends R2 of Puerto Rico Open
Kjeldsen wins in R2 @ WGC; McIlroy eliminated
Weather suspends R1 of Puerto Rico Open
F. Molinari (wrist) WDs after Round 2 loss
Kisner knocks out Patrick Reed in R2 of WGC
Woodland (personal) WDs from WGC-Match Play
Vegas upsets Pieters in R2 of WGC-Match Play
Recently-wed Trey Mullinax ties course record
Walk-off eagle gives Points an early PRO lead
Tanihara stuns misfiring, clumsy Spieth 4&2
Kjeldsen downs McIlroy in round one thriller
Schwartzel cruises to opening round victory
Chris Stroud
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Chris Stroud
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 2/3/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 180
Latest News
Recent News
The second round of the Puerto Rico Open was suspended at 11:35 a.m. ET due to heavy rain with players being removed from the course.
With lift, clean and place in effect, World No. 343 Chris Stroud hung up a 7-under-par 32-33=65 in today's second round of the Puerto Rico Open to post 10-under 134, good for the early 36-hole clubhouse lead. He was on his final hole (par-5 18th) in three and had just missed a lengthy birdie try when the horn sounded. The 35-year-old chose to finish up, knocking in a short come-backer to complete an 8-birdie one-bogey lap. Playing this season on conditional status, he's making his fifth start of the season, entering the week 2-for-4 with one finish inside the top 70, a T13 at the RSM prior to the holiday break. Chasing an opening 69 (five birdies, two bogeys), the Texan improves to 6-for-7 in Puerto Rico. His best so far (and lone top 10) is T9 in 2014 (73-67-68-65).
Mar 24 - 11:50 AM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
Beginning off No. 10 tee, Chris Stroud fashioned a 4-under-par 34-32=66 in today's final round of The RSM Classic to wrap up his sixth appearance on 12-under 270, up 27 places to T11 with play still in progress.
UPDATE:
With play completed, Stroud finished in an eight-way T13.
Playing this season on conditional status, the 34-year-old was making his third start of the season after a missed cut at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms and a 72nd- and last-place finish last week in Mexico on a sponsor exemption. This is easily his best showing at the RSM, previously missing four straight cuts and a T66 on debut in 2010. The Texan, who finished 134th in the FedExCup standings last season, carded rounds of 69-67-68-66, the first time he's posted all FOUR in the red since T10 at the 2015-16 Frys.com
57 weeks
(30 starts) ago, which is also his last top 10.
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 03:05:00 PM
Chris Stroud returns to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St. Andrews hoping to go one better than last year.
The 34-year-old Texan has a best finish of second on the PGA Tour, achieved when he lost a play-off to Ken Duke in the 2013 Travelers Championship, and he equalled that on just his second start on the European Tour when T2 in this event 12 months ago. It was somewhat out of the blue given that his only previous links golf experience was shooting 79-77 in the 2014 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. No matter, he striped rounds of 68-66-70-68 to threaten Thorbjorn Olesen's lead before the Dane completed victory. Two weeks after that effort he finished T10 in the Frys.com Open, a result that was to remain his season's best as he limped to 134th in the FedEx Cup rankings.
Tue, Oct 4, 2016 02:58:00 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Chris Stroud arrives at TPC River Highlands as a course horse, prepping for his 10th start at this week's Travelers Championship.
Stroud withdrew mid-event during his 2007 Travelers debut, his first (of what is now 11) mid-tourney WDs. Since that debut, he's returned eight times, going 8-for-8 including top 20s in four of his last five here in Cromwell, Connecticut. More recently, he is 14-for-24 on the season but he's found just three top 25s, keeping his FedExCup ranking at 132nd. With the Playoffs approaching fast, now would be the perfect time to channel his great course history at TPC River Highlands to catapult him inside the FEC bubble.
Wed, Aug 3, 2016 08:12:00 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Heavy rain suspends R2 of Puerto Rico Open
Mar 24 - 11:50 AM
Stroud four in the red; first time in 57 wks
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 03:05:00 PM
Unlikely '15 Dunhill Links star Stroud back
Tue, Oct 4, 2016 02:58:00 PM
Stroud returns to favorable Travelers venue
Wed, Aug 3, 2016 08:12:00 AM
More Chris Stroud Player News
Recent News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
3
0
0
0
0
119
47
0
28
3
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
78
0
0
0
9
37
6
2
0
The RSM Classic
13
0
0
0
20
44
8
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
72
0
0
0
18
38
14
1
1
Headlines
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
David Hearn is rounding into form just in time for the Puerto Rico Open.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
»
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
»
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
»
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
»
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
»
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
»
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
»
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
GOL Headlines
»
Heavy rain suspends R2 of Puerto Rico Open
»
Kjeldsen wins in R2 @ WGC; McIlroy eliminated
»
Weather suspends R1 of Puerto Rico Open
»
F. Molinari (wrist) WDs after Round 2 loss
»
Kisner knocks out Patrick Reed in R2 of WGC
»
Woodland (personal) WDs from WGC-Match Play
»
Vegas upsets Pieters in R2 of WGC-Match Play
»
Recently-wed Trey Mullinax ties course record
»
Walk-off eagle gives Points an early PRO lead
»
Tanihara stuns misfiring, clumsy Spieth 4&2
»
Kjeldsen downs McIlroy in round one thriller
»
Schwartzel cruises to opening round victory
GOL Links
»
FanDuel golf is here — play now!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
